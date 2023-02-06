Aussies on Tour: Herbert, Ruffels finish top-five - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert is poised to return to the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time since August last year after recording a second third-place finish in as many weeks.

Entering the final round of the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International seven strokes off the lead, Herbert bounced back from an early double bogey to close with a brilliant five-under 65 and outright third at 15-under.

Six birdies between the third and 10th holes saw the 27-year-old finish the tournament four strokes back of Mexican Abraham Ancer, banking $US300,000 ($AUD433,396.50) and a projected boost to his world ranking inside the all-important top 50.

A third place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic elevated Herbert from 67th to 53rd and the expectation is that he will advance further up the ranking courtesy of his latest performance.

Just as Herbert as made an outstanding start to his 2023 campaign, Gabi Ruffels displayed her intentions in her debut tournament as a member of the Ladies European Tour.

Already a four-time top-25 finisher in major championships, Ruffels closed out the Magical Kenya Ladies Open with a round of one-over 74 to finish solo fourth, 10 shots back of runaway winner Aditi Ashok.

A front nine of four-over ended Brett Drewitt’s hopes of victory at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Panama Championship, securing a tie for eighth as Curtis Luck climbed into a share of 14th with a final round of four-under 66.

The PGA TOUR will go into a Monday finish for the first time this year, Aaron Baddeley’s tie for 36th (through 15 holes) the best of the Aussie contingent.

Results

Asian Tour

PIF Saudi International

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1 Abraham Ancer 63-66-64-68—261 $US1m

3 Lucas Herbert 68-65-67-65—265 $300,000

T6 Travis Smyth 69-69-65-65—268 $140,333.33

T6 Marc Leishman 68-64-70-66—268 $140,333.33

T46 Wade Ormsby 69-70-69-69—277 $23,750

T46 Andrew Dodt 68-68-70-71—277 $23,750

T53 Jediah Morgan 73-66-67-72—278 $19,416.67

T58 Kevin Yuan 70-68-74-68—280 $16,000

T58 Todd Sinnott 72-67-73-68—280 $16,000

T58 Scott Hend 72-68-72-68—280 $16,000

T58 Matt Jones 68-68-74-70—280 $16,000

MC Cameron Smith 73-69—142

MC Zach Murray 72-70—142

MC Jack Thompson 77-72—149

MC Louis Dobbelaar 86-70—156

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

1 Daniel Gavins 68-66-68-69—271 €311,954.42

T11 Ryan Fox (NZ) 67-72-68-69—276 €32,663.46

T42 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-69-68-76—283 €9,909.14

Ladies European Tour

Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Vipingo Ridge, Kenya

1 Aditi Ashok 67-70-69-74—280 €45,000

4 Gabriela Ruffels 74-71-71-74—290 €13,500

T25 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-74-72-78—298 $3,975

MC Whitney Hillier 75-83—158

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

1 Pierceson Coody 72-68-71-66—277 $US180,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T8 Brett Drewitt 73-66-68-73—280 $24,775

T14 Curtis Luck 70-72-73-66—281 $14,605

T31 Rhein Gibson 72-68-72-71—283 $5,960

PGA TOUR

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

Round 4 to be completed Monday

T38 Aaron Baddeley 65-74-72—211

T64 Geoff Ogilvy 70-75-69—214

T69 Greg Chalmers 67-77-70—214

MC Harrison Endycott 74-70-75—219

WD Cameron Percy 74