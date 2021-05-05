Aussies on Tour: Herbert qualifies for Wells Fargo Championship

Victorian Lucas Herbert will take another step towards a permanent move to the PGA TOUR after qualifying for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

A winner on the European Tour last January, Herbert’s rise in the Official World Golf Rankings the past 18 months has opened the doors to play more Major tournaments, appear in World Golf Championship events and earn starts on the PGA TOUR.

Currently No.94 in the world rankings, this will be Herbert’s third start on the PGA TOUR for 2021 – he also played the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida – but he had to play his way into the tournament, a round of 5-under 65 enough to earn one of four spots on offer at Monday qualifying conducted at Gaston Country Club.

Two-under at the turn, Herbert picked up birdies at 10, 11, 13 and 15 to climb towards the top of the leaderboard, a bogey at the final hole providing for a nervous wait before his score was confirmed as the third best of the day.

Fellow Victorian Steve Allan wasn’t quite so fortunate, finishing one shot out of the playoff for the fourth and final spot with Mathew Goggin and Greg Chalmers also missing out.

The addition of Herbert takes the number of Aussies in the field at Quail Hollow to five with Jason Day and Matt Jones to make their first appearances since The Masters along with Cameron Percy and Cameron Davis, Day returning to the site of his most recent PGA TOUR win three years ago.

Queensland Open champion Andrew Evans and veteran West Australian Scott Strange have bolstered the Aussie contingent on the Japan Golf Tour this week to nine, making their first starts of the season at the Japan Players Championship starting Thursday morning.

Hannah Green will be eager to bounce back from her heartbreaking finish at the HSBC Women’s World Championship at the Honda LPGA Thailand while Rod Pampling, Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie and John Senden will contest the Champions Tour’s first major of the year, the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

All told there are 36 Aussies in action across eight tours this week.

Round 1 tee times AEST

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Players Championship

Nishi Nasuno Country Club, Tochigi

7.55am* Todd Sinnott, Yasunobu Fukunaga, Yuto Soeda

8.15am Anthony Quayle, Hideto Kobukuro, Tomoharu Otsuki

8.45am Adam Bland, Hiroyuki Fujita, Shota Akiyoshi

12.10pm Andrew Evans, Shota Matsumoto, Yuki Kono

12.40pm Dylan Perry, Naoto Takayanagi, Yoshinori Fujimoto

12.40pm* Brad Kennedy, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Tomoyo Ikemura

1pm David Bransdon, Jinichiro Kozuma, Mikumu Horikawa

1.20pm Michael Hendry, Hyun-Woo Ryu, Ryuko Tokimatsu

1.20pm* Matthew Griffin, Yoshitaka Takeya, Hideto Tanihara

1.40pm* Scott Strange, Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Taihei Sato

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Anthony Quayle

LPGA Tour

Honda LPGA Thailand

Siam Country Club (Pattaya Old Cse), Chonburi, Thailand

11.36am* Su Oh, Brittany Altomare, Anna Nordqvist

12.12pm Hannah Green, Hinako Shibuno, Shanshan Feng

12.24pm Minjee Lee, Ayako Uehara, Atthaya Thitikul

12.24pm* Katherine Kirk, Cheyenne Knight, Muni He

1pm Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn, Amy Yang

Defending champion: Amy Yang (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 1pm-6pm Thursday; Live 1.30pm-6.30pm Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 1.30pm-4.30pm on Fox Sports 505; 8am-10am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Korean PGA Tour

The 40th GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Seongnam, South Korea

8.14am Kevin Chun

8.47am Wonjoon Lee

9.20am Junseok Lee

Defending champion: Lee Tae-hee

Past Aussie winners: Mike Clayton (1984)

Top Aussie prediction: Junseok Lee

European Tour

Canary Islands Championship

Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

5.10pm Maverick Antcliff, Max Schmitt, Dale Whitnell

6.16pm Jake McLeod, Ricardo Santos, Aaron Cockerill

10.55pm Scott Hend, Matthew Southgate, Kalle Samooja

11.39pm* Austin Bautista, Kristoffer Broberg, Alvaro Hernandez Cabezuela

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Maverick Antcliff

TV schedule: Live 11pm-4am Thursday; Live 8pm-1am Friday; Live 10.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

Challenge Tour

Dimension Data Pro-Am

Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa

4.15pm* Deyen Lawson, Jacques Kruyswijk, Dylan Naidoo

8.15pm Daniel Hillier, Jaco Ahlers, Hennie Du Plessis

Defending champion: Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Deyen Lawson

PGA TOUR

Wells Fargo Championship

Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

9.34pm Jason Day, CT Pan, Pat Perez

10.40pm* Cameron Percy, Adam Schenk, Bo Hoag

11.02pm* Lucas Herbert, Vincent Whaley, Akshay Bhatia

2.32am Cameron Davis, Harold Varner III, Brandon Hagy

3.27am Matt Jones, Keegan Bradley, Austin Cook

3.38am Danny Lee, Jonas Blixt, Xinjun Zhang

Defending champion: Max Homa (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2018)

Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones

TV schedule: Live 4am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

10.18pm Steven Alker, Hayden Buckley, Kyle Reifers

10.51pm Curtis Luck, Tommy Gainey, TJ Vogel

10.51pm* Jamie Arnold, Nicholas Lindheim, Tyrone Van Aswegen

11.02pm Brett Drewitt, Seth Reeves, Austin Smotherman

11.35pm Nick Voke, Rico Hoey, Joseph Winslow

11.46pm* Ryan Ruffels, Matt Atkins, Brent Grant

3.10am Brett Coletta, Peter Uihlein, Grant Hirschman

5.11am* Harrison Endycott, Braden Thornberry, Sahith Theegala

Defending champion: Robby Shelton (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Cameron Davis (2018)

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

1.33am* Rod Pampling, Stephen Leaney, Woody Austin

2.25am* David McKenzie, Spike McRoy, Fred Funk

2.36am* John Senden, Scott Verplank, Chris DiMarco

Defending champion: Steve Stricker

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1999)

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 1am-4am Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 1am-4am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-7.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am-7.30am Monday on Fox Sports 507.

*Not starting from 1st tee