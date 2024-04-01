Aussies on Tour: Naveed stuns in second LPGA Tour start - PGA of Australia

It took world No.1 Nelly Korda to deny Australian Hira Naveed one of the greatest upsets in LPGA Tour history at the inaugural Ford Championship in Arizona.
A graduate of the LPGA Q Series in December, the West Australian was making just the second start of her rookie season and made the cut on the number courtesy of back-to-back birdies late in Round 2 at Seville Golf and Country Club.
The 26-year-old shot 7-under 65 in the third round and when she made birdie at the par-3 eighth on Sunday, joined Korda at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under par.
A bogey on nine against Korda’s birdie would create a two-shot deficit that Naveed (66) was unable to rein in, Korda (65) going on to win her third consecutive tournament by two strokes.
Although denied a maiden professional win, Naveed’s runner-up cheque for $US206,791 is more than she won in total the past four years on the Epson Tour… by $104,429.
The result all but guarantees Naveed will keep her card for the 2025 season and will ensure she can set her own schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season.
“It’s an experience for me,” said Naveed, who spent four years at Pepperdine University after coming through the Como Secondary College program in Perth.
“It’s only my second tournament of the year, so just try to enjoy it as best as I can.”
Naveed shared the final-round stage with Korda, an experience in itself will serve her well in the months ahead.
She had five of her eight career top-10 finishes on the Epson Tour last year and said being in contention prepared her for a potentially life-changing weekend in Arizona.
“She’s an amazing player. To share the stage with her is really an honour,” said Naveed.
“It was a great day. Just fell short, but, again, it’s an experience so we move on.
“I put myself in some positions last year where I was in the final groups and it is great experience.
“The Epson Tour is full of so much talent, and they’re just that one step away from the LPGA.”
At one point midway through Round 2, Hannah Green and Gabriela Ruffels were tied for the lead, Ruffels continuing her strong start with a tie for 13th, Green finishing tied for 21st.
Greg Chalmers ensured he’ll earn another start on the PGA TOUR Champions with a tie for ninth at The Galleri Classic at Rancho Mirage while Cam Davis was our best on the PGA TOUR, tied for 21st at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
Texas Children’s Houston Open
Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas
1 Stephan Jaeger 69-66-66-67—268 $US1.638m
T21 Cam Davis 68-71-68-67—274 $88,725
T64 Harrison Endycott 69-72-69-71—281 $19,383
T78 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70-73-71—285 $17,017
82 Aaron Baddeley 72-69-74-72—287 $16,471
MC Jason Day 72-70—142
MC Rhein Gibson 72-71—143
DP World Tour
Hero Indian Open
DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
1 Keita Nakajima 65-65-68-73—271 €354,956.18
MC Tom Power Horan 71-73—144
MC Elvis Smylie 74-70—144
MC Haydn Barron 74-71—145
MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 78-71—149
MC Deyen Lawson 76-74—150
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 76-74—150
MC John Lyras 83-75—158
WD Daniel Hillier (NZ) 74
WD Andrew Martin 77
WD David Micheluzzi 75
LPGA Tour
Ford Championship presented by KCC
Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Arizona
1 Nelly Korda 66-68-69-65—268 $US337,500
2 Hira Naveed 68-71-65-66—270 $206,791
T13 Gabriela Ruffels 64-70-70-69—273 $30,795
T13 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-64-70-70—273 $30,795
T21 Hannah Green 69-61-75-69—274 $23,346
T45 Karis Davidson 66-69-71-72—278 $8,620
T52 Grace Kim 66-69-70-74—279 $7,133
T56 Robyn Choi 66-72-70-72—280 $6,227
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 70-70—140
MC Sarah Kemp 69-74—143
MC Minjee Lee 68-76—144
Japan Golf Tour
Token Homemate Cup
Token Tado Country Club, Nagoya
1 Takumi Kanaya 67-65-64-65—261 ¥26m
T35 Brendan Jones 66-65-71-73—275 ¥689,000
MC Anthony Quayle 71-70– 141
MC Brad Kennedy 70-71—141
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-72—142
PGA TOUR Americas
Totalplay Championship
Atlas Country Club, Guadalajara, Mexico
1 José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-65-67-70—270
T10 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-65-74-65—273
T39 Harry Hillier (NZ) 71-69-72-67—279
MC Jason Hong 72-70—142
PGA TOUR Champions
The Galleri Classic
Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California
1 Retief Goosen 66-68-69—203
T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 66-68-70—204
T9 Greg Chalmers 69-70-69—208
T26 Steve Allan 72-72-70—214
T26 Mark Hensby 72-68-74—214
T35 David Bransdon 72-75-68—215
T39 Richard Green 68-77-71—216
T55 Rod Pampling 70-77-72—219
T60 Michael Wright 74-74-72—220
T73 Stuart Appleby 75-78-73—226