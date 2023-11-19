Aussies on Tour: Lee siblings in form ahead of trip home - PGA of Australia

Superstar siblings Minjee Lee and Min Woo Lee are headed home for the summer of golf in Australia on the back of outstanding seasons around the world and strong finishes at the weekend.
Women’s world No. 5 Minjee Lee logged another top 10, her fifth of the season, in the LPGA Tour’s Tour Championship in Florida today.
The Royal Fremantle product was in contention after an opening 64 but drifted over the final three days to finish nine shots from Amy Yang’s winning score, but she ultimately finished fifth on the tour’s year-long points calculation and is primed for a shot at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and The Lakes in Sydney next week.
The 27-year-old Lee won two LPGA Tour tournaments this year and will be one of the favourites for next week’s Greg Norman Medal to be held in Brisbane as part of the PGA Awards.
She earned more than $US1.5 million this year on the main tour.
Hannah Green was tied-23rd, while rookie Grace Kim completed an outstanding year with a T47 finish in her first appearance in the tour championship. Sarah Kemp was T50 and Steph Kyriacou, also in the season-ender for the first time, finished T57.
Ironically one of Minjee Lee’s main rivals for the players’ major award in Brisbane this week will be brother Min Woo, who shot a final-round 69 in Dubai to finish tied-15th in the DP World Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship, won by Nicolai Hojgaard.
His 2023 season on the DP World Tour includes 14 cuts made from 15 starts and 2.4 million Euros in prizemoney, and he will be one of the marquee players at this week’s Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland, as well as at the Australian Open in Sydney the week after.
Min Woo Lee finished 10th on the DP World Tour rankings and won a tournament on the Asian Tour.
He is headed for America next year with a full playing card on the PGA TOUR, having earned enough points as a non-member this year to qualify.
Meanwhile in Japan, Brad Kennedy logged a T4 finish in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament to keep himself close to the top 20 on the money list.
PHOTO: Min Woo Lee blasts from the sand in Dubai during his final round of the DP World Tour’s season-ender. Image: Getty
RESULTS
PGA TOUR
RSM Classic, Sea Island, Georgia
Japan Tour
Dunlop Phoenix Tournament, Miyazaki, Japan
LPGA Tour
CME Group Tour Championship, Florida
DP World Tour
DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
Asian Tour
Indonesian Masters, Djakarta
Ladies European Tour
Mallorca Open, Spain
Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia
Vic PGA Championship, Moonah Links