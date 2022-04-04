Aussies on Tour: Jones misses Masters call-up in Texas - PGA of Australia

A hot putter wasn’t enough to earn Matt Jones the final place in the field for The Masters as he finished tied for second at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Seeking to join fellow Aussies Adam Scott (2010) and Steven Bowditch (2014) as winners of the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, Jones seemed an unlikely contender at the beginning of the final round.

Outside the top 20 and five strokes off the lead, Jones matched the best score of the final round – a six-under 66 – to finish two strokes back of champion JJ Spaun (69) and tied with Matt Kuchar (69) at 11-under.

The 41-year-old had four birdies in his opening five holes on Sunday and birdied 14, 15 and 17 down the stretch to record his best PGA TOUR finish since his victory at The Honda Classic more than 12 months ago.

“I had a good round going Thursday and let it slip and then Friday I just played poorly and made a couple of mistakes,” said Jones, who was left to lament a round of three-over 75 on Friday.

“Those mistakes are what cost golf tournaments out on this tour because everyone’s so good.”

A two-time winner on Tour, Jones putted superbly on Sunday and ended the week with a Strokes Gained: Putting statistic of +0.586, something he hopes to carry forward in the events to come.

“I don’t think I’ve had a positive Strokes Gained: Putting since Maui, so to have that today and yesterday is something I can always build on,” said Jones, who needed to win to earn an invitation to play Augusta National this week.

Three-time ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winner Steven Alker added a second Champions Tour title to his extraordinary run of form on the US seniors circuit.

The 50-year-old Kiwi shot 65 in the final round to win the Rapiscan Systems Classic by six shots, his second victory and 12th top-10 finish in just 15 starts on the Champions Tour.

“I got off to a little bit of a slow start, but yesterday was amazing,” said Alker, who shot 10-under 62 in the second round.

“I just turned my putting around and it clicked and I started hitting the ball better. It’s always nice when the week just gets better and better.

“It got really better quick, so it was great. Glad to be champion.”

Success comes in different stages of life. 📈 pic.twitter.com/bGpQ5neGVH — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 4, 2022

Hira Naveed registered her second top-10 finish of the 2022 Epson Tour at the Casino Del Sol Golf Classic in Arizona while West Australian Danny List earned PGA TOUR Canada status with a fourth-place finish at the Q-School USA West 1 event also in Arizona.

Results

PGA TOUR

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Cse), San Antonio, Texas

Winner JJ Spaun 67-70-69-69—275 $US1.548m

T2 Matt Jones 68-75-68-66—277 $765,400

T18 Aaron Baddeley 69-74-68-70—281 $92,606

MC Jason Day 74-70—144

MC Min Woo Lee 74-72—146

WD Danny Lee

Japan Golf Tour

Token Homemate Cup

Token Tado Country Club (Nagoya Cse), Mie

Winner Jinichiro Kozuma 66-69-66-69—270 ¥26m

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T44 Andrew Evans 73-71-73-67—284 ¥455,000

T55 Brendan Jones 69-72-75-71—287 ¥312,000

MC Anthony Quayle 71-75—146

MC Matthew Griffin 70-76—146

MC Adam Bland 76-76—152

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

90 Abierto del Centro memorial Eduardo Gato Romero

Cordoba Golf Club, Cordoba, Argentina

Winner Alejandro Tosti 71-66-68-69—274

T33 Tim Stewart 72-65-76-76—289

MC Charlie Hillier 76-72—148

MC Denzel Ieremia 77-73—150

Korn Ferry Tour

Club Car Championship at The Landings Club

Landings Club – Deer Creek GC, Savannah, Georgia

Winner TJ Vogel 69-67-68-67—271 $US135,000

T58 Curtis Luck 71-71-72-75—289 $3,060

T65 Harrison Endycott 70-72-76-72—290 $2,985

MC Rhein Gibson 71-72—143

MC Brett Drewitt 72-74—146

MC Ryan Ruffels 77-74—151

Challenge Tour

Limpopo Championship

Euphoria GC, Limpopo, South Africa

Winner Mateusz Gradecki 68-68-67-66—269 €35,793

MC Daniel Hillier 70-70—140

MC Deyen Lawson 71-71—142

Epson Tour

Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, AZ

Winner Andrea Lee 69-65-67-69—270 $US30,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

8 Hira Naveed 67-68-73-67—275

T17 Sarah Jane Smith 67-68-72-71—278

T20 Amelia Garvey 71-72-66-70—279

T29 Robyn Choi 69-71-71-69—280

T52 Grace Kim 71-71-73-71—286

T58 Julienne Soo 74-67-73-74—288

PGA TOUR Canada

Q-School USA West 1

Wigwam Golf Club, Litchfield Park, Arizona

Winner Max Marsico 71-64-71-65—271

T4 Danny List 71-67-70-69—277

T17 Jack Trent 72-70-69-71—282

T42 Jack Murdoch 73-72-73-69—287

Champions Tour

Rapiscan Systems Classic

Grand Bear Golf Club, Biloxi, Missouri

Winner Steven Alker 71-62-65—198 $US240,000

T8 David McKenzie 68-71-69—208 $39,086

T20 Rod Pampling 75-67-69—211 $19,840

T48 Stuart Appleby 72-74-72—218 $4,800

T56 John Senden 76-72-72—220 $3,280