 Aussies on Tour: Micheluzzi stuns with second at BMW International - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Micheluzzi has taken a big step towards securing his future on the DP World Tour with a runner-up finish at the BMW International Open in Germany.

Just two weeks after leaving the KLM Open in despair at the state of his game, Micheluzzi led after Round 1 at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich and stayed in the hunt until the very end.

Two strokes back at the start of Round 4, Micheluzzi (68) was unable to rein in Scotsman Ewan Ferguson (68), finishing tied with Englishman Jordan Smith (70) in second spot for his best result in his rookie season.

The 2022/2023 Order of Merit winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, Micheluzzi has now moved up 63 spots to 57th in the Race to Dubai standings, the top 110 at season’s end to earn full status for 2025.

“It’s amazing how things can change so quickly in this game,” Micheluzzi said in an Instagram post.

“Two weeks ago, after the second round in Amsterdam, I had no idea where things were at and I came third last.

“I wanna say a huge thank you to (caddie) Ben Brewer for putting up with my s***; he is a big reason why things have changed so quickly!”

Producing the type of finish that became commonplace in his three-win season on home soil, Micheluzzi signed off on his best finish on the DP World Tour with a birdie-birdie-eagle finish, his 3-wood to six feet on the last one of the shots of the week.

Travis Smyth led the way for the 19 Aussies in action at the International Series Morocco but it was a Kiwi in Ben Campbell who left with the second Asian Tour victory of his career.

American John Catlin looked to have the title secured when he led by three with three holes to play but Campbell produced a stunning eagle-birdie finish to tie Catlin at 15-under and send it to a playoff.

It would take just one extra hole to decide the outcome, Campbell converting his birdie chance from 10 feet as Catlin missed from a similar range to complete a stunning comeback.

“I didn’t have my best out there today and I just kept saying to Mike (his caddie), I’ve just got to find something and just stay patient,” said Campbell.

“I went flag hunting on 16 and leaked it right, and hit a great bunker shot there. I said to Mike, if I can find a birdie-eagle, you never know. So I did that, and then to hole a putt like that in the playoff, it’s always good.”

A 63 in Round 2 was the cornerstone of Brad Kennedy’s tie for 12th at the Japan Professional Golf Championship while a pair of 66s on the weekend earned Jason Day a tie for 23rd at the John Deere Classic.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR
John Deere Classic
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois
1          Davis Thompson          63-67-62-64—256       $US1.44m
T23      Jason Day                    69-67-66-66—268       $83,600
MC       Harrison Endycott        68-71—139

DP World Tour
BMW International Open
Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
1          Ewen Ferguson            67-64-71-68—270       €392,710.62
2          David Micheluzzi          66-70-68-68—272       €199,820.41
T17      Ryan Fox (NZ)               69-71-70-69—279       €29,876.81
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            69-73—142
MC       Andrew Martin             72-71—143
MC       Tom Power Horan        68-75—143
MC       Haydn Barron               70-75—145
MC       Jason Scrivener            73-72—145
MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         73-74—147

Asian Tour
International Series Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Morocco
1          Ben Campbell (NZ)       68-70-68-71—277       $US360,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T5        Travis Smyth                 69-69-70-73—281       $74,300
T28      Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     66-77-71-74—288       $16,560
T37      Wade Ormsby              71-75-71-73—290       $12,820
T42      Lachlan Barker              72-74-72-73—291       $10,900
T49      Doug Klein                   74-71-72-76—293       $8,433.33
T62      Justin Warren               74-72-79-70—295       $5,800
69        Harrison Crowe            76-70-73-82—301       $4,600
MC       Scott Hend                   71-76—147
MC       Todd Sinnott                78-69—147
MC       Jed Morgan                 77-70—147
MC       Andrew Dodt               73-75—148
MC       Maverick Antcliff          74-74—148
MC       Deyen Lawson             74-74—148
MC       Kevin Yuan                   76-73—149
MC       Aaron Wilkin                71-79—150
MC       Sam Brazel                   76-76—152
MC       Zach Murray                72-81—153
MC       Jack Thompson            76-78—154
MC       Marcus Fraser              80-75—155
WD      Brendan Jones             80

Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series – London
Centurion Club, London
1          Leona Maguire             66-72-73—211 €69,435.75
T42      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   74-76-74—224 €2,368.53
T51      Kirsten Rudgeley          78-73-75—226 €1,706.14
MC       Stephanie Kyriacou      71-83—154
MC       Whitney Hillier             80-76—156

Japan Golf Tour
Japan Professional Golf Championship
Fuji Country Kani Club (Shino Cse), Gifu
1          Yuta Sugiura                65-66-65-72—268       ¥30m
T12      Brad Kennedy              70-63-70-70—273       ¥3.18m
MC       Michael Hendry           68-76—144

LET Access Series
PGA Championship Gothenburg
Albatross GolfKlubb, Sweden
1          Natacha Host Husted   70-72-69—211 €6,400
T10      Kelsey Bennett             71-81-68—220 €1,020
T15      Wenyung Keh (NZ)       72-75-75—222 €840
MC       Munchin Keh (NZ)        77-82—159
WD      Hanee Song (NZ           80


