Aussies on Tour: Kim wins, Drewitt top-10 again

Amateur Grace Kim continues to rack up professional victories while Brett Drewitt took another step towards a return to the PGA Tour with a third top-10 finish in his past four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Continuing the recent run of success enjoyed by Aussie golfers and her own scintillating form, Kim claimed her second All Womens Pro Tour title and third pro win in the US with a three-stroke victory at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open in Arizona.

With a professional career beckoning, Kim followed up her round of 7-under 64 in the third round at Northridge Country Club with an even par round of 72 at Texarkana Country Club, bouncing back from two early bogeys to clinch a comfortable win.

Expected to turn professional ahead of LPGA Tour Qualifying School that begins in August in California, the 2021 Australian Amateur champion is currently 30th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the highest position the 20-year-old has achieved to date.

As Kim eyes the beginning of her pro career, Drewitt is plotting a return to the PGA Tour in 2022.

The defending champion at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois, Drewitt showed his affinity with the Panther Creek Country Club layout to finish tied for sixth to move to 22nd on the moneylist.

Starting with this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship there are three more events in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020/2021 regular season, the top 25 after the Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn promotion to the PGA Tour next season.

Drewitt began the final round in a tie for fifth and six strokes off the lead, two birdies on the front nine and an eagle at the par-5 16th adding up to a round of 4-under 67 and a total of 17-under, the New South Welshman making just one bogey for the week.

West Australian Minjee Lee teamed with Women’s US Open champion Yuka Saso to finish fifth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour and Blake Windred remains in contention for promotion to the European Tour in 2022 after securing a tie for 11th at the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open in Austria.

Results

Womens All Pro Tour

Texarkana Children’s Charities Open

Texarkana Country Club, Texarkana, Arizona

Winner Grace Kim (a) 72-68-64-72—276

MC Laura Hoskin 78-79—157

PGA TOUR

Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Winner Seamus Power 65-68-67-67—267 $US630,000

Won on the sixth hole of sudden death

T31 Greg Chalmers 66-71-67-71—275 $20,475

T42 Cameron Percy 67-69-71-71—278 $12,425

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-71—142

MC John Senden 70-74—144

MC Rhein Gibson 71-74—145

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

Winners Ariya Jutanugarn/Moriya Jutanugarn 67-59-71-59—256 $US553,076

5 Minjee Lee/Yuka Saso 69-65-66-62—262 $96,833

T22 Lydia Ko/Danielle Kang 68-63-74-63—268 $19,062

T33 Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 72-64-72-65—273 $9,911

T35 Katherine Kirk/Amy Olson 73-63-68-70—274 $8,846

MC Sarah Jane Smith/Pernilla Lindberg 70-68—138

Korn Ferry Tour

Memorial Health Championship

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois

Winner Taylor Moore 66-66-60-65—257 $US108,000

T6 Brett Drewitt 65-67-64-67—263 $17,880

T49 Steven Alker 66-69-68-68—271 $2,554

MC Nick Voke 69-68—137

MC Harrison Endycott 73-67—140

MC Jamie Arnold 72-69—141

MC Brett Coletta 70-72—142

Challenge Tour

Euram Bank Open

GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria

Winner Stuart Manley 67-65-65-65—262 €30,400

​T11 Blake Windred 66-65-68-69—268 €3,515

​T55 David Micheluzzi 67-72-70-68—277 €712

Ladies European Tour

Gant Ladies Open

Aura Golf, Turku, Finland

Winner Matilda Castren 71-69-68—208 €30,000

MC Amy Walsh 77-75—152

MC Victoria Fricot 86-80—166

Symetra Tour

Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic

Brook Lea Country Club, Rochester, New York

Reduced to 36 holes due to rain

Winner Emma Broze 67-65—132 $US26,250

T24 Julienne Soo 69-68—137 $1,494

T24 Julianne Alvarez 68-69—137 $1,494

MC Gabriela Ruffels 72-68—140

MC Robyn Choi 71-69—140

MC Hira Naveed 69-71—140

MC Stephanie Na 66-76—142

MC Soo Jin Lee 70-73—143