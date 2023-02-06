Aussies on Tour: Herbert, Ruffels finish top-five - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert is poised to return to the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time since August last year after recording a second third-place finish in as many weeks.
Entering the final round of the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International seven strokes off the lead, Herbert bounced back from an early double bogey to close with a brilliant five-under 65 and outright third at 15-under.
Six birdies between the third and 10th holes saw the 27-year-old finish the tournament four strokes back of Mexican Abraham Ancer, banking $US300,000 ($AUD433,396.50) and a projected boost to his world ranking inside the all-important top 50.
A third place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic elevated Herbert from 67th to 53rd and the expectation is that he will advance further up the ranking courtesy of his latest performance.
Just as Herbert as made an outstanding start to his 2023 campaign, Gabi Ruffels displayed her intentions in her debut tournament as a member of the Ladies European Tour.
Already a four-time top-25 finisher in major championships, Ruffels closed out the Magical Kenya Ladies Open with a round of one-over 74 to finish solo fourth, 10 shots back of runaway winner Aditi Ashok.
A front nine of four-over ended Brett Drewitt’s hopes of victory at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Panama Championship, securing a tie for eighth as Curtis Luck climbed into a share of 14th with a final round of four-under 66.
The PGA TOUR will go into a Monday finish for the first time this year, Aaron Baddeley’s tie for 36th (through 15 holes) the best of the Aussie contingent.
Results
Asian Tour
PIF Saudi International
Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
1 Abraham Ancer 63-66-64-68—261 $US1m
3 Lucas Herbert 68-65-67-65—265 $300,000
T6 Travis Smyth 69-69-65-65—268 $140,333.33
T6 Marc Leishman 68-64-70-66—268 $140,333.33
T46 Wade Ormsby 69-70-69-69—277 $23,750
T46 Andrew Dodt 68-68-70-71—277 $23,750
T53 Jediah Morgan 73-66-67-72—278 $19,416.67
T58 Kevin Yuan 70-68-74-68—280 $16,000
T58 Todd Sinnott 72-67-73-68—280 $16,000
T58 Scott Hend 72-68-72-68—280 $16,000
T58 Matt Jones 68-68-74-70—280 $16,000
MC Cameron Smith 73-69—142
MC Zach Murray 72-70—142
MC Jack Thompson 77-72—149
MC Louis Dobbelaar 86-70—156
DP World Tour
Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
1 Daniel Gavins 68-66-68-69—271 €311,954.42
T11 Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-72-68-69—276 €32,663.46
T42 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-69-68-76—283 €9,909.14
Ladies European Tour
Magical Kenya Ladies Open
Vipingo Ridge, Kenya
1 Aditi Ashok 67-70-69-74—280 €45,000
4 Gabriela Ruffels 74-71-71-74—290 €13,500
T25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-74-72-78—298 $3,975
MC Whitney Hillier 75-83—158
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship
Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama
1 Pierceson Coody 72-68-71-66—277 $US180,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T8 Brett Drewitt 73-66-68-73—280 $24,775
T14 Curtis Luck 70-72-73-66—281 $14,605
T31 Rhein Gibson 72-68-72-71—283 $5,960
PGA TOUR
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
Round 4 to be completed Monday
T38 Aaron Baddeley 65-74-72—211
T64 Geoff Ogilvy 70-75-69—214
T69 Greg Chalmers 67-77-70—214
MC Harrison Endycott 74-70-75—219
WD Cameron Percy 74