Aussies on Tour: Macpherson to scratch seven-year itch in Europe

Victorian Bryden Macpherson will end a seven-year wait to play a European Tour event in Europe after receiving a sponsor’s invitation to tee it up at this week’s Cazoo Open at The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales.

Not since the 2014 Open Championship when he shot rounds of 90-80 at Royal Liverpool has Macpherson had the opportunity to play a main tour event in Europe but he returns as the No.334-ranked player in the world and a two-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia this year.

The 2011 British Amateur champion, Macpherson has reinvigorated his career under the guidance of former Australian Masters champion Bradley Hughes and is one of three Australians along with Brad Kennedy and Elvis Smylie to receive an invitation to play this week.

In seven starts since returning to Australia at the start of the year Macpherson won the Moonah Links PGA Classic and the Golf Challenge NSW Open, was runner-up at the IZUZU Queensland Open, was top-five at both the Gippsland Super 6 and The Players Series Victoria and didn’t finish worse than a tie for 16th.

In 27 rounds of tournament golf he didn’t once score worse than par, playing the seven tournaments in a combined 94-under and rising 901 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Elsewhere this week Minjee Lee will spearhead the Australian charge at the fourth women’s major of the year, the Aumundi Evian Championship in France.

A tournament in which Australians have tasted success on three occasions – Rachel Hetherington (2001), Wendy Doolan (2004), Karrie Webb (2006) – has not been so kind to Lee to date, her best finish a tie for 11th in 2015.

Joining Lee in flying the Australian flag are recent Ladies European Tour winner Stephanie Kyriacou, Katherine Kirk, Sarah Kemp and 2016 Olympian Su Oh.

Thye other major this week is The Senior Open Championship where Robert Allenby is making his Champions Tour debut and the PGA TOUR is in Minnesota for the 3M Open, Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert among the seven Australians in the field.

Round 1 tee times AEST

European Tour

Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale

The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales

4.53pm Brad Kennedy, Gavin Moynihan, James Sugrue

5.15pm Deyen Lawson, David Dixon, Daniel Young

5.26pm Bryden Macpherson, Julian Suri, Gaganjeet Bhullar

6.59pm Josh Geary, Niall Kearney, Lars Van Meijel

7.32pm Scott Hend, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ross McGowan

8.05pm Maverick Antcliff, Callum Shinkwin, Oliver Farr

12.06am Wade Ormsby, Matthew Southgate, Bradley Dredge

12.39am Elvis Smylie, Chan Kim, Dave Coupland

Defending champion: Romain Langasque

Past Aussie winners: Scott Strange (2008)

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

TV schedule: Live 12.30am-5.30am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 1.30am-5am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

PGA TOUR

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

10.45pm Greg Chalmers, Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt

11.40pm* John Senden, Scott Brown, Hank Lebioda

3am* Lucas Herbert, Kyle Stanley, Josh Teater

3.11am Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley, Robby Shelton

3.11am* Aaron Baddeley, Matthew NeSmith, Tyler McCumber

3.33am Cam Davis, Stewart Cink, Dylan Frittelli

4.50am* Rhein Gibson, Nelson Ledesma, Quade Cummins

Defending champion: Michael Thompson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Cam Davis

TV schedule: Live 4.30am-8.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 5am-8am Sunday; Live 3am-8am on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

The Aumundi Evian Championship

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-Les-Bains, France

4.18pm Katherine Kirk, Christina Kim, Azahara Munoz

4.30pm* Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit

8.51pm Minjee Lee, Jeongeun Lee6, Sung Hyun Park

9.03pm* Sarah Kemp, Chella Choi, Jasmine Suwannapura

9.15pm* Stephanie Kyriacou, Brittany Altomare, Ashleigh Buhai

10.03pm Su Oh, Tsubasa Kajitani (a), Elizabeth Szokol

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Rachel Hetherington (2001), Wendy Doolan (2004), Karrie Webb (2006)

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 7pm-10pm on Fox Sports 503, 11.30pm-2.30am on Fox Sports 505 Thursday; Live 7pm-10pm on Fox Sports 503, 11.30pm-2.30am on Fox Sports 505 Friday; Live 7.30pm-1am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 7.30pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

The Senior Open Championship

Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England

7.50pm David McKenzie, Jonathan S Cheetham, David Morland IV

9pm Robert Allenby, Dean Wilson, Tim Petrovic

9.10pm Peter Fowler, Gary Wolstenholme, Andrew Oldcorn

9.40pm Michael Campbell, Ian Woosnam, Thomas Bjorn

12.20am Michael Long, Ian Clarke, Roger Tuddenham

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Ian Stanley (2001)

Top Aussie prediction: Peter Fowler

TV schedule: Live 9.30pm-11.30pm Thursday, 1.30am-4am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 9.30pm-11.30pm Friday, 1.30am-4am Saturday on Fox Sports 507; Live 10pm-3am Saturday on Fox Sports 507; Live 10pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 507.

KPGA Tour

Yamaha Honors K Open

Sollaga Country Club, Taean County, South Korea

9am Junseok Lee

12.50pm Wonjoon Lee

2.10pm Kevin Chun

Korn Ferry Tour

Price Cutter Charity Championship

Highland Springs CC, Springfield, Missouri

11.24pm* Nick Voke, Stephen Franken, Chase Johnson

3.30am Brett Drewitt, Austin Smotherman, Curtis Thompson

3.51am* Curtis Luck, Julián Etulain, Dylan Wu

4.02am Brett Coletta, John Chin, Drew Weaver

4.23am Steven Alker, Chad Ramey, Marcelo Rozo

4.23am* Jamie Arnold, David Kocher, Nicolas Echavarria

4.54am* Harrison Endycott, Patrick Flavin, Daniel Miernicki

Defending champion: Max McGreevy

Past Aussie winners: Anthony Painter (1998), Cameron Percy (2014)

Top Aussie prediction: Jamie Arnold

Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge

Margara Golf Club, Fubine, Italy

4.10pm* Blake Windred, David Boote, Félix Mory

4.50pm Dimitrios Papadatos, Frederic Lacroix, Ricardo Gouveia

9.20pm* Daniel Hillier, Lorenzo Scalise, JC Ritchie

Defending champion: Hurly Long

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

Symetra Tour

Twin Bridges Championship

Pinehaven Country Club, Albany, New York

10.03pm Soo Jin Lee, Mia Landegren, Lindsey McCurdy

11.09pm Hira Naveed, Nicole Autrique, Veronica Felibert

11.14pm* Julianne Alvarez, Lakareber Abe, Emmy Martin

2.41am Julienne Soo, Krystal Quihuis, Anna Redding

3.08am* Gabriela Ruffels, Malene Krolboll Hansen, Gabby Lemieux

3.19am* Robyn Choi, Amanda Doherty, Isi Gabsa

4.36am* Stephanie Na, Moa Folke, Maddie McCrary

Defending champion: Robyn Ree (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Lindsey Wright (2003), Sarah Jane Kenyon (2008), Breanna Elliott (2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Gabriela Ruffels