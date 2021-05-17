Aussies on Tour: May 17

Sydney’s Harrison Endycott has taken an important step towards earning a PGA TOUR card in 2022 after finishing tied for fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Visit Knoxville Open in Tennessee.

Endycott was the only Aussie to finish inside the top-10 on any of the world tours this week and as a result has moved up 16 spots on the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist to now sit 61st and in position to push for a promotion to the PGA TOUR next year.

Fifth in his first start of the year at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open in March, Endycott has logged two further top-20 results prior to the Knoxville Open where he sat near the top of the leaderboard from the opening round.

A second consecutive 5-under 65 on Friday and a Saturday 66 had Endycott five shots off the lead heading into the final round, his 2-under 68 not enough to keep pace with winner Greyson Sigg but good enough to be the best Aussie performer of the week.

Zurich Classic winner Marc Leishman tuned up for this week’s US PGA Championship with a solid performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Texas, Min Woo Lee made a strong return to the European Tour with a top-25 finish at the Betfred British Masters while Gabi Ruffels continued her progression towards the LPGA Tour with a tie for 17th at the Symetra Tour’s Symetra Classic in North Carolina.

Results

Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee

T4 Harrison Endycott 65-65-66-68—264 $US24,900

T51 Nick Voke 67-71-71-67—276 $2,521

T60 Curtis Luck 65-73-72-67—277 $2,442

T66 Brett Drewitt 69-69-74-67—279 $2,370

T70 Steven Alker 66-70-69-75—280 $2,328

MC Jamie Arnold 70-69—139

MC Brett Coletta 69-73—142

MC Ryan Ruffels 71-72—143

WD Robert Allenby 72

PGA TOUR

AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC at Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

T21 Marc Leishman 66-69-68-70—273 $US84,969

70 Cameron Percy 68-70-76-71—285 $16,605

MC Tim Wilkinson 68-71—139

MC Jason Day 70-69—139

MC Rhein Gibson 66-73—139

MC Danny Lee 71-69—140

MC Aaron Baddeley 72-68—140

MC Greg Chalmers 69-74—143

MC John Senden 70-73—143

MC John Lyras 73-77—150



Japan Golf Tour

Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf

Sagamihara Golf Club (East Cse), Kanagawa

T34 Dylan Perry 73-68-72-75—288 ¥640,000

T42 Scott Strange 72-70-74-74—290 ¥560,000

T42 David Bransdon 74-67-72-77—290 ¥560,000

MC Brad Kennedy 77-70—147

MC Matthew Griffin 72-75—147

MC Todd Sinnott 75-72—147

MC Adam Bland 74-74—148

MC Anthony Quayle 77-73—150

MC Michael Hendry 74-82—156

European Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

T21 Min Woo Lee 75-67-69-71—282 €21,739

T62 Josh Geary 70-72-70-77—289 €6,220

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-73—146

MC Jake McLeod 73-74—147

MC Wade Ormsby 74-73—147

MC Jason Scrivener 79-71—150

MC Scott Hend 78-73—151

Challenge Tour

Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf

Hinton Golf Club, Malmö, Sweden

T23 Dimitrios Papadatos 67-68-71-74—280 €1,760

T38 Daniel Hillier 67-70-73-73—283 €1,200

56 Blake Windred 68-66-73-79—286 €700

MC Deyen Lawson 70-72—142

MC Jarryd Felton 73-73—146

Ladies European Tour

South African Women’s Open

West Lake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

66 Amy Walsh 75-81-83-80—319 €520

Symetra Tour

Symetra Classic

River Run Country Club, Davidson, North Carolina

T17 Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-74—216 $US2,348

T22 Julienne Soo 73-71-73—217 $1,877

T34 Robyn Choi 75-72-72—219 $1,243

MC Hira Naveed 74-75—149

MC Soo Jin Lee 77-75—152

MC Stephanie Na 74-80—154

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

T35 Rod Pampling 74-75-69—218

T42 Stephen Leaney 76-74-70—220

T69 David McKenzie 76-77-76—229