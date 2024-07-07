Aussies on Tour: Micheluzzi stuns with second at BMW International - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Micheluzzi has taken a big step towards securing his future on the DP World Tour with a runner-up finish at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Just two weeks after leaving the KLM Open in despair at the state of his game, Micheluzzi led after Round 1 at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich and stayed in the hunt until the very end.

Two strokes back at the start of Round 4, Micheluzzi (68) was unable to rein in Scotsman Ewan Ferguson (68), finishing tied with Englishman Jordan Smith (70) in second spot for his best result in his rookie season.

The 2022/2023 Order of Merit winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Micheluzzi has now moved up 63 spots to 57th in the Race to Dubai standings, the top 110 at season’s end to earn full status for 2025.

“It’s amazing how things can change so quickly in this game,” Micheluzzi said in an Instagram post.

“Two weeks ago, after the second round in Amsterdam, I had no idea where things were at and I came third last.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to (caddie) Ben Brewer for putting up with my s***; he is a big reason why things have changed so quickly!”

Birdie

Birdie

Eagle



Take a bow, David Micheluzzi! He's in the clubhouse at -16.#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/TovGVmz1GC — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 7, 2024

Producing the type of finish that became commonplace in his three-win season on home soil, Micheluzzi signed off on his best finish on the DP World Tour with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish, his 3-wood to six feet on the last one of the shots of the week.

Travis Smyth led the way for the 19 Aussies in action at the International Series Morocco but it was a Kiwi in Ben Campbell who left with the second Asian Tour victory of his career.

American John Catlin looked to have the title secured when he led by three with three holes to play but Campbell produced a stunning eagle-birdie finish to tie Catlin at 15-under and send it to a playoff.

It would take just one extra hole to decide the outcome, Campbell converting his birdie chance from 10 feet as Catlin missed from a similar range to complete a stunning comeback.

“I didn’t have my best out there today and I just kept saying to Mike (his caddie), I’ve just got to find something and just stay patient,” said Campbell.

“I went flag hunting on 16 and leaked it right, and hit a great bunker shot there. I said to Mike, if I can find a birdie-eagle, you never know. So I did that, and then to hole a putt like that in the playoff, it’s always good.”

A 63 in Round 2 was the cornerstone of Brad Kennedy’s tie for 12th at the Japan Professional Golf Championship while a pair of 66s on the weekend earned Jason Day a tie for 23rd at the John Deere Classic.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

John Deere Classic

TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

1 Davis Thompson 63-67-62-64—256 $US1.44m

T23 Jason Day 69-67-66-66—268 $83,600

MC Harrison Endycott 68-71—139

DP World Tour

BMW International Open

Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

1 Ewen Ferguson 67-64-71-68—270 €392,710.62

2 David Micheluzzi 66-70-68-68—272 €199,820.41

T17 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-70-69—279 €29,876.81

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 69-73—142

MC Andrew Martin 72-71—143

MC Tom Power Horan 68-75—143

MC Haydn Barron 70-75—145

MC Jason Scrivener 73-72—145

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-74—147

Asian Tour

International Series Morocco

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco

1 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-70-68-71—277 $US360,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T5 Travis Smyth 69-69-70-73—281 $74,300

T28 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-77-71-74—288 $16,560

T37 Wade Ormsby 71-75-71-73—290 $12,820

T42 Lachlan Barker 72-74-72-73—291 $10,900

T49 Doug Klein 74-71-72-76—293 $8,433.33

T62 Justin Warren 74-72-79-70—295 $5,800

69 Harrison Crowe 76-70-73-82—301 $4,600

MC Scott Hend 71-76—147

MC Todd Sinnott 78-69—147

MC Jed Morgan 77-70—147

MC Andrew Dodt 73-75—148

MC Maverick Antcliff 74-74—148

MC Deyen Lawson 74-74—148

MC Kevin Yuan 76-73—149

MC Aaron Wilkin 71-79—150

MC Sam Brazel 76-76—152

MC Zach Murray 72-81—153

MC Jack Thompson 76-78—154

MC Marcus Fraser 80-75—155

WD Brendan Jones 80

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – London

Centurion Club, London

1 Leona Maguire 66-72-73—211 €69,435.75

T42 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-76-74—224 €2,368.53

T51 Kirsten Rudgeley 78-73-75—226 €1,706.14

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-83—154

MC Whitney Hillier 80-76—156

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Professional Golf Championship

Fuji Country Kani Club (Shino Cse), Gifu

1 Yuta Sugiura 65-66-65-72—268 ¥30m

T12 Brad Kennedy 70-63-70-70—273 ¥3.18m

MC Michael Hendry 68-76—144

LET Access Series

PGA Championship Gothenburg

Albatross GolfKlubb, Sweden

1 Natacha Host Husted 70-72-69—211 €6,400

T10 Kelsey Bennett 71-81-68—220 €1,020

T15 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-75-75—222 €840

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 77-82—159

WD Hanee Song (NZ 80