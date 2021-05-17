Aussies on Tour: May 17


Sydney’s Harrison Endycott has taken an important step towards earning a PGA TOUR card in 2022 after finishing tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open in Tennessee.

Endycott was the only Aussie to finish inside the top-10 on any of the world tours this week and as a result has moved up 16 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist to now sit 61st and in position to push for a promotion to the PGA TOUR next year.

Fifth in his first start of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March, Endycott has logged two further top-20 results prior to the Knoxville Open where he sat near the top of the leaderboard from the opening round.

A second consecutive 5-under 65 on Friday and a Saturday 66 had Endycott five shots off the lead heading into the final round, his 2-under 68 not enough to keep pace with winner Greyson Sigg but good enough to be the best Aussie performer of the week.

Zurich Classic winner Marc Leishman tuned up for this week’s US PGA Championship with a solid performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, Min Woo Lee made a strong return to the European Tour with a top-25 finish at the Betfred British Masters while Gabi Ruffels continued her progression towards the LPGA Tour with a tie for 17th at the Symetra Tour’s Symetra Classic in North Carolina.

Results

Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
T4           Harrison Endycott            65-65-66-68—264            $US24,900
T51        Nick Voke            67-71-71-67—276            $2,521
T60        Curtis Luck          65-73-72-67—277            $2,442
T66        Brett Drewitt      69-69-74-67—279            $2,370
T70        Steven Alker        66-70-69-75—280            $2,328
MC         Jamie Arnold       70-69—139
MC         Brett Coletta      69-73—142
MC         Ryan Ruffels       71-72—143
WD        Robert Allenby   72

PGA TOUR
AT&T Byron Nelson
TPC at Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
T21        Marc Leishman  66-69-68-70—273            $US84,969
70           Cameron Percy  68-70-76-71—285            $16,605
MC         Tim Wilkinson     68-71—139
MC         Jason Day            70-69—139
MC         Rhein Gibson      66-73—139
MC         Danny Lee           71-69—140
MC         Aaron Baddeley 72-68—140
MC         Greg Chalmers   69-74—143
MC         John Senden       70-73—143
MC         John Lyras           73-77—150

Japan Golf Tour
Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf
Sagamihara Golf Club (East Cse), Kanagawa
T34        Dylan Perry         73-68-72-75—288            ¥640,000
T42        Scott Strange      72-70-74-74—290            ¥560,000
T42        David Bransdon  74-67-72-77—290            ¥560,000
MC         Brad Kennedy     77-70—147
MC         Matthew Griffin 72-75—147
MC         Todd Sinnott       75-72—147
MC         Adam Bland        74-74—148
MC         Anthony Quayle 77-73—150
MC         Michael Hendry  74-82—156

European Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
T21        Min Woo Lee      75-67-69-71—282            €21,739
T62        Josh Geary          70-72-70-77—289            €6,220
MC         Maverick Antcliff              73-73—146
MC         Jake McLeod      73-74—147
MC         Wade Ormsby    74-73—147
MC         Jason Scrivener  79-71—150
MC         Scott Hend          78-73—151

Challenge Tour
Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf
Hinton Golf Club, Malmö, Sweden
T23        Dimitrios Papadatos        67-68-71-74—280            €1,760
T38        Daniel Hillier       67-70-73-73—283            €1,200
56           Blake Windred    68-66-73-79—286            €700
MC         Deyen Lawson    70-72—142
MC         Jarryd Felton       73-73—146

Ladies European Tour
South African Women’s Open
West Lake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
66           Amy Walsh          75-81-83-80—319            €520

Symetra Tour
Symetra Classic
River Run Country Club, Davidson, North Carolina
T17        Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-74—216   $US2,348
T22        Julienne Soo       73-71-73—217   $1,877
T34        Robyn Choi         75-72-72—219   $1,243
MC         Hira Naveed        74-75—149
MC         Soo Jin Lee          77-75—152
MC         Stephanie Na      74-80—154

Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
T35        Rod Pampling     74-75-69—218  
T42        Stephen Leaney 76-74-70—220  
T69        David McKenzie 76-77-76—229                                              


Headlines at a glance

