Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou's take on Green hot-streak - PGA of Australia

She has doused her in champagne and this week is sharing a house yet Stephanie Kyriacou remains in awe of the form of fellow Australian Hannah Green ahead of the US Women’s Open in Pennsylvania.

With two wins this season and a runner-up finish to Nelly Korda at the Cognizant Founders Cup, Green arrives at Lancaster Country Club as the second-hottest player currently in the women’s game.

With $US12 million up for grabs, Green’s timing is ideal, yet Kyriacou is hoping to ride some of her wake in her US Women’s Open debut.

The 23-year-old has been one of the first to help celebrate two of Green’s three wins in the past 13 months and has seen first-hand what has elevated the West Australian to be the No.5 player in the world.

“I’m staying with her this week – she’s literally next door – but she just doesn’t really care what anyone thinks about how she goes about practice or what she does,” said Kyriacou.

“She’s literally the most chill and calmest person I’ve met on the golf course. I watch her and I feel like I’m more stressed than her.

“She just does not change her demeanour the whole time and I’m on the sidelines with my heart racing thinking I’m going to have a panic attack.”

The last time @hannahgreengolf was at Lancaster Country Club was in 2015, when she was a recipient of the @Karrie_Webb Series Scholarship, watching from outside the ropes 💚💛🇦🇺@uswomensopen | #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/KsMJwqUUFF — Golf Australia ⛳️ (@GolfAust) May 28, 2024

Speaking just hours after American Lexi Thompson announced that, at 29 years of age, her 18th US Women’s Open would be her last, Kyriacou reflected on her path to play her first.

Twice a winner on the Ladies European Tour and boasting two top-10 finishes in major championships, the Sydneysider believes she is much better placed to handle the enormity of a US Women’s Open than she was even two years ago.

“The purses are bigger, the crowds are bigger, the set-up is harder so being thrown into the deep end in my rookie year would’ve been tough to adjust,” she admitted.

“But I’ve had experience, I’ve played well in majors, so I’m kind of familiar with the feeling.

“But I mean, again, it’s pretty exciting to be playing the US Open.”

Kyriacou and Green make up two of the six-strong Aussie contingent that also includes 2022 champion Minjee Lee, in-form Gabriela Ruffels, veteran Sarah Kemp and Victorian amateur Keeley Marx.

Elsewhere this week Adam Scott, Harrison Endycott and Aaron Baddeley are out to add another Aussie name to the Canadian Open honour roll, David Micheluzzi, Haydn Barron and Jason Scrivener are playing the European Open in Germany and there are nine Aussies playing the Principal Charity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

US Women’s Open

Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Round 1

8:45pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

9:18pm* Sarah Kemp

10:24pm* Lydia Ko (NZ)

10:35pm Gabriela Ruffels

10:57pm Keeley Marx (a)

2:52am Steph Kyriacou

3:58am Minjee Lee

4:09am Hannah Green

Round 2

9:07pm* Steph Kyriacou

10:13pm* Minjee Lee

10:24pm* Hannah Green

2:30am Amelia Garvey (NZ)

3:03am Sarah Kemp

4:09am Lydia Ko (NZ)

4:20am Gabriela Ruffels

4:42am* Keeley Marx (a)

Defending champion: Allisen Corpuz

Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001), Minjee Lee (2022)

Prize money: $US12 million

TV times: Live 2am–10am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday; Live 4am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Hamilton, Ontario

9:29pm* Adam Scott

10:35pm Ryan Fox (NZ)

3:17am Aaron Baddeley

4:01am* Harrison Endycott

Defending champion: Nick Taylor

Past Aussie winners: Joe Kirkwood Snr (1933), Jim Ferrier (1950, 1951), Kel Nagle (1964), Greg Norman (1984, 1992), Nathan Green (2009), Jason Day (2015)

Prize money: $US9.4 million

TV times: Live 8:45pm-8am Thursday, Friday; Live 11:15pm-9:30am Saturday; Live 10:15pm-8:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

European Open

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

4:50pm David Micheluzzi

8:30pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

9:30pm* Jason Scrivener

10:10pm* Haydn Barron

10:30pm* Sam Jones (NZ)

Defending champion: Tom McKibbin

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1981), Greg Norman (1986), Peter Senior (1990), Mike Harwood (1991)

Prize money: $US2.5 million

TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9pm-1:30am Saturday; Live 8:30pm-1:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Dormy Open Helsingborg

Allerum Golf Club, Sweden

Australasians in the field: Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori (NZ), Amy Walsh

Defending champion: Lisa Pettersson

Past Aussie winners: Rebecca Artis (2013)

Prize money: €300,000

Korn Ferry Tour

UNC Health Championship

Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, North Carolina

9:16pm Dimi Papadatos

2:57am Rhein Gibson

3:08am Brett Drewitt

Defending champion: Jorge Fernández Valdés

Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2000)

Prize money: $US1 million

PGA TOUR Champions

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Richard Green, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Vijay Singh (FI), Michael Wright.

Defending champion: Stephen Ames

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2 million

TV times: 9:30am-11am Saturday, Sunday; 9am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo