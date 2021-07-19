Aussies on Tour: Kim wins, Drewitt top-10 again


Amateur Grace Kim continues to rack up professional victories while Brett Drewitt took another step towards a return to the PGA Tour with a third top-10 finish in his past four starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Continuing the recent run of success enjoyed by Aussie golfers and her own scintillating form, Kim claimed her second All Womens Pro Tour title and third pro win in the US with a three-stroke victory at the Texarkana Children’s Charities Open in Arizona.

With a professional career beckoning, Kim followed up her round of 7-under 64 in the third round at Northridge Country Club with an even par round of 72 at Texarkana Country Club, bouncing back from two early bogeys to clinch a comfortable win.

Expected to turn professional ahead of LPGA Tour Qualifying School that begins in August in California, the 2021 Australian Amateur champion is currently 30th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the highest position the 20-year-old has achieved to date.

As Kim eyes the beginning of her pro career, Drewitt is plotting a return to the PGA Tour in 2022.

The defending champion at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois, Drewitt showed his affinity with the Panther Creek Country Club layout to finish tied for sixth to move to 22nd on the moneylist.

Starting with this week’s Price Cutter Charity Championship there are three more events in the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020/2021 regular season, the top 25 after the Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn promotion to the PGA Tour next season.

Drewitt began the final round in a tie for fifth and six strokes off the lead, two birdies on the front nine and an eagle at the par-5 16th adding up to a round of 4-under 67 and a total of 17-under, the New South Welshman making just one bogey for the week.

West Australian Minjee Lee teamed with Women’s US Open champion Yuka Saso to finish fifth at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on the LPGA Tour and Blake Windred remains in contention for promotion to the European Tour in 2022 after securing a tie for 11th at the Challenge Tour’s Euram Bank Open in Austria.

Results

Womens All Pro Tour

Texarkana Children’s Charities Open

Texarkana Country Club, Texarkana, Arizona

Winner  Grace Kim (a)     72-68-64-72—276           

MC         Laura Hoskin      78-79—157

PGA TOUR

Barbasol Championship

Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Winner  Seamus Power   65-68-67-67—267            $US630,000

Won on the sixth hole of sudden death

T31        Greg Chalmers   66-71-67-71—275            $20,475

T42        Cameron Percy  67-69-71-71—278            $12,425

MC         Aaron Baddeley 71-71—142

MC         John Senden       70-74—144

MC         Rhein Gibson      71-74—145

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

Winners               Ariya Jutanugarn/Moriya Jutanugarn       67-59-71-59—256            $US553,076

5             Minjee Lee/Yuka Saso    69-65-66-62—262            $96,833

T22        Lydia Ko/Danielle Kang  68-63-74-63—268            $19,062

T33        Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp              72-64-72-65—273            $9,911

T35        Katherine Kirk/Amy Olson           73-63-68-70—274            $8,846

MC         Sarah Jane Smith/Pernilla Lindberg          70-68—138

Korn Ferry Tour

Memorial Health Championship

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois

Winner  Taylor Moore     66-66-60-65—257            $US108,000

T6           Brett Drewitt      65-67-64-67—263            $17,880

T49        Steven Alker       66-69-68-68—271            $2,554

MC         Nick Voke            69-68—137

MC         Harrison Endycott            73-67—140

MC         Jamie Arnold      72-69—141

MC         Brett Coletta      70-72—142

Challenge Tour

Euram Bank Open

GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria

Winner  Stuart Manley    67-65-65-65—262            €30,400

​T11        Blake Windred   66-65-68-69—268            €3,515

​T55        David Micheluzzi               67-72-70-68—277            €712

Ladies European Tour

Gant Ladies Open

Aura Golf, Turku, Finland

Winner  Matilda Castren 71-69-68—208   €30,000              

MC         Amy Walsh         77-75—152

MC         Victoria Fricot    86-80—166

Symetra Tour

Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic

Brook Lea Country Club, Rochester, New York

Reduced to 36 holes due to rain

Winner  Emma Broze       67-65—132         $US26,250

T24        Julienne Soo       69-68—137         $1,494

T24        Julianne Alvarez                68-69—137         $1,494

MC         Gabriela Ruffels 72-68—140

MC         Robyn Choi         71-69—140

MC         Hira Naveed       69-71—140

MC         Stephanie Na     66-76—142

MC         Soo Jin Lee          70-73—143


