Aussies on Tour: May 17

Sydney’s Harrison Endycott has taken an important step towards earning a PGA TOUR card in 2022 after finishing tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open in Tennessee.
Endycott was the only Aussie to finish inside the top-10 on any of the world tours this week and as a result has moved up 16 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist to now sit 61st and in position to push for a promotion to the PGA TOUR next year.
Fifth in his first start of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March, Endycott has logged two further top-20 results prior to the Knoxville Open where he sat near the top of the leaderboard from the opening round.
A second consecutive 5-under 65 on Friday and a Saturday 66 had Endycott five shots off the lead heading into the final round, his 2-under 68 not enough to keep pace with winner Greyson Sigg but good enough to be the best Aussie performer of the week.
Zurich Classic winner Marc Leishman tuned up for this week’s US PGA Championship with a solid performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, Min Woo Lee made a strong return to the European Tour with a top-25 finish at the Betfred British Masters while Gabi Ruffels continued her progression towards the LPGA Tour with a tie for 17th at the Symetra Tour’s Symetra Classic in North Carolina.
Results
Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
T4 Harrison Endycott 65-65-66-68—264 $US24,900
T51 Nick Voke 67-71-71-67—276 $2,521
T60 Curtis Luck 65-73-72-67—277 $2,442
T66 Brett Drewitt 69-69-74-67—279 $2,370
T70 Steven Alker 66-70-69-75—280 $2,328
MC Jamie Arnold 70-69—139
MC Brett Coletta 69-73—142
MC Ryan Ruffels 71-72—143
WD Robert Allenby 72
PGA TOUR
AT&T Byron Nelson
TPC at Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
T21 Marc Leishman 66-69-68-70—273 $US84,969
70 Cameron Percy 68-70-76-71—285 $16,605
MC Tim Wilkinson 68-71—139
MC Jason Day 70-69—139
MC Rhein Gibson 66-73—139
MC Danny Lee 71-69—140
MC Aaron Baddeley 72-68—140
MC Greg Chalmers 69-74—143
MC John Senden 70-73—143
MC John Lyras 73-77—150
Japan Golf Tour
Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf
Sagamihara Golf Club (East Cse), Kanagawa
T34 Dylan Perry 73-68-72-75—288 ¥640,000
T42 Scott Strange 72-70-74-74—290 ¥560,000
T42 David Bransdon 74-67-72-77—290 ¥560,000
MC Brad Kennedy 77-70—147
MC Matthew Griffin 72-75—147
MC Todd Sinnott 75-72—147
MC Adam Bland 74-74—148
MC Anthony Quayle 77-73—150
MC Michael Hendry 74-82—156
European Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
T21 Min Woo Lee 75-67-69-71—282 €21,739
T62 Josh Geary 70-72-70-77—289 €6,220
MC Maverick Antcliff 73-73—146
MC Jake McLeod 73-74—147
MC Wade Ormsby 74-73—147
MC Jason Scrivener 79-71—150
MC Scott Hend 78-73—151
Challenge Tour
Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf
Hinton Golf Club, Malmö, Sweden
T23 Dimitrios Papadatos 67-68-71-74—280 €1,760
T38 Daniel Hillier 67-70-73-73—283 €1,200
56 Blake Windred 68-66-73-79—286 €700
MC Deyen Lawson 70-72—142
MC Jarryd Felton 73-73—146
Ladies European Tour
South African Women’s Open
West Lake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa
66 Amy Walsh 75-81-83-80—319 €520
Symetra Tour
Symetra Classic
River Run Country Club, Davidson, North Carolina
T17 Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-74—216 $US2,348
T22 Julienne Soo 73-71-73—217 $1,877
T34 Robyn Choi 75-72-72—219 $1,243
MC Hira Naveed 74-75—149
MC Soo Jin Lee 77-75—152
MC Stephanie Na 74-80—154
Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
T35 Rod Pampling 74-75-69—218
T42 Stephen Leaney 76-74-70—220
T69 David McKenzie 76-77-76—229