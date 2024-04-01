Aussies on Tour: Naveed stuns in second LPGA Tour start - PGA of Australia

It took world No.1 Nelly Korda to deny Australian Hira Naveed one of the greatest upsets in LPGA Tour history at the inaugural Ford Championship in Arizona.

A graduate of the LPGA Q Series in December, the West Australian was making just the second start of her rookie season and made the cut on the number courtesy of back-to-back birdies late in Round 2 at Seville Golf and Country Club.

The 26-year-old shot 7-under 65 in the third round and when she made birdie at the par-3 eighth on Sunday, joined Korda at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under par.

A bogey on nine against Korda’s birdie would create a two-shot deficit that Naveed (66) was unable to rein in, Korda (65) going on to win her third consecutive tournament by two strokes.

Although denied a maiden professional win, Naveed’s runner-up cheque for $US206,791 is more than she won in total the past four years on the Epson Tour… by $104,429.

The result all but guarantees Naveed will keep her card for the 2025 season and will ensure she can set her own schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“It’s an experience for me,” said Naveed, who spent four years at Pepperdine University after coming through the Como Secondary College program in Perth.

“It’s only my second tournament of the year, so just try to enjoy it as best as I can.”

It's getting interesting here at the #FordChampionship 👀

Naveed birdie putts for the co-lead ‼️ pic.twitter.com/0SAysfPtDd — LPGA (@LPGA) March 31, 2024

Naveed shared the final-round stage with Korda, an experience in itself will serve her well in the months ahead.

She had five of her eight career top-10 finishes on the Epson Tour last year and said being in contention prepared her for a potentially life-changing weekend in Arizona.

“She’s an amazing player. To share the stage with her is really an honour,” said Naveed.

“It was a great day. Just fell short, but, again, it’s an experience so we move on.

“I put myself in some positions last year where I was in the final groups and it is great experience.

“The Epson Tour is full of so much talent, and they’re just that one step away from the LPGA.”

At one point midway through Round 2, Hannah Green and Gabriela Ruffels were tied for the lead, Ruffels continuing her strong start with a tie for 13th, Green finishing tied for 21st.

Greg Chalmers ensured he’ll earn another start on the PGA TOUR Champions with a tie for ninth at The Galleri Classic at Rancho Mirage while Cam Davis was our best on the PGA TOUR, tied for 21st at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

Texas Children’s Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

1 Stephan Jaeger 69-66-66-67—268 $US1.638m

T21 Cam Davis 68-71-68-67—274 $88,725

T64 Harrison Endycott 69-72-69-71—281 $19,383

T78 Ryan Fox (NZ) 71-70-73-71—285 $17,017

82 Aaron Baddeley 72-69-74-72—287 $16,471

MC Jason Day 72-70—142

MC Rhein Gibson 72-71—143

DP World Tour

Hero Indian Open

DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

1 Keita Nakajima 65-65-68-73—271 €354,956.18

MC Tom Power Horan 71-73—144

MC Elvis Smylie 74-70—144

MC Haydn Barron 74-71—145

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 78-71—149

MC Deyen Lawson 76-74—150

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 76-74—150

MC John Lyras 83-75—158

WD Daniel Hillier (NZ) 74

WD Andrew Martin 77

WD David Micheluzzi 75

LPGA Tour

Ford Championship presented by KCC

Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Arizona

1 Nelly Korda 66-68-69-65—268 $US337,500

2 Hira Naveed 68-71-65-66—270 $206,791

T13 Gabriela Ruffels 64-70-70-69—273 $30,795

T13 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-64-70-70—273 $30,795

T21 Hannah Green 69-61-75-69—274 $23,346

T45 Karis Davidson 66-69-71-72—278 $8,620

T52 Grace Kim 66-69-70-74—279 $7,133

T56 Robyn Choi 66-72-70-72—280 $6,227

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 70-70—140

MC Sarah Kemp 69-74—143

MC Minjee Lee 68-76—144

Japan Golf Tour

Token Homemate Cup

Token Tado Country Club, Nagoya

1 Takumi Kanaya 67-65-64-65—261 ¥26m

T35 Brendan Jones 66-65-71-73—275 ¥689,000

MC Anthony Quayle 71-70– 141

MC Brad Kennedy 70-71—141

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-72—142

PGA TOUR Americas

Totalplay Championship

Atlas Country Club, Guadalajara, Mexico

1 José de Jesús Rodríguez 68-65-67-70—270

T10 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-65-74-65—273

T39 Harry Hillier (NZ) 71-69-72-67—279

MC Jason Hong 72-70—142

PGA TOUR Champions

The Galleri Classic

Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, California

1 Retief Goosen 66-68-69—203

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 66-68-70—204

T9 Greg Chalmers 69-70-69—208

T26 Steve Allan 72-72-70—214

T26 Mark Hensby 72-68-74—214

T35 David Bransdon 72-75-68—215

T39 Richard Green 68-77-71—216

T55 Rod Pampling 70-77-72—219

T60 Michael Wright 74-74-72—220

T73 Stuart Appleby 75-78-73—226