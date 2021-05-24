Aussies on Tour: May 24

Career-best performances from Sarah Kemp and Jason Scrivener highlighted another week of strong performances from Aussie professionals around the world.

While the golf world was rapt in the US PGA Championship heroics of Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island, Kemp and Scrivener set about creating their own pieces of personal history.

Tied for fifth at the Gainbridge LPGA earlier in the season, Kemp held the outright lead at the halfway mark of the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia as she pushed for a breakthrough LPGA Tour title.

Beginning the final round two shots off the lead, Kemp halved the deficit with a birdie at the first but dropped a shot at the ninth to make the turn even par.

Consecutive birdies at 11 and 12 kept the 35-year-old in the mix but she was unable to make any further progress on the closing holes, her total of 9-under good enough for outright fourth and her best result in a LPGA Tour event in the US.

Few tipped Scrivener to be the best of the eight Aussies at the conclusion of the PGA Championship but the West Australian fired a final day 3-under 69 to close out a very solid week and a tie for 23rd, his best result in a Major championship in his second appearance in golf’s showpiece events.

Honda Classic champion Matt Jones also made a Sunday surge with a 4-under 68 to climb into a tie for 30th while Jason Day can take heart from playing all four rounds in difficult conditions, finishing with a 1-under 71 and a tie for 44th.

In his second start for the year on the European Challenge Tour New South Welshman Dimi Papadatos finished tied for 12th alongside Kiwi Josh Geary at the Dormy Open in Sweden while there was another Australasian tie for highest finisher on the Japan Golf Tour, Dylan Perry and Michael Hendry tied for 16th at the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.

Results

US PGA Championship

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Cse), Kiawah Island, South Carolina

T23 Jason Scrivener 73-75-72-69—289 $US103,814

T30 Matt Jones 73-75-74-68—290 $59,750

T44 Jason Day 74-75-72-71—292 $31,300

T59 Cameron Davis 69-78-76-72—295 $21,400

T59 Cameron Smith 72-73-73-77—295 $21,400

MC Marc Leishman 74-76—150

MC Adam Scott 78-72—150

LPGA Tour

Pure Silk Championship

Kingsmill Resort Golf Course, Williamsburg, Virginia

4 Sarah Kemp 69-67-69-70—275 $US66,141

T25 Katherine Kirk 69-70-72-71—282 $11,207

T53 Sarah Jane Smith 70-73-71-72—286 $3,568

MC Gabriela Ruffels 75-73—148

MC Su Oh 71-77—148

Japan Golf Tour

Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament

Toride Kokusai Golf Club, Ibaraki

T16 Michael Hendry 69-65-66-65—265 ¥633,333

T16 Dylan Perry 66-66-67-66—265 ¥633,333

T25 Anthony Quayle 71-65-64-66—266 ¥420,000

T36 Scott Strange 70-64-67-67—268 ¥240,000

T43 Brad Kennedy 69-66-69-65—269 ¥185,000

T55 Matthew Griffin 68-67-69-68—272 ¥120,000

68 Adam Bland 68-67-72-74—281 ¥109,500

MC David Bransdon 66-71—137

MC Andrew Evans 69-75—144

Korn Ferry Tour

AdventHealth Championship

Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri

T35 Aaron Baddeley 70-71-74-66—281 $US4,084

66 Mark Hensby 69-72-77-73—291 $2,700

MC Brett Drewitt 74-69—143

MC Rhein Gibson 70-74—144

MC Steven Alker 68-76—144

MC Nick Voke 72-72—144

MC Harrison Endycott 74-72—146

MC Jamie Arnold 73-79—152



Challenge Tour

Dormy Open

Österåkers Golfklubb, Åkersberga, Sweden

T12 Josh Geary 69-70-69-72—280 €3,300

T12 Dimitrios Papadatos 69-70-72-69—280 €3,300

​T35 Blake Windred 72-67-74-71—284 €1,280

MC Jarryd Felton 73-74—147

MC Daniel Hillier 72-76—148

MC Deyen Lawson 74-77—151