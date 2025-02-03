 Aussies on Tour: Minjee Lee records career low - PGA of Australia

Minjee Lee wielded her new broomstick putter with expert precision to log her career low-round on the LPGA Tour and start 2025 with a top-five finish in Florida.

Putting the Odyssey broomstick in play for the first time at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lee took just 26 putts on Sunday in a round of 10-under 62 that catapulted her into a share of fourth.

With new caddie Mikey Paterson on the bag, Lee needed just 51 putts total across the final two rounds and hit 16 of 18 greens in Round 4 to send a clear signal that the 28-year-old is eager to add to her two major championships to date.

Two birdies out of the blocks was the ideal start but it took until the par-4 eighth to get her third for the day.

That was the first of four straight and with further birdies at 13 and 14 and an eagle at the par-5 15th, Lee played the eight-hole stretch in 7-under par.

There was an opportunity to get to 11-under at the par-3 17th that eluded Lee but the West Australian was thrilled to finish the first event of the year in such impressive fashion.

“Before I started today I was like, let’s just get off to a really fast start and see how low I can go today,” said Lee, who shot 63 in Round 2 of the Cognizant Founders Cup that she went on to win in May 2022.

“Having an eagle on 15, it was like the cherry on top. Just hit it really solid and made some really nice putts.

“It was easy today.

“Just with the new putter, getting a little more settled and getting used to that, I think it’s just a really nice confidence booster that I got this round under my belt.”

Lee was one of three Aussies to log top-five finishes this past week, with Cam Davis producing a contender for shot of the year at Pebble Beach and Danny List earning a podium spot on the HotelPlanner Tour in South Africa.

In and around the top of the leaderboard from the moment he shot 65 in Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Davis saved his greatest party trick for the 72nd hole of one of golf’s most iconic venues.

With his ball nestled in between exposed roots of the fir tree that sits to the right of the 18th green, Davis sent social media into meltdown with a spinning miracle to less than three feet that set up a birdie to earn a share of fifth and a cheque for $US755,000.

Now based in the US having grown up in Perth, List climbed to third on the Order of Merit with his third-place finish at the MyGolfLife Open.

List earned a DP World Tour card at Qualifying School in November and showed the depth of his talent with a round of 10-under 62 in Round 3 at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club.

https://twitter.com/HPlanner_Tour/status/1885676733300719900

There was a strong Aussie presence at the International Series India where Kevin Yuan and Travis Smyth finished inside the top 10 while reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori was tied for 24th alongside fellow Kiwi Dan Hillier at the DP World Tour’s Bahrain Championship.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, California
1          Rory McIlroy                66-70-65-66—267       $US3.6m
T5        Cam Davis                   65-68-69-69—271       $755,000
T13      Jason Day                    70-69-68-69—276       $368,500
T17      Min Woo Lee                69-71-68-69—277       $272,000
T22      Adam Scott                  74-71-69-64—278       $146,909

LPGA Tour
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida
1          A Lim Kim                    65-69-67-67—268       $US300,000
T4        Minjee Lee                   72-70-70-62—274       $115,392
6          Lydia Ko (NZ)                73-67-65-70—275       $84,205
T20      Hannah Green              70-71-74-71—286       $28,193

DP World Tour
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain
1          Laurie Canter                68-69-68-69—274       €408,869.12
Won in sudden-death playoff
T24      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         70-71-74-65—280       €23,209.34
T24      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     68-73-72-67—280       €23,209.34
T49      David Micheluzzi          69-73-73-69—284       €9,620.45
T55      Jason Scrivener            69-70-73-73—285       €7,696.36
MC       Daniel Gale                  76-69—145

Asian Tour
International Series India
DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, India
1          Ollie Schniederjans      71-69-69-69—278       $US360,000
T8        Kevin Yuan                   73-73-69-74—289       $45,900
T10      Travis Smyth                72-69-73-76—290       $32,083.33
T21      Wade Ormsby              77-70-73-73—293       $21,200
T24      Maverick Antcliff          78-73-75-69—295       $17,950
T57      Aaron Wilkin                74-77-73-80—304       $6,900
70        Scott Hend                   74-75-85-79—313       $4,600
MC       Jed Morgan                 82-73—155
MC       Jack Buchanan             83-74—157
MC       Jack Thompson            78-79—157
MC       Lawry Flynn                  77-80—157

Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
Club de golf, Panama
1          Josh Teater                   68-70-68-65—271       $US180,000
MC       Rhein Gibson               72-72—144
MC       Brett Drewitt                76-69—145
MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          74-75—149

HotelPlanner Tour
MyGolfLife Open
Pecanwood Golf & Country Club, Hartbeespoort, South Africa
1          Daniel Van Tonder        62-66-66-67—261       €57,181.55
3          Danny List                    70-65-62-67—264       €25,217.60
T13      Sam Jones (NZ)            70-68-65-67—270       €4,960.54
T28      Hayden Hopewell        68-69-72-63—272       €3,535.52
MC       Haydn Barron               69-70—139


