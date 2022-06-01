Aussies on Tour: Morgan makes PGA Tour debut at Memorial - PGA of Australia

Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan will make his PGA TOUR debut this week, joining a new wave of generational talent that Jack Nicklaus says is the greatest the game has ever seen.

Morgan and fellow Aussie Min Woo Lee are two of four players in the field for the Memorial Tournament this week invited due to their position on the money list of international tours, Morgan’s victory at Royal Queensland in January effectively clinching the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

The 22-year-old has just one top-10 finish to his name since but is about to embark on an exciting phase in his career that will encompass a PGA TOUR debut, starts at the US Open and The Open Championship before becoming a member of the DP World Tour, all coming about due to his Order of Merit win.

As the international influence spread throughout both the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour has continued, Nicklaus believes it has led to an increase in field depth that golf’s greatest major champion never faced in his career.

“It’s not just the US Tour anymore. This is a world tour,” said Nicklaus, the host at Muirfield Village this week.

“This world tour has guys coming from everywhere in the world that are the best players from everywhere in the world that are now making their living and living in the United States.

“They’re good. They’re really good.

“Right now, I think we have more good players in the game of golf on the PGA TOUR than we have ever had in the history of the game, and I think it’s wonderful.”

Morgan is one of 10 Aussies teeing it up at Memorial including West Australian Curtis Luck, who has a place in the field by virtue of a sponsor’s invitation.

All told this week there are 63 Australians in action across the major world tours including five contesting the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles and a whopping 24 at the Asian Tour’s International Series event in England.

Coming off a week at the Dutch Open where he was tied for third heading into the final round, 10-time Asian Tour winner Scott Hend is eager to put a string of health problems behind him and continue his upward trajectory.

“It’s nice to turn the corner last week, and hopefully start to put some results together,” said Hend, who fought through fatigue last week after contracting COVID-19 and had prostate surgery late last year.

“It’s been really tough times and I have worked really hard to get back. Certain things became a little bit more important than others. From an outsider looking in you just think it is just someone playing bad golf but there is a lot more to it. Golf is a massive part of my life but so is living!

“I want to start playing well again, I want to start winning again, I want to improve my world ranking, I want to compete against all these guys again and show them I can still play,” said the Australian.

“I want to finish my career with as many wins as I can. That’s why I am out here, to play and win trophies. I like to think I can be competitive this week and be up there on Sunday.”

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

9pm Danny Lee, Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers

9.36pm* Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

9.48pm* Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer

10pm Marc Leishman, KH Lee, Seamus Power

10.12pm* Lucas Herbert, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris

10.36pm Matt Jones, Ryan Brehm, Cameron Champ

10.48pm* Min Woo Lee, Bo Hoag, James Piot

2.48am* Cam Davis, Ryan Palmer, Adam Long

3.48am Curtis Luck, David Lipsky, Justin Lower

3.48am* Jediah Morgan, Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Past Aussie winners: David Graham (1980), Greg Norman (1990, 1995)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV times: Live 4am-8am Friday; Live 4am-10am Saturday; Live 2.30am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

US Women’s Open

Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, North Carolina

9.22pm* Sarah Kemp, Emma McMyler (a), Dottie Ardina

9.37pm Grace Kim, Minsol Kim (a), Catherine Park (a)

10.28pm* Minjee Lee, Nasa Hataoka, Brooke Henderson

11.05pm Hannah Green, Jessica Korda, Lydia Ko

2.56am Gabriela Ruffels, Laney Frye (a), Cheyenne Knight

Defending champion: Yuka Saso

Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001)

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV times: Live 2am-10am Friday, Saturday; Live 2.30am-8am Sunday; Live 3am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

10pm* Maverick Antcliff, Matthieu Pavon, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

10.20pm Jason Scrivener, Marcel Schneider, Jorge Campillo

11.30pm Zach Murray, Jack Singh Barr, Alexander Knappe

Defending champion: Marcus Armitage

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1981), Greg Norman (1986), Peter Senior (1990), Mike Harwood (1991)

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9.30pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Asian Tour

International Series England

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, England

3.40pm* Blake Windred, Chan Shih-chang, Nitithorn Thippong

3.56pm Ben Eccles, Saleh Ali Al Kaabi (a), Mitchell Slorach

4.02pm* Scott Hend, Sihwan Kim, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

4.07pm Sam Brazel, Lee Slattery, Jyoti Randhawa

4.13pm* Andrew Dodt, Trevor Simsby, Paul Peterson

4.18pm Louis Dobbelaar, Donlaphatchai Niyomchon, Sam Gillis

4.29pm Ben Campbell, Danny Masrin, Viraj Madappa

4.40pm Andrew Martin, Ben Leong, Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

