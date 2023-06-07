Aussies on Tour: Ogilvy's chance to turn back clock - PGA of Australia

Geoff Ogilvy has other things in his life nowadays as a part-time player, but he has a chance to do what he has done best for more than 20 years when he tees it up in the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR in Toronto this week.

Ogilvy, 45, one of the elite group of Australians to have won a major, is continuing to play a few events on the tour on invitations with mixed success.

The Melburnian has not been a regular on the tour since he returned to live in Australia in 2019, but he wants to keep his game in shape and still enjoys playing at the top level despite interests in golf course architecture through OCM Golf, his family and his foundation, which helps connect aspiring golfers with hardened professionals.

He is in the field in Toronto having made four cuts in seven starts this season and earning $US148,235 with a best finish of tied-11th in the Puerto Rico Open in March.

With a few of the big names sitting out ahead of the US Open in Los Angeles next week, Ogilvy will know that one more strong finish would have the potential to secure a full playing card for next season.

Aaron Baddeley, who is having a decent season, is also in the field for the Canadian Open where Rory McIlroy defends, while Harrison Endycott and Cameron Percy have an opportunity to press their cases.

McIlroy will draw a lot of attention in the days after the tour along with the DP World Tour and the owner of LIV Golf announced a coming together for next year.

Meanwhile the DP World Tour has its mixed event this week in Scandinavia where the power-hitting Linn Grant defends, and Western Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley in her rookie season gets a chance to play alongside the men.

The 21-year-old Rudgeley, a Golf Australia rookie squad member, has had two top-10 finishes in her first seven starts on the LET.

PHOTO: Geoff Ogilvy continues to play well in the United States.

Tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

Oakdale Golf and Country Club, Toronto

9pm* Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Percy

10.50 Scott Harrington, Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews

2.26am Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley

3.21 Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Taylor Pendrith

Defending champion: Rory McIlroy

Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2015), Nathan Green (2009), Greg Norman (1992), Greg Norman (1984), Kel Nagle (1964), Jim Ferrier (1951), Jim Ferrier (1950), Joe Kirkwood (1933)

TV Times: Friday-Saturday: featured groups 9.30pm-5am, rounds 1-2 5am-8am. Sunday-Monday 4.30-9.30am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports

DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2023

Ullna G&CC, Stockholm, Sweden

9.10pm Hannah Burke, Jeunghun Wang, Momoka Kobori (NZ)

1am* Matthew Southgate, Kylie Henry, Kirsten Rudgeley

1.40am Ingrid Lindbag, Callum Shinkwin, Whitney Hillier

Defending champion: Linn Grant

Past Aussie winners: nil

TV Times: Thursday-Friday: 9.30pm-2.30am, Saturday-Sunday 9.30pm-2am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports

PGA Champions

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin

Australasians competing: Steve Alker (NZ), Mark Hensby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, John Senden

Defending champion: Thongchai Jaidee

Past Aussie winners: nil

Challenge Tour

Challenge de Cadiz

Iberostar Real Golf Novo Sancti Petri, Cadiz, Andalucía, Spain

4.30pm Jarryd Felton, Daniel O’Loughlin, Daniel Berna Manzanares

4.40 Connor McKinney, Michael Stewart, Scott Fernandez

4.50* Jack Singh Brar, Lars Van Meijel, Maverick Antcliff

5.20* Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Ryan Ruffels, Jack Senior

5.50* Antonio Hortal, Tadeas Tetak, Jordan Zunic

10.04* Blake Windred, Jordi Garcia, Oliver Lindell

Defending champion: Kristof Ulenaers

Past Aussie winners: nil

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thorn Blade Club and Carolina Country Club, Greer, South Carolina

2.06am* (TB) Brett Drewitt, Rico Hoey

2.06* (CC) Rhein Gibson, Zihao Jin

2.17* (CC) Curtis Luck, Roberto Díaz

2.28 (CC) Paul Peterson, Dimi Papadatos

Defending champion: Robbie Shelton

Past Aussie winners: Rhein Gibson (2019), Rod Pampling (2015), Nick Flanagan (2012), Michael Sim (2009), Nick Flanagan (2007)

LPGA Tour

Shoprite LPGA Classic

Seaview, Bay Course, Galloway, New Jersey

Australasians competing: Karis Davidson, Sarah Kemp, Su Oh. Tee times TBA.

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2013)

TV Times: Saturday: 2.30am-5am, Sunday 6.30am-9.30am, Monday 4am-7am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo Sports

Epson Tour

FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Michigan

Australasians competing: Emily Mahar, Robyn Choi, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Sarah Jane Smith, Hira Naveed, Cassie Porter, Soo Jin Lee, Jess Whitting

Defending champion: Xiaowen Yin

Past Aussie winners: nil

Japan Tour

Aso Iizuka Challenge

Aso Iizuka GC, Fukuoka

9.10am Juvic Pagunsun, Katsumasa Miyamoto, Brendan Jones

9.30* Kazuki Yasumori, Taiga Sugihara, Andrew Evans

9.40* Ryota Wakahara, Hiroki Tanata, Dylan Perry

12.50pm* Tatsuya Kodai, Anthony Quayle, Takahiro Hataji

Defending champion: Tomoyo Ikemura

Past Aussie winners: nil