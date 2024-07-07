Aussies on Tour: Micheluzzi stuns with second at BMW International - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Micheluzzi has taken a big step towards securing his future on the DP World Tour with a runner-up finish at the BMW International Open in Germany.
Just two weeks after leaving the KLM Open in despair at the state of his game, Micheluzzi led after Round 1 at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich and stayed in the hunt until the very end.
Two strokes back at the start of Round 4, Micheluzzi (68) was unable to rein in Scotsman Ewan Ferguson (68), finishing tied with Englishman Jordan Smith (70) in second spot for his best result in his rookie season.
The 2022/2023 Order of Merit winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Micheluzzi has now moved up 63 spots to 57th in the Race to Dubai standings, the top 110 at season’s end to earn full status for 2025.
“It’s amazing how things can change so quickly in this game,” Micheluzzi said in an Instagram post.
“Two weeks ago, after the second round in Amsterdam, I had no idea where things were at and I came third last.
“I wanna say a huge thank you to (caddie) Ben Brewer for putting up with my s***; he is a big reason why things have changed so quickly!”
Producing the type of finish that became commonplace in his three-win season on home soil, Micheluzzi signed off on his best finish on the DP World Tour with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish, his 3-wood to six feet on the last one of the shots of the week.
Travis Smyth led the way for the 19 Aussies in action at the International Series Morocco but it was a Kiwi in Ben Campbell who left with the second Asian Tour victory of his career.
American John Catlin looked to have the title secured when he led by three with three holes to play but Campbell produced a stunning eagle-birdie finish to tie Catlin at 15-under and send it to a playoff.
It would take just one extra hole to decide the outcome, Campbell converting his birdie chance from 10 feet as Catlin missed from a similar range to complete a stunning comeback.
“I didn’t have my best out there today and I just kept saying to Mike (his caddie), I’ve just got to find something and just stay patient,” said Campbell.
“I went flag hunting on 16 and leaked it right, and hit a great bunker shot there. I said to Mike, if I can find a birdie-eagle, you never know. So I did that, and then to hole a putt like that in the playoff, it’s always good.”
A 63 in Round 2 was the cornerstone of Brad Kennedy’s tie for 12th at the Japan Professional Golf Championship while a pair of 66s on the weekend earned Jason Day a tie for 23rd at the John Deere Classic.
Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
1 Davis Thompson 63-67-62-64—256 $US1.44m
T23 Jason Day 69-67-66-66—268 $83,600
MC Harrison Endycott 68-71—139
DP World Tour
BMW International Open
Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
1 Ewen Ferguson 67-64-71-68—270 €392,710.62
2 David Micheluzzi 66-70-68-68—272 €199,820.41
T17 Ryan Fox (NZ) 69-71-70-69—279 €29,876.81
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 69-73—142
MC Andrew Martin 72-71—143
MC Tom Power Horan 68-75—143
MC Haydn Barron 70-75—145
MC Jason Scrivener 73-72—145
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 73-74—147
Asian Tour
International Series Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco
1 Ben Campbell (NZ) 68-70-68-71—277 $US360,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T5 Travis Smyth 69-69-70-73—281 $74,300
T28 Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 66-77-71-74—288 $16,560
T37 Wade Ormsby 71-75-71-73—290 $12,820
T42 Lachlan Barker 72-74-72-73—291 $10,900
T49 Doug Klein 74-71-72-76—293 $8,433.33
T62 Justin Warren 74-72-79-70—295 $5,800
69 Harrison Crowe 76-70-73-82—301 $4,600
MC Scott Hend 71-76—147
MC Todd Sinnott 78-69—147
MC Jed Morgan 77-70—147
MC Andrew Dodt 73-75—148
MC Maverick Antcliff 74-74—148
MC Deyen Lawson 74-74—148
MC Kevin Yuan 76-73—149
MC Aaron Wilkin 71-79—150
MC Sam Brazel 76-76—152
MC Zach Murray 72-81—153
MC Jack Thompson 76-78—154
MC Marcus Fraser 80-75—155
WD Brendan Jones 80
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series – London
Centurion Club, London
1 Leona Maguire 66-72-73—211 €69,435.75
T42 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-76-74—224 €2,368.53
T51 Kirsten Rudgeley 78-73-75—226 €1,706.14
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-83—154
MC Whitney Hillier 80-76—156
Japan Golf Tour
Japan Professional Golf Championship
Fuji Country Kani Club (Shino Cse), Gifu
1 Yuta Sugiura 65-66-65-72—268 ¥30m
T12 Brad Kennedy 70-63-70-70—273 ¥3.18m
MC Michael Hendry 68-76—144
LET Access Series
PGA Championship Gothenburg
Albatross GolfKlubb, Sweden
1 Natacha Host Husted 70-72-69—211 €6,400
T10 Kelsey Bennett 71-81-68—220 €1,020
T15 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 72-75-75—222 €840
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 77-82—159
WD Hanee Song (NZ 80