Aussies on Tour: Minjee Lee records career low - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee wielded her new broomstick putter with expert precision to log her career low-round on the LPGA Tour and start 2025 with a top-five finish in Florida.

Putting the Odyssey broomstick in play for the first time at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lee took just 26 putts on Sunday in a round of 10-under 62 that catapulted her into a share of fourth.

With new caddie Mikey Paterson on the bag, Lee needed just 51 putts total across the final two rounds and hit 16 of 18 greens in Round 4 to send a clear signal that the 28-year-old is eager to add to her two major championships to date.

Two birdies out of the blocks was the ideal start but it took until the par-4 eighth to get her third for the day.

That was the first of four straight and with further birdies at 13 and 14 and an eagle at the par-5 15th, Lee played the eight-hole stretch in 7-under par.

There was an opportunity to get to 11-under at the par-3 17th that eluded Lee but the West Australian was thrilled to finish the first event of the year in such impressive fashion.

“Before I started today I was like, let’s just get off to a really fast start and see how low I can go today,” said Lee, who shot 63 in Round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup that she went on to win in May 2022.

“Having an eagle on 15, it was like the cherry on top. Just hit it really solid and made some really nice putts.

“It was easy today.

“Just with the new putter, getting a little more settled and getting used to that, I think it’s just a really nice confidence booster that I got this round under my belt.”

.@minjeegolf is on an absolute HEATER 🔥 This gets her to -10 just for the day, -14 overall so far.



Tune in now on @Peacock and @NBCSports! pic.twitter.com/mnRKpIdRh3 — LPGA (@LPGA) February 2, 2025

Lee was one of three Aussies to log top-five finishes this past week, with Cam Davis producing a contender for shot of the year at Pebble Beach and Danny List earning a podium spot on the HotelPlanner Tour in South Africa.

In and around the top of the leaderboard from the moment he shot 65 in Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis saved his greatest party trick for the 72nd hole of one of golf’s most iconic venues.

With his ball nestled in between exposed roots of the fir tree that sits to the right of the 18th green, Davis sent social media into meltdown with a spinning miracle to less than three feet that set up a birdie to earn a share of fifth and a cheque for $US755,000.

"That's almost impossible to explain."



Jim Nantz was left speechless by this TREE-mendous shot by @camdavisgolf. pic.twitter.com/nvuCt1oVTY — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) February 2, 2025

Now based in the US having grown up in Perth, List climbed to third on the Order of Merit with his third-place finish at the MyGolfLife Open.

List earned a DP World Tour card at Qualifying School in November and showed the depth of his talent with a round of 10-under 62 in Round 3 at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club.

https://twitter.com/HPlanner_Tour/status/1885676733300719900

There was a strong Aussie presence at the International Series India where Kevin Yuan and Travis Smyth finished inside the top 10 while reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori was tied for 24th alongside fellow Kiwi Dan Hillier at the DP World Tour’s Bahrain Championship.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, California

1 Rory McIlroy 66-70-65-66—267 $US3.6m

T5 Cam Davis 65-68-69-69—271 $755,000

T13 Jason Day 70-69-68-69—276 $368,500

T17 Min Woo Lee 69-71-68-69—277 $272,000

T22 Adam Scott 74-71-69-64—278 $146,909

LPGA Tour

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida

1 A Lim Kim 65-69-67-67—268 $US300,000

T4 Minjee Lee 72-70-70-62—274 $115,392

6 Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-67-65-70—275 $84,205

T20 Hannah Green 70-71-74-71—286 $28,193

DP World Tour

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain

1 Laurie Canter 68-69-68-69—274 €408,869.12

Won in sudden-death playoff

T24 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-71-74-65—280 €23,209.34

T24 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 68-73-72-67—280 €23,209.34

T49 David Micheluzzi 69-73-73-69—284 €9,620.45

T55 Jason Scrivener 69-70-73-73—285 €7,696.36

MC Daniel Gale 76-69—145

Asian Tour

International Series India

DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, India

1 Ollie Schniederjans 71-69-69-69—278 $US360,000

T8 Kevin Yuan 73-73-69-74—289 $45,900

T10 Travis Smyth 72-69-73-76—290 $32,083.33

T21 Wade Ormsby 77-70-73-73—293 $21,200

T24 Maverick Antcliff 78-73-75-69—295 $17,950

T57 Aaron Wilkin 74-77-73-80—304 $6,900

70 Scott Hend 74-75-85-79—313 $4,600

MC Jed Morgan 82-73—155

MC Jack Buchanan 83-74—157

MC Jack Thompson 78-79—157

MC Lawry Flynn 77-80—157

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

Club de golf, Panama

1 Josh Teater 68-70-68-65—271 $US180,000

MC Rhein Gibson 72-72—144

MC Brett Drewitt 76-69—145

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 74-75—149

HotelPlanner Tour

MyGolfLife Open

Pecanwood Golf & Country Club, Hartbeespoort, South Africa

1 Daniel Van Tonder 62-66-66-67—261 €57,181.55

3 Danny List 70-65-62-67—264 €25,217.60

T13 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-68-65-67—270 €4,960.54

T28 Hayden Hopewell 68-69-72-63—272 €3,535.52

MC Haydn Barron 69-70—139