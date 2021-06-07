Aussies on Tour: June 7


The Aussie assault never materialised but it was another drama-filled chapter of golf history written at the US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

Entering the final round well off the pace, the only two Australians to make the cut both posted rounds of 4-over 75 as Minjee Lee and Hannah Green finished tied for 54th and tied for 62nd respectively.

American Lexi Thompson seemed destined to win the tournament she first played as a 12-year-old when she held a five-stroke lead late on the front nine but a double-bogey at 11 and further dropped shots at 14, 17 and 18 meant that the 26-year-old missed out on the playoff altogether.

That was left to Yuka Saso and Nasa Hataoka to contest and it was Filipino Saso who clinched her maiden major championship, the 19-year-old winning on the third playoff hole and thus becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a golf major.

Bogeys at the second and sixth holes saw Minjee Lee make the turn at 2-over but after a birdie at the par-4 12th had back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14 quelled any sense of a late surge up the leaderboard.

The exacting nature of The Olympic Club’s Lake Course made birdies difficult to come by for Green on the final day as she hit seven of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in her round of 4-over 75.

There were a host of top-20 finishes from Australians elsewhere around the globe this week.

Adam Scott tuned up for next week’s US Open with a strong showing at the Memorial Tournament to be tied for 16th, Lucas Herbert registering his best result in a PGA TOUR event as he finished tied for 18th at Muirfield Village.

Stephanie Kyriacou continued her promising start to her second season on the Ladies European Tour with a tie for 15th at the Jabra Ladies Open in France and Anthony Quayle enjoyed his best result on the Japan Golf Tour since December 2019 courtesy of a tie for 13th at the JGTC Mori Building Cup in Ibaraki.

It was a disappointing final day for Rod Pampling at the Champions Tour’s Principal Charity Classic in Iowa, falling from a share of second to a tie for 15th with a final round of 3-over 75.

Results

U.S. Women’s Open

The Olympic Club (Lake Course), San Francisco, California

T35        Lydia Ko                             71-75-76-72—294        $US29,074

T54        Minjee Lee                        73-73-77-75—298        $12,540

T62        Hannah Green                  73-75-78-75—301        $11,430

MC         Sarah Jane Smith             78-74—152

MC         Emily Mahar (a)                77-75—152

PGA TOUR

the Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

T16        Adam Scott                       74-68-71-73—286        $US155,775

T18        Lucas Herbert                   71-69-71-76—287        $110,670

T57        Marc Leishman                69-75-75-76—295        $21,111

MC         Cameron Smith                73-74—147

MC         Matt Jones                        76-73—149

MC         Cam Davis                         77-76—153

MC         Danny Lee                          80-75—155

Japan Golf Tour

JGTC Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki

T13        Anthony Quayle               73-67-69-73—282        ¥2,820,000

T26        Andrew Evans                  72-71-68-74—285        ¥1,170,000

T38        Dylan Perry                       73-74-71-70—288        ¥795,000

T44        Brad Kennedy                   71-75-72-72—290        ¥570,000

64          David Bransdon                73-72-85-80—310        ¥337,500

MC         Michael Hendry                71-78—149

MC         Adam Bland                      73-80—153

MC         Matthew Griffin               74-79—153

MC         Scott Strange                    75-78—153

MC         Todd Sinnott                     76-85—161

Challenge Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic

T24        Daniel Hillier      71-69-70-69—279        €1,800

T50        Blake Windred   70-69-75-72—286        €806

Ladies European Tour

Jabra Ladies Open

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

T15        Stephanie Kyriacou         76-72-68—216              €3,400

T23        Whitney Hillier                 70-76-72—218              €2,560

Korn Ferry Tour

REX Hospital Open

TPC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina

T30        Cameron Percy                 67-68-70-68—273        $US4,066

T55        Jamie Arnold                     68-70-71-68—277        $2,698

MC         Nick Voke                          66-73—139

MC         Harrison Endycott           71-69—140

MC         Rhein Gibson                    69-72—141

MC         Brett Coletta                     71-73—144

MC         Curtis Luck                        71-76—147

MC         Ryan Ruffels                      72-79—151

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

T15        Rod Pampling                   67-67-75—209              $US30,525

T28        Stephen Leaney                70-72-71—213              $13,443

T67        David McKenzie                72-72-75—219              $1,813

73          John Senden                      73-75-73—221              $1,295


