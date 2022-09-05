Aussies on Tour: Kim closes in on LPGA Tour card - PGA of Australia

Sydney’s Grace Kim has all but wrapped up her promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023 with a top-five finish at the Epson Tour’s Wildhorse Ladies Classic in Oregon.

With four events left in the season Kim’s tie for third at the Wildhorse Resort has elevated her one extra spot into fourth on the Race to the Card standings, the top 10 at season’s end graduating to the LPGA Tour.

Just one shot off the lead at the start of play, Kim birdied the second hole but suffered a double blow either side of the turn.

She bogeyed the par-4 ninth to drop to 11-under and then double-bogeyed 10 to fall back into the pack.

Displaying tremendous grit, the 21-year-old made a late run with five birdies in her final six holes to finish four back of champion Daniela Iacobelli.

A winner of the IOA Golf Classic in May, Kim now boasts three further top-five finishes and is on course to fulfil her destiny of mixing it with the best women players in the game from next year and into the future.

It promises to be a thrilling finale to the Epson Tour season with Gabriela Ruffels (12th) and Robyn Choi (13th) also in the hunt for a LPGA Tour card.

Like Kim, Hannah Green had a peek at the top of the leaderboard early in the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio.

Two birdies in her opening four holes had the 25-year-old just one shot back in a tie for second but from there she couldn’t advance her score any further.

The West Australian had birdie looks that failed to fall and scrambled pars when she needed, closing with 14 consecutive pars to end the week in a tie for 10th.

The four Aussie hopefuls failed to secure a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and South Australian left-hander showed a promising return to form with a top-30 finish at the Japan Golf Tour’s Fuji Sankei Classic.

Results

Epson Tour

Wildhorse Ladies Classic

Wildhorse Resort and Casino, Pendleton, Oregon

Winner Daniela Iacobelli 65-67-66—198 $US30,000

T3 Grace Kim 64-69-69—202 $11,227

T9 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-69-67—205 $4,453

T12 Gabriela Ruffels 68-71-67—206 $3,341

T38 Hira Naveed 65-73-72—210 $1,240

T45 Robyn Choi 65-73-73—211 $990

MC Julienne Soo 72-74—146

MC Emily Mahar 75-74—149

MC Soo Jin Lee 74-75—149

MC Julianne Alvarez 75-75—150

MC Stephanie Na 74-78—152

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana

Winner Justin Suh 66-69-64-68—267

T46 Aaron Baddeley 72-70-68-70—280

T52 Jason Scrivener 71-67-71-73—282

MC Min Woo Lee 72-72—144

MC Anthony Quayle 73-73—146

WD Harrison Endycott 70

DP World Tour

Made in HimmerLand

HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

Winner Oliver Wilson 66-65-65-67—263 €510,000

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-68—141

MC Zach Murray 73-71—144

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 77-68—145

MC Elvis Smylie 76-71—147

MC Scott Hend 80-77—157

Japan Golf Tour

Fuji Sankei Classic

Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi

Winner Kaito Ohnishi 67-70-68-68—273 ¥22m

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T30 Adam Bland 70-74-70-70—284 ¥658,625

T58 Matthew Griffin 72-73-74-75—294 ¥255,200

MC Brad Kennedy 71-75—146

MC Michael Hendry 71-75—146

MC Brendan Jones 75-72—147

MC Andrew Evans 75-73—148

LPGA Tour

Dana Open

Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio

Winner Gaby Lopez 67-70-66-63—266 $US262,500

T10 Hannah Green 74-62-66-69—271 $33,168

T16 Lydia Ko 66-72-64-71—273 $20,826

T45 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-69-67-70—277 $7,088

T49 Minjee Lee 67-72-70-69—278 $5,914

MC Sarah Kemp 73-70—143

MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-70—143

MC Su Oh 76-74—150

Challenge Tour

B-NL Challenge Trophy by Hulencourt

Hulencourt, Genappe, Belgium

Winner Alexander Knappe 68-66-66-68—268 €40,000

T59 Jordan Zunic 69-65-74-74—282 €775

T59 Daniel Hillier 69-70-72-71—282 €775

PGA TOUR Canada

Golf BC Championship

Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC, Kelowna, British Columbia

Winner Noah Goodwin 67-61-69-64—261

MC Will Barnett 71-70—141

LIV Golf Boston

The International (Oaks Cse), Boston, Massachusetts

Winner Dustin Johnson 67-63-65—195 $US4m

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T4 Cameron Smith 64-69-63—196 $1,012,500

T26 Jediah Morgan 71-70-65—206 $160,000

T26 Matt Jones 69-67-70—206 $160,000

T26 Marc Leishman 70-64-72—206 $160,000

43 Wade Ormsby 73-71-70—214 $130,000