Aussies on Tour: May 24

Career-best performances from Sarah Kemp and Jason Scrivener highlighted another week of strong performances from Aussie professionals around the world.
While the golf world was rapt in the US PGA Championship heroics of Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island, Kemp and Scrivener set about creating their own pieces of personal history.
Tied for fifth at the Gainbridge LPGA earlier in the season, Kemp held the outright lead at the halfway mark of the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia as she pushed for a breakthrough LPGA Tour title.
Beginning the final round two shots off the lead, Kemp halved the deficit with a birdie at the first but dropped a shot at the ninth to make the turn even par.
Consecutive birdies at 11 and 12 kept the 35-year-old in the mix but she was unable to make any further progress on the closing holes, her total of 9-under good enough for outright fourth and her best result in a LPGA Tour event in the US.
Few tipped Scrivener to be the best of the eight Aussies at the conclusion of the PGA Championship but the West Australian fired a final day 3-under 69 to close out a very solid week and a tie for 23rd, his best result in a Major championship in his second appearance in golf’s showpiece events.
Honda Classic champion Matt Jones also made a Sunday surge with a 4-under 68 to climb into a tie for 30th while Jason Day can take heart from playing all four rounds in difficult conditions, finishing with a 1-under 71 and a tie for 44th.
In his second start for the year on the European Challenge Tour New South Welshman Dimi Papadatos finished tied for 12th alongside Kiwi Josh Geary at the Dormy Open in Sweden while there was another Australasian tie for highest finisher on the Japan Golf Tour, Dylan Perry and Michael Hendry tied for 16th at the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.
Results
US PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Cse), Kiawah Island, South Carolina
T23 Jason Scrivener 73-75-72-69—289 $US103,814
T30 Matt Jones 73-75-74-68—290 $59,750
T44 Jason Day 74-75-72-71—292 $31,300
T59 Cameron Davis 69-78-76-72—295 $21,400
T59 Cameron Smith 72-73-73-77—295 $21,400
MC Marc Leishman 74-76—150
MC Adam Scott 78-72—150
LPGA Tour
Pure Silk Championship
Kingsmill Resort Golf Course, Williamsburg, Virginia
4 Sarah Kemp 69-67-69-70—275 $US66,141
T25 Katherine Kirk 69-70-72-71—282 $11,207
T53 Sarah Jane Smith 70-73-71-72—286 $3,568
MC Gabriela Ruffels 75-73—148
MC Su Oh 71-77—148
Japan Golf Tour
Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament
Toride Kokusai Golf Club, Ibaraki
T16 Michael Hendry 69-65-66-65—265 ¥633,333
T16 Dylan Perry 66-66-67-66—265 ¥633,333
T25 Anthony Quayle 71-65-64-66—266 ¥420,000
T36 Scott Strange 70-64-67-67—268 ¥240,000
T43 Brad Kennedy 69-66-69-65—269 ¥185,000
T55 Matthew Griffin 68-67-69-68—272 ¥120,000
68 Adam Bland 68-67-72-74—281 ¥109,500
MC David Bransdon 66-71—137
MC Andrew Evans 69-75—144
Korn Ferry Tour
AdventHealth Championship
Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
T35 Aaron Baddeley 70-71-74-66—281 $US4,084
66 Mark Hensby 69-72-77-73—291 $2,700
MC Brett Drewitt 74-69—143
MC Rhein Gibson 70-74—144
MC Steven Alker 68-76—144
MC Nick Voke 72-72—144
MC Harrison Endycott 74-72—146
MC Jamie Arnold 73-79—152
Challenge Tour
Dormy Open
Österåkers Golfklubb, Åkersberga, Sweden
T12 Josh Geary 69-70-69-72—280 €3,300
T12 Dimitrios Papadatos 69-70-72-69—280 €3,300
T35 Blake Windred 72-67-74-71—284 €1,280
MC Jarryd Felton 73-74—147
MC Daniel Hillier 72-76—148
MC Deyen Lawson 74-77—151