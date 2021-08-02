Aussies on Tour: Kemp, Windred lead way at World Invitational

Sarah Kemp is on course to record a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour moneylist following her third top-10 finish of the year at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ireland.
In a true celebration of golf’s diversity, the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, European Tour and European Disabled Golf Association had players competing across Galgorm and Massereene golf clubs for four days.
Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated American Emma Talley in a playoff to claim the women’s event, Englishman Daniel Gavins was a two-stroke winner in the men’s event and Irishman Brendan Lawlor is set to go top of the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability after his win in the World Disability Invitational.
Top-20 a week ago at the Aumundi Evian Championship, Kemp’s tie for eighth in Ireland adds to two top-five finishes earlier in the year and moves her to 47th on the Race to CME Globe moneylist and destined to improve significantly on her best previous finish of 86th in 2019.
Having enjoyed an early share of the lead after an opening round of 4-under 68 Su Oh was just one shot back of Kemp in a tie for 11th with Stephanie Kyriacou the other Australian to make the cut in a tie for 34th.
Kiwi Daniel Hillier’s tie for third in the men’s event represents his best finish on a major tour with Newcastle’s Blake Windred continuing his strong European season to end the week just outside the top-20.
Currently 31st on the Challenge Tour moneylist, Windred used a third round of 6-under 64 to get within reach of the top 10 at the start of the final round but bogeys at two of his final three holes saw him fall to a tie for 22nd with a closing 1-over 71.
Queensland’s Maverick Antcliff produced a strong weekend to finish one shot back of Windred in a tie for 26th with Dimi Papadatos falling just short of making the 54-hole cut-off.
Cameron Smith had the weight of a nation on his shoulders entering the final day of the men’s Olympic golf competition, producing a brilliant final round of 5-under 66 to miss the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal by just a single stroke.
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox roared home with a back nine of 29 on Sunday to climb into a share of 42nd with Marc Leishman ending the week with a round of 2-under 69 to earn a share of 51st position.
In the tour senior events played this week David McKenzie was tied for fourth in England at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship while amateur Sue Wooster made the cut and finished tied for 47th at the US Senior Women’s Open won by Annika Sorenstam.
Results
European Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner Daniel Gavins 71-65-66-65—267 €191,640
T3 Daniel Hillier 67-62-70-70—269 €43,509
T22 Blake Windred 69-70-64-71—274 €13,176
T26 Maverick Antcliff 68-70-68-69—275 €11,831
T53 Dimitrios Papadatos 69-68-72—230 €4,845
MC Austin Bautista 72-69—141
MC Bryden Macpherson 71-71—142
MC Jake McLeod 76-70—146
MC Scott Hend 71-76—147
MC Josh Geary 75-74—149
MC Deyen Lawson 72-77—149
WD Elvis Smylie
LPGA Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-69-66-70—275 $US225,000
T8 Sarah Kemp 70-71-69-70—280 $32,046
T11 Su Oh 68-72-69-72—281 $25,088
T34 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-72-72-73—287 $9,149
MC Whitney Hillier 74-73—147
MC Sarah Jane Smith 75-74—149
Olympic Games
Men’s Golf Competition
Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan
Winner Xander Schauffele 68-63-68-67—266
T10 Cameron Smith 71-67-66-66—270
T42 Ryan Fox 0-72-73-64—279
T51 Marc Leishman 70-71-72-69—282
Japan Ladies Golf Tour
Rakuten Super Ladies
Tokyu Grand Oak GC, Hyogo
Winner Yuri Yoshida 65-67-66—198 ¥14.4m
T15 Karis Davidson 66-68-72—206 ¥848,000
Women’s All Pro Tour
Babe Zaharias Open
Beaumont Country Club, Beaumont, Texas
Winner Kaitlyn Papp 68-71-65-69—273 $US8,000
9 Grace Kim (a) 73-68-72-70—283 ——
LET Access Series
Big Green Egg Swedish Match Play Championship
Johannesberg Golf Club, Sweden
Winner Sofie Bringner 66 €6,400
T40 Kristalle Blum 77 €418
Legends Tour
Staysure PGA Seniors Championship
Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club, England
Winner Paul Broadhurst 72-72-68-69—281 €65,250
T4 David McKenzie 70-68-76-69—283 €21,423
15 Peter Fowler 76-69-77-67—289 €7,699
T26 Michael Campbell 74-73-73-74—294 €4,012
MC Michael Long 78-74-76—228
US Senior Women’s Open
Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut
Winner Annika Sorenstam 67-69-72-68—276
T47 Sue Wooster (a) 74-78-74-78—304
MC Jan Stephenson 78-80—158