Aussies on Tour: May 24

Career-best performances from Sarah Kemp and Jason Scrivener highlighted another week of strong performances from Aussie professionals around the world.

While the golf world was rapt in the US PGA Championship heroics of Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island, Kemp and Scrivener set about creating their own pieces of personal history.

Tied for fifth at the Gainbridge LPGA earlier in the season, Kemp held the outright lead at the halfway mark of the Pure Silk Championship in Virginia as she pushed for a breakthrough LPGA Tour title.

Beginning the final round two shots off the lead, Kemp halved the deficit with a birdie at the first but dropped a shot at the ninth to make the turn even par.

Consecutive birdies at 11 and 12 kept the 35-year-old in the mix but she was unable to make any further progress on the closing holes, her total of 9-under good enough for outright fourth and her best result in a LPGA Tour event in the US.

Few tipped Scrivener to be the best of the eight Aussies at the conclusion of the PGA Championship but the West Australian fired a final day 3-under 69 to close out a very solid week and a tie for 23rd, his best result in a Major championship in his second appearance in golf’s showpiece events.

Honda Classic champion Matt Jones also made a Sunday surge with a 4-under 68 to climb into a tie for 30th while Jason Day can take heart from playing all four rounds in difficult conditions, finishing with a 1-under 71 and a tie for 44th.

In his second start for the year on the European Challenge Tour New South Welshman Dimi Papadatos finished tied for 12th alongside Kiwi Josh Geary at the Dormy Open in Sweden while there was another Australasian tie for highest finisher on the Japan Golf Tour, Dylan Perry and Michael Hendry tied for 16th at the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament.

US PGA Championship
Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Cse), Kiawah Island, South Carolina
T23        Jason Scrivener  73-75-72-69—289            $US103,814
T30        Matt Jones          73-75-74-68—290            $59,750
T44        Jason Day            74-75-72-71—292            $31,300
T59        Cameron Davis   69-78-76-72—295            $21,400
T59        Cameron Smith  72-73-73-77—295            $21,400
MC         Marc Leishman  74-76—150
MC         Adam Scott         78-72—150

LPGA Tour
Pure Silk Championship
Kingsmill Resort Golf Course, Williamsburg, Virginia
4             Sarah Kemp         69-67-69-70—275            $US66,141
T25        Katherine Kirk     69-70-72-71—282            $11,207
T53        Sarah Jane Smith              70-73-71-72—286            $3,568
MC         Gabriela Ruffels 75-73—148
MC         Su Oh     71-77—148

Japan Golf Tour
Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament
Toride Kokusai Golf Club, Ibaraki
T16        Michael Hendry  69-65-66-65—265            ¥633,333
T16        Dylan Perry         66-66-67-66—265            ¥633,333
T25        Anthony Quayle 71-65-64-66—266            ¥420,000
T36        Scott Strange      70-64-67-67—268            ¥240,000
T43        Brad Kennedy     69-66-69-65—269            ¥185,000
T55        Matthew Griffin 68-67-69-68—272            ¥120,000
68           Adam Bland        68-67-72-74—281            ¥109,500
MC         David Bransdon  66-71—137
MC         Andrew Evans     69-75—144

Korn Ferry Tour
AdventHealth Championship
Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
T35        Aaron Baddeley 70-71-74-66—281            $US4,084
66           Mark Hensby      69-72-77-73—291            $2,700
MC         Brett Drewitt      74-69—143
MC         Rhein Gibson      70-74—144
MC         Steven Alker        68-76—144
MC         Nick Voke            72-72—144
MC         Harrison Endycott            74-72—146
MC         Jamie Arnold       73-79—152

Challenge Tour
Dormy Open
Österåkers Golfklubb, Åkersberga, Sweden
T12        Josh Geary          69-70-69-72—280            €3,300
T12        Dimitrios Papadatos        69-70-72-69—280            €3,300
​T35        Blake Windred    72-67-74-71—284            €1,280
MC         Jarryd Felton       73-74—147
MC         Daniel Hillier       72-76—148
MC         Deyen Lawson    74-77—151


