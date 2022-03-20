Aussies on Tour: Luck logs best finish since 2020 - PGA of Australia

A brilliant final round of six-under 65 has propelled Curtis Luck to his best finish in almost two years at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
The West Australian opened the tournament with a five-under 66 to sit just one off the lead but began the final round seven shots back and outside the top 20.
A birdie at the opening hole was the ideal start but it was the five shots he picked up in the space of five holes prior to making the turn that suddenly thrust Luck into contention.
A birdie at the par-5 12th got him to seven-under on his round and within one of the lead but a dropped shot two holes later would ultimately see him finish tied for fifth, two shots shy of the playoff won by Carl Yuan (65).
Luck had not finished inside the top 15 in any event since his victory at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in August 2020 yet is now 56th on the Korn Ferry Tour moneylist, a leap of 78 spots in his fifth start of the season.
If Luck’s performance was a return to the form that saw him graduate to the PGA TOUR in 2019, Stephanie Kyriacou picked up exactly where she left off last year in her first Ladies European Tour start of the season.
After battling blustery winds on day one of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, Kyriacou played her way into contention with a six-under 66 on day two, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 13th.
Although she was unable to rein in a runaway Georgia Hall, Kyriacou closed with an even-par 72 to earn a share of sixth.
It was a weekend without any Aussies as Sam Burns won the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship at the second hole of a sudden-death playoff with Davis Riley while Maverick Antcliff and Jason Scrivener finished square in a tie for 64th at the Steyn City Championship on the DP World Tour.
Results
PGA TOUR
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida
Winner Sam Burns 64-67-67-69—267 $US1.404m
Won on the second hole of sudden death
MC Jason Day 70-72—142
MC Mark Hensby 70-74—144
MC Cameron Percy 76-71—147
DP World Tour
Steyn City Championship
The Club at Steyn City, Johannesburg, South Africa
Winner Shaun Norris 64-62-67-70—263 €230,068
T64 Maverick Antcliff 71-68-71-72—282 €3,180
T64 Jason Scrivener 67-72-70-73—282 €3,180
MC Scott Hend 71-69—140
Korn Ferry Tour
Chitimacha Louisiana Open
Le Triomphe Country Club, Broussard, Louisiana
Winner Carl Yuan 68-66-71-65—270 $US135,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death
T5 Curtis Luck 66-73-68-65—272
T51 Brett Drewitt 70-70-66-74—280
74 Rhein Gibson 71-68-79-73—291
MC Aaron Baddeley 77-70—147
MC Steven Bowditch 77-75—152
MC Nick Voke 67-76—143
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Saudi Arabia
Winner Georgia Hall 69-69-68-71—277 €135,547
T6 Stephanie Kyriacou 75-66-72-72—285 €25,302
T17 Whitney Hillier 74-71-72-73—290 €13,929
Epson Tour
Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic
Longbow Golf Club, Mesa, Arizona
Winner Fatima Fernandez Cano 70-70-61-70—271
T9 Hira Naveed 70-68-69-69—276
T12 Gabriela Ruffels 72-68-70-67—277
T40 Julienne Soo 69-69-73-72—283
T59 Amelia Garvey 72-71-73-71—287
MC Robyn Choi 70-75—145