Aussies on Tour: Kim closes in on LPGA Tour card - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Kim closes in on LPGA Tour card


Sydney’s Grace Kim has all but wrapped up her promotion to the LPGA Tour in 2023 with a top-five finish at the Epson Tour’s Wildhorse Ladies Classic in Oregon.

With four events left in the season Kim’s tie for third at the Wildhorse Resort has elevated her one extra spot into fourth on the Race to the Card standings, the top 10 at season’s end graduating to the LPGA Tour.

Just one shot off the lead at the start of play, Kim birdied the second hole but suffered a double blow either side of the turn.

She bogeyed the par-4 ninth to drop to 11-under and then double-bogeyed 10 to fall back into the pack.

Displaying tremendous grit, the 21-year-old made a late run with five birdies in her final six holes to finish four back of champion Daniela Iacobelli.

A winner of the IOA Golf Classic in May, Kim now boasts three further top-five finishes and is on course to fulfil her destiny of mixing it with the best women players in the game from next year and into the future.

It promises to be a thrilling finale to the Epson Tour season with Gabriela Ruffels (12th) and Robyn Choi (13th) also in the hunt for a LPGA Tour card.

Like Kim, Hannah Green had a peek at the top of the leaderboard early in the final round of the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio.

Two birdies in her opening four holes had the 25-year-old just one shot back in a tie for second but from there she couldn’t advance her score any further.

The West Australian had birdie looks that failed to fall and scrambled pars when she needed, closing with 14 consecutive pars to end the week in a tie for 10th.

The four Aussie hopefuls failed to secure a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and South Australian left-hander showed a promising return to form with a top-30 finish at the Japan Golf Tour’s Fuji Sankei Classic.

Results

Epson Tour
Wildhorse Ladies Classic
Wildhorse Resort and Casino, Pendleton, Oregon
Winner Daniela Iacobelli              65-67-66—198  $US30,000
T3          Grace Kim           64-69-69—202  $11,227
T9          Amelia Garvey (NZ)         69-69-67—205  $4,453
T12        Gabriela Ruffels 68-71-67—206  $3,341
T38        Hira Naveed       65-73-72—210  $1,240
T45        Robyn Choi        65-73-73—211  $990
MC        Julienne Soo      72-74—146
MC        Emily Mahar      75-74—149
MC        Soo Jin Lee         74-75—149
MC        Julianne Alvarez              75-75—150
MC        Stephanie Na     74-78—152

Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Victoria National GC, Newburgh, Indiana
Winner Justin Suh           66-69-64-68—267
T46        Aaron Baddeley 72-70-68-70—280
T52        Jason Scrivener 71-67-71-73—282
MC        Min Woo Lee     72-72—144
MC        Anthony Quayle              73-73—146
WD        Harrison Endycott           70

DP World Tour
Made in HimmerLand
HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark
Winner Oliver Wilson     66-65-65-67—263           €510,000
MC        Maverick Antcliff             73-68—141
MC        Zach Murray      73-71—144
MC        Dimitrios Papadatos       77-68—145
MC        Elvis Smylie        76-71—147
MC        Scott Hend         80-77—157

Japan Golf Tour
Fuji Sankei Classic
Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi
Winner Kaito Ohnishi     67-70-68-68—273           ¥22m
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T30        Adam Bland       70-74-70-70—284           ¥658,625
T58        Matthew Griffin              72-73-74-75—294           ¥255,200
MC        Brad Kennedy    71-75—146
MC        Michael Hendry 71-75—146
MC        Brendan Jones  75-72—147
MC        Andrew Evans   75-73—148

LPGA Tour
Dana Open
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
Winner Gaby Lopez        67-70-66-63—266           $US262,500
T10        Hannah Green   74-62-66-69—271           $33,168
T16        Lydia Ko              66-72-64-71—273           $20,826
T45        Stephanie Kyriacou         71-69-67-70—277           $7,088
T49        Minjee Lee         67-72-70-69—278           $5,914
MC        Sarah Kemp       73-70—143
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             73-70—143
MC        Su Oh    76-74—150

Challenge Tour
B-NL Challenge Trophy by Hulencourt
Hulencourt, Genappe, Belgium
Winner Alexander Knappe          68-66-66-68—268           €40,000
T59        Jordan Zunic      69-65-74-74—282           €775
T59        Daniel Hillier      69-70-72-71—282           €775

PGA TOUR Canada
Golf BC Championship
Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC, Kelowna, British Columbia
Winner Noah Goodwin  67-61-69-64—261
MC        Will Barnett       71-70—141

LIV Golf Boston
The International (Oaks Cse), Boston, Massachusetts
Winner Dustin Johnson 67-63-65—195  $US4m
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T4          Cameron Smith 64-69-63—196  $1,012,500
T26        Jediah Morgan  71-70-65—206  $160,000
T26        Matt Jones         69-67-70—206  $160,000
T26        Marc Leishman 70-64-72—206  $160,000
43          Wade Ormsby   73-71-70—214  $130,000


