Aussies on Tour: Lee’s defence with a difference - PGA of Australia

The trophy is the same but the venue is very different as Minjee Lee eyes off a title defence with a difference at this week’s Kroger Queen City Championship in Ohio.

Twelve months ago, Lee’s playoff victory over Charley Hull at Kenwood Country Club sparked a run of form that saw her climb back to No.4 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

Lee had two wins, two runner-up finishes and two further top 10s in the space of seven starts but the memories of the performance that started her run are muted somewhat by a change of venue.

“I was actually talking about it with my physio yesterday; it kind of doesn’t feel like I’m defending,” said Lee, who enters the week ranked No.16 in the world.

“Obviously I won the tournament last year, but because we’re at a new venue it feels like I’m learning everything new and getting to know a new place.

“It’s not the same as when you’ve been to the tournament and you feel the vibes from the course that you kind of remember from the previous year.

“I’m really looking forward to a different challenge this year.”

After a busy period that included the Paris Olympics, Women’s Scottish Open and AIG Women’s Open, the 28-year-old arrives refreshed and hopeful of another strong finish to the year.

“I had a nice break after our last Europe swing,” said the two-time major champion.

“I feel like after all the wind at the Scottish and AIG I was a little worn out.

“Just needed a couple weeks to refresh and do a little bit of practice and sharpen a few things in my game.”

Lee is not the only Australian with a title on the line this week.

Queenslander Scott Hend returns to WINSTONgolf in Germany as the defending champion of the WINSTONgolf Senior Open on the Legends Tour looking to make it an Aussie trifecta after Richard Green’s triumph in 2022.

It shapes as a potentially career-defining week for young Aussies Karl Vilips and Cassie Porter.

Vilips has qualified for the penultimate event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals ranked 18th on the Points List, the top 30 after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn promotion to the PGA TOUR in 2025.

Porter is also one good result from a step up in class to the LPGA Tour in 2025.

Currently 10th on the Epson Tour with two events left in the season, Porter will earn status on the LPGA Tour if she can finish inside the top 15 at the completion of the Epson Tour Championship.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

TPC River’s Bend, Maineville, Ohio

10:20pm Minjee Lee

10:31pm Grace Kim

10:42pm* Stephanie Kyriacou, Hira Naveed

11:04pm* Robyn Choi

11:15pm* Su Oh

3:09am Gabriela Ruffels

3:20am* Lydia Ko (NZ)

Defending champion: Minjee Lee

Past Aussie winners: Minjee Lee (2023)

Prize money: $US2 million

TV times: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

5:45pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

6:05pm Adam Scott

10:25pm Jason Scrivener

Defending champion: Ryan Fox

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1986), Mike Harwood (1990)

Prize money: $US9 million

TV times: Live 5:30pm-9am Thursday on Fox Sports 503; Live 9pm-10:30pm Thursday on Fox Sports 505; Live 10:30pm-3am Thursday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5:30pm-3am Friday; Live 6pm-2:30am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Japan Golf Tour

Panasonic Open Golf Championship

Arima Royal Golf Club, Hyogo

8:45am Michael Hendry (NZ)

12:45pm* Anthony Quayle

1:15pm Brad Kennedy

Defending champion: Tomoharu Otsuki

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: ¥100 million

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open

La Sella Golf Resort, Spain

5:36pm Whitney Hillier

6:09pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ)

9:26pm* Kelsey Bennett

9:37pm Kirsten Rudgeley

9:48pm* Amy Walsh

Defending champion: Nuria Iturrioz

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €1,000,000

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

10:14pm* Karl Vilips

3:27am Rhein Gibson

Defending champion: Norman Xiong

Past Aussie winners: Curtis Luck (2020)

Prize money: $US1.5 million

TV times: Live 6am-8am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

PURE Insurance Championship

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Richard Green, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Defending champion: Thongchai Jaidee

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2.3 million

TV times: Live 8am-11am Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Epson Tour

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout

Mystic Creek Golf Club, El Dorado, Arkansas

Australasians in the field: Fiona Xu (NZ), Cassie Porter, Amelia Garvey (NZ)

Defending champion: Natasha Andrea Oon

Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2017)

Prize money: $US337,500

Challenge Tour

Italian Challenge Open

Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

3:30pm* Hayden Hopewell

9:40pm Sam Jones (NZ)

10:10pm Blake Windred

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Michael Long (NZ)

Defending champion: Scott Hend

Past Aussie winners: Terry Price (2012), Richard Green (2022), Scott Hend (2023)