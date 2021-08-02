Aussies on Tour: Kemp, Windred lead way at World Invitational


Sarah Kemp is on course to record a career-best finish on the LPGA Tour moneylist following her third top-10 finish of the year at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ireland.

In a true celebration of golf’s diversity, the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, European Tour and European Disabled Golf Association had players competing across Galgorm and Massereene golf clubs for four days.

Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn defeated American Emma Talley in a playoff to claim the women’s event, Englishman Daniel Gavins was a two-stroke winner in the men’s event and Irishman Brendan Lawlor is set to go top of the World Ranking for Golfers with a Disability after his win in the World Disability Invitational.

Top-20 a week ago at the Aumundi Evian Championship, Kemp’s tie for eighth in Ireland adds to two top-five finishes earlier in the year and moves her to 47th on the Race to CME Globe moneylist and destined to improve significantly on her best previous finish of 86th in 2019.

Having enjoyed an early share of the lead after an opening round of 4-under 68 Su Oh was just one shot back of Kemp in a tie for 11th with Stephanie Kyriacou the other Australian to make the cut in a tie for 34th.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier’s tie for third in the men’s event represents his best finish on a major tour with Newcastle’s Blake Windred continuing his strong European season to end the week just outside the top-20.

Currently 31st on the Challenge Tour moneylist, Windred used a third round of 6-under 64 to get within reach of the top 10 at the start of the final round but bogeys at two of his final three holes saw him fall to a tie for 22nd with a closing 1-over 71.

Queensland’s Maverick Antcliff produced a strong weekend to finish one shot back of Windred in a tie for 26th with Dimi Papadatos falling just short of making the 54-hole cut-off.

Cameron Smith had the weight of a nation on his shoulders entering the final day of the men’s Olympic golf competition, producing a brilliant final round of 5-under 66 to miss the seven-man playoff for the bronze medal by just a single stroke.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox roared home with a back nine of 29 on Sunday to climb into a share of 42nd with Marc Leishman ending the week with a round of 2-under 69 to earn a share of 51st position.

In the tour senior events played this week David McKenzie was tied for fourth in England at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship while amateur Sue Wooster made the cut and finished tied for 47th at the US Senior Women’s Open won by Annika Sorenstam.

Results

European Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner  Daniel Gavins                    71-65-66-65—267            €191,640

T3          Daniel Hillier                     67-62-70-70—269            €43,509

T22        Blake Windred                  69-70-64-71—274            €13,176

T26        Maverick Antcliff              68-70-68-69—275            €11,831

T53        Dimitrios Papadatos        69-68-72—230   €4,845

MC         Austin Bautista                 72-69—141

MC         Bryden Macpherson        71-71—142

MC         Jake McLeod                    76-70—146

MC         Scott Hend                       71-76—147

MC         Josh Geary                        75-74—149

MC         Deyen Lawson                  72-77—149

WD        Elvis Smylie

LPGA Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner  Pajaree Anannarukarn     70-69-66-70—275            $US225,000

T8           Sarah Kemp                      70-71-69-70—280            $32,046

T11        Su Oh                                 68-72-69-72—281            $25,088

T34        Stephanie Kyriacou          70-72-72-73—287            $9,149

MC         Whitney Hillier                  74-73—147

MC         Sarah Jane Smith              75-74—149

Olympic Games

Men’s Golf Competition

Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Japan

Winner  Xander Schauffele            68-63-68-67—266

T10        Cameron Smith                 71-67-66-66—270

T42        Ryan Fox                            0-72-73-64—279

T51        Marc Leishman                 70-71-72-69—282

Japan Ladies Golf Tour

Rakuten Super Ladies

Tokyu Grand Oak GC, Hyogo

Winner  Yuri Yoshida                      65-67-66—198   ¥14.4m

T15        Karis Davidson                  66-68-72—206   ¥848,000

Women’s All Pro Tour

Babe Zaharias Open

Beaumont Country Club, Beaumont, Texas

Winner  Kaitlyn Papp                      68-71-65-69—273            $US8,000

9             Grace Kim (a)                   73-68-72-70—283            ——

LET Access Series

Big Green Egg Swedish Match Play Championship

Johannesberg Golf Club, Sweden

Winner  Sofie Bringner                   66           €6,400

T40        Kristalle Blum                    77           €418

Legends Tour

Staysure PGA Seniors Championship

Formby Golf Club and Formby Ladies Golf Club, England

Winner  Paul Broadhurst                72-72-68-69—281            €65,250

T4           David McKenzie               70-68-76-69—283            €21,423

15           Peter Fowler                    76-69-77-67—289            €7,699

T26        Michael Campbell            74-73-73-74—294            €4,012

MC         Michael Long                   78-74-76—228

US Senior Women’s Open

Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield, Connecticut

Winner  Annika Sorenstam            67-69-72-68—276

T47        Sue Wooster (a)                74-78-74-78—304

MC         Jan Stephenson                78-80—158