4.46pm* Todd Sinnott, Settee Prakongvech, Ajeetesh Sandhu

4.57pm* Travis Smyth, Prom Meesawat, Berry Henson

5.02pm Daniel Fox, Kasidit Lepkurte, Veer Ahlawat

5.13pm Josh Younger, Hung Chien-yao, Mardan Mamat

5.30pm* Dimitrios Papadatos, Alfie Plant, Shergo Al Kurdi

5.35pm David Gleeson, Rattanon Wannasrichan, Choo Tze Huang

8.40pm Michael Campbell, Wade Ormsby, Phachara Khongwatmai

8.56pm* Hayden Hopewell (a), Woohyun Kim, Aadil Bedi

9.51pm* Jake Higginbottom, OJ Farrell, Chang Wei-lun

10.02pm* Scott Strange, Sarit Suwannarut, Dodge Kemmer

10.08pm Cory Crawford, Christoffer Baumann, Koh Deng Shan

10.19pm Will Heffernan, Jack Thompson, Ben Jones

10.30pm Denzel Ieremia, Danthai Boonma, SSP Chawrasia

10.41pm Kevin Yuan, Jamie Rutherford, Natipong Srithong

10.46pm* Tim Stewart, Jeev Milkha Singh, Stuart Manley

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Scott Hend

TV times: Live 10pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505

Japan Golf Tour

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki

9.04am Adam Bland, Shintaro Kobayashi, Thanyakon Khrongpa

9.14am Brad Kennedy, Kantaro Naito, Tatsuya Kodai

9.54am Brendan Jones, Yukazu Kosaihei, Justin De Los Santos

11.08am Andrew Evans, Hiroshi Iwata, Yoshitaka Takeya

12.02pm Anthony Quayle, Hiroyo Ikemura, Daihei Sato

1.02pm Matthew Griffin, Taichi Teshima, Yuuki Takeuchi

1.12pm Dylan Perry, Hiroyuki Fujita, Han Lee

1.26pm Michael Hendry, Daijiro Izumida, Naoto Nakanishi

1.36pm David Bransdon, Takanori Konishi

Defending champion: Ryosuke Kinoshita

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brad Kennedy

Korn Ferry Tour

REX Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina

9.16pm Rhein Gibson, Brad Hopfinger, Ryan McCormick

2.41am Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Dougherty, Stuart Macdonald

2.41am* Cameron Percy, Robby Shelton, Sam Saunders

3.02am* Harrison Endycott, Carl Yuan, Braden Thornberry

3.34am Nick Voke, Sam Stevens, MJ Maguire

3.34am* Ryan Ruffels, Mark Anguiano, Tee-K Kelly

Defending champion: Mito Pereira (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2000)

Top Aussie prediction: Aaron Baddeley

Challenge Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic

5.30pm Daniel Hillier, Kristof Ulenaers, Tristen Strydom

6pm Deyen Lawson, Victor Garcia Broto, Michael Hirmer

6pm* Jarryd Felton, Martin Simonsen, Martin Wiegele

Defending champion: Santiago Tarrio

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Jarryd Felton

PGA TOUR Canada

Royal Beach Victoria Open

Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia

5.50am* Cameron John, Saptak Talwar, Jake Scott

6.40am Will Barnett, Callum Davison, Kieran Vincent

6.40am* Danny List, Wocheng Ye, John Duthie

Defending champion: Paul Barjon (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron John

Ladies European Tour

Ladies Italian Open

Golf Club Margara, Fubine, Italy

4.41pm Kristalle Blum, Romy Meekers, Carolin Kauffmann

Defending champion: Lucie Malchirand

Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1991, 1994), Denise Booker (1995)

Top Aussie prediction: Kristalle Blum

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

1am Stuart Appleby, Marco Dawson, Paul Stankowski

1.10am* John Senden, Steve Jones, John Huston

1.40am* Stephen Leaney, John Daly, Tom Lehman

2.20am Steven Alker, Miguel Angel Jiménez, Ernie Els

2.30am* Rod Pampling, Tom Pernice Jr, Dicky Pride

2.40am* David McKenzie, Mark Walker, Thongchai Jaidee

Defending champion: Stephen Ames (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stuart Appleby

TV times: 10.30am-12.30pm Saturday; 4.30pm-6pm Sunday; 10.30am-12.30pm Monday on Fox Sports 503