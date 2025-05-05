Aussies on Tour: Kyriacou swoops home in Utah - PGA of Australia

It may not have been enough to get her a maiden LPGA tour title, but Steph Kyriacou’s remarkable albatross at the 72nd hole helped her swoop on a second top-10 finish of the year.

Finishing T6 at the inaugural Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion earned the Sydneysider a cool US$88,000 and has boosted her to 28th on the Race to the CME Globe standings.

“I just nailed my driver. My second shot was actually a pretty good number. It was 212 metres to the flag and my 5-wood carries like 195, so it just landed short, bounced up,” Kyriacou said of her two on the closing par-5.

“I was just trying to hit on the green to be honest. Then I smoked it and it went in. But like I kind of stopped watching it and everyone was like ‘whoa, whoa, whoa’, and then they cheered. I was like ‘oh, that’s pretty good’.”

Kyriacou was joined in the top 10 by fellow New South Wales pro Grace Kim (T9), who bookended her week with rounds of 65-66 but struggled to score on Friday and Saturday.

Top-10s at the weekend were also recorded by Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith at the inaugural LIV Golf Korea, and Steve Allan on the PGA Tour Champions.

Queenslander Smith finished T7 after shaking off a slow opening round 73, with a 66 and 69 coming home, while Allan’s second-round 65 was the highlight, the Victorian still riding on the momentum of his drought-breaking win a few weeks ago.

PGA TOUR

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 Scottie Scheffler 61-63-66-63—253 US$ 1,782,000

T49 Karl Vilips 65-72-69-70—276 $25,509

T60 Cam Davis 69-67-72-71—279 $21,978

T60 Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-71-70-72—279 $21,978

MC Aaron Baddeley 66-73

MC Harrison Endycott 70-75

LPGA Tour

Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion

Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

1 Haeran Ryu 63-67-68-64—262 US$450,000

T6 Steph Kyriacou 71-68-66-67—272 $88,616

9 Grace Kim 65-70-72-66—273 $68,186

T20 Robyn Choi 71-70-70-65—276 $31,630

66 Karis Davidson 70-71-72-76—289 $6,742

MC Gabi Ruffels 75-68

MC Cassie Porter 72-72

MC Hira Naveed 75-70

MC Sarah Kemp 72-76

MC Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-76

WD Minjee Lee 70

Asian Tour

The 44th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship

Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

1 Doyeob Mun 74-67-70-63—274

T24 Travis Smyth 71-70-76-68—285

T30 Jed Morgan 70-73-71-72—286

T30 Nick Voke (NZ) 69-72-72-73—286

T58 Maverick Antcliff 73-71-73-74—291

T61 Scott Hend 72-71-71-78—292

MC Jun-Seok Lee 75-71

MC Ryan Peake 72-74

MC Won Joon Lee 73-74

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 73-74

MC Aaron Wilkin 76-75

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Korea

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, South Korea

1 Bryson DeChambeau 65-66-66 US$4,000,000

T7 Cameron Smith 73-66-69 $470,500

T13 Lucas Herbert 71-67-72 $311,250

T34 Marc Leishman 71-75-69 $146,500

T42 Matt Jones 74-74-70 $128,666

54 Danny Lee (NZ) 73-77-78 $50,000

Japan Golf Tour

The Crowns

Nagoya Golf Club Wago Course, Japan

1 Yosuke Asaji 70-72-62-69—273 ¥22,000,000

T17 Brad Kennedy 73-69-65-72—279 ¥1,523,500

T21 Michael Hendry (NZ) 70-72-69-69—280 ¥1,045,000

PGA Tour Champions

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands Country Club, Texas

1 Stewart Cink 71-66-68 US$450,000

T4 Steve Allan 72-65-70

T11Richard Green 71-73-66

T11 Cameron Percy 70-74-66

T22 Mark Hensby 71-70-70

T28 Greg Chalmers 72-72-68

T40 Rod Pampling 72-72-71

T45 Steven Alker (NZ) 73-68-75

T61 Stuart Appleby 73-78-68

T65 Vijay Singh (FIJI) 73-78-69

69 David Bransdon 75-73-73

PGA Tour Americas

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru

1 Hunter Wolcott 64-70-66-69—269 US$40,500

65 Grant Booth 73-69-74-70—286

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 73-73

Korn Ferry Tour

Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya

PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

1 Bryson Nimmer 71-67-73-68—279 US$180,000

T29 Harry Hillier (NZ) 71-74-73-70—288

T67 Rhein Gibson 78-68-77-76—299

Epson Tour

Reliance Matrix Championship presented by Epson

Spanish Trail Country Club, Las Vegas

1 Yana Wilson 67-72-64-68—271

T26 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 65-74-69-77—285

MC Su Oh 74-73