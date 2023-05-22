 Aussies on Tour: Lee secures immediate future on PGA TOUR - PGA of Australia

West Australian Min Woo Lee can play the PGA TOUR for the rest of the 2022/2023 season courtesy of his top-20 finish at the US PGA Championship in New York.

Tied for 10th at the start of the final round at Oak Hill Country Club, Lee birdied the first and 18th holes in a round of 1-over 71 and a tie for 18th.

He needed a finish of solo 27th or better to accrue the necessary FedEx Cup points that would grant him Special Temporary Membership of the PGA TOUR. The 24-year-old can now continue to collect more FedEx Cup points that will all but ensure his full membership for the 2023/2024 season.

A three-time winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Kiwi Ryan Fox also secured Special Temporary Membership with his tie for 23rd, his second-best finish in a major.

Cam Davis was another to benefit from his strong showing at the PGA Championship.

A final round 5-under 65 and tie for fourth not only earned Davis an invitation to play the 2024 Masters but will likely secure his spot in the field for next month’s US Open at LA Country Club.

Even par for the tournament standing on the 14th tee, Davis produced one of the shots of the week to rocket up the leaderboard.

He hit his tee shot 319 yards inside eight feet at the short par 4, converting his eagle opportunity before adding what would prove to be a crucial birdie at 17 for a 3-under total.

“It was awesome. Any time you make an eagle in a major in front of a big crowd is a really awesome experience,” said Davis, who moved from 68th to 49th in the Official World Golf Ranking to also earn exemption into next month’s US OPen.

“Really nice to do that towards the end of the final round where every birdie or eagle you make at that point scoots you pretty high up the leaderboard.

“I was pretty pumped up, but at the same time you have to go to the next hole and calm yourself down and hit a finesse shot.

“It’s a pretty unique up-and-down of emotions.”

Davis and Cameron Smith both equalled the low score in a final round of a PGA Championship at Oak Hill – 5-under 65 – as Smith finished tied for ninth two months out from his Open Championship title defence.

There were top 10 from Aussies also in Japan and Florida.

Weekend rounds of 63-65 saw Dylan Perry finish tie for seventh at the Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour, Western Australian Kirsten Rudgeley tied for 10th at the Aramco Team Series Florida on the Ladies European Tour.

Results
US PGA Championship
Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York
1             Brooks Koepka   72-66-66-67—271            $US3.15m
T4           Cam Davis           71-70-71-65—277            $720,000
T9           Cameron Smith  72-72-70-65—279            $465,000
T18        Min Woo Lee     73-67-71-71—282            $214,400
T23        Ryan Fox (NZ)     68-73-71-71—283            $165,000
T29        Adam Scott         68-74-74-69—285            $90,136
T40        Lucas Herbert     75-69-72-70—286            $46,900
MC         Jason Day            76-72—148
MC         David Micheluzzi               76-73—149
MC         Steven Alker (NZ)             80-72—152

Challenge Tour
B-NL Challenge Trophy
Twentsche GC, Deldenerbroek, Netherlands
1             Jesper Svensson                69-68-67-66—270            €40,000
T35        Maverick Antcliff              68-71-74-68—281            €1,775
T52        Jordan Zunic       72-69-72-72—285            €987.50
MC         Connor McKinney             75-71—146
MC         Jarryd Felton       74-73—147

Japan Golf Tour
Golf Partner Pro-Am Tournament
Toride Kokusai Golf Club, Ibaraki
1             Juvic Pagunsan   64-63-64-66—257            ¥12m
T7           Dylan Perry         66-69-63-65—263            ¥1,768,500
T14        Brad Kennedy     68-67-66-64—265            ¥944,000
T23        Andrew Evans    66-67-67-67—267            ¥532,000
T62        Adam Bland        69-68-68-69—274            ¥134,400
MC         Brendan Jones   73-73—146

Epson Tour
IOA Classic
Alaqua Country Club, Florida
Tournament reduced to 36 holes due to ran
1             Jenny Coleman   67-65—132         $US30,000
T17        Robyn Choi         69-70—139         $2,618
T23        Sarah Jane Smith              70-70—140         $1,889
T48        Gabriela Ruffels 69-73—142         $873
T57        Hira Naveed        69-74—143         $701
MC         Cassie Porter      76-69—145
MC         Amelia Garvey (NZ)          74-72—146        

Korn Ferry Tour
AdventHealth Championship
Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Missouri
1             Grayson Murray 68-69-64-68—269            $US180,000
T47        Rhein Gibson      70-71-68-73—282            $4,377
MC         Brett Drewitt      70-75—145

Ladies European Tour
Aramco Team Series Florida
Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach
1             Carlota Ciganda 72-69-73—214   $US69,424.80
T3           Lydia Ko (NZ)      73-70-73—216   $24,298.68
T10        Kirsten Rudgeley               75-76-69—220   $9,719.47
T15        Stephanie Kyriacou          80-73-68—221   $7,752.44
T64        Whitney Hillier   79-74-82—235   $1,180.22
MC         Momoka Kobori (NZ)       77-84—161

TrustGolf
Thailand Mixed Stableford Challenge 2023
St Andrews 2000, Pattaya, Thailand
1 Jakraphan Premsirigorn              13-18-16-3—50
T16        Liam Georgiadis 10-1-5-9—25
T30        Tim Hart              0-9-5-6—20
T36        Matthew Stieger               4-12-3-5—18
T59        Lachlan Barker   5-2-(-1)-(-1)—5
WD        Peter Wilson       1-5-(-2)—4
MC         Lachlan Armour 0-3—3
MC         Shae Wools-Cobb             3-0—3
MC         Andre Lautee     4-(-1)—3
MC         Aiden Didone      1-0—1
MC         Celina Yuan         -6-4—(-2)
MC         Steffanie Vogel   (-1)-(-1)—(-2)
MC         Munchin Keh (NZ)            0-(-2)—(-2)
MC         Rhianna-Maree Lewis     -3-0—(-3)
MC         Siyi Keh (NZ)       -2-(-1)—(-3)
MC         Elmay Viking (CI)              -11-(-2)—(-13)
MC         Danielle Price (NZ)           -11-(-20)—(-31)
WD        Darshan Shivalkar


