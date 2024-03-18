 Aussies on Tour: Herbert enjoys a strong week in Macau - PGA of Australia

Strong weekend scores of 62 and 64 gave Lucas Herbert a third-place finish at the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour on Sunday.

The Victorian only missed out on a playoff with David Puig, and eventual winner John Catlin by two shots, while Kiwi Ben Campbell finished T5.

Finishing at 21-under for the week, Herbert picked up US$126,000 ahead of a short trip home to Australia, while Maverick Antcliff also had another good payday after closing with a 62 to climb into a share of 10th place – his second top-10 in three weeks.

Antcliff sits in eighth place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, two places behind the leading Australian, New Zealand Open runner-up Scott Hend.

Jason Day was the top Australasian at THE PLAYERS Championship, finishing in a tie for 35th as American Scottie Scheffler continued his season dominance with another win.

It was a somewhat disappointing finish for Day, who opened his week with a 5-under 67, but faded on the weekend at the famous TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course.

On the Epson Tour, New Zealand’s Fiona Xu finished T15 at the IOA Golf Classic in Florida, while Cassie Porter finished T23.

West Australian Hayden Hopewell picked up a top-20 finish on the Challenge Tour in India.

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Cse), Ponte Vedra Beach

1          Scottie Scheffler (USA)          67-69-68-64—268       US$4,500,000

T35      Jason Day                               67-71-72-72—282       $119,286

T45      Adam Scott                             70-72-71-71—284       $70,063

T54      Min Woo Lee                           73-70-73-70—286       $57,500

MC      Ryan Fox (NZ)                        69-76

MC      Aaron Baddeley                      74-76

MC      Cam Davis                              79-82

Asian Tour

International Series Macau

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

1          John Catlin (USA)       67-66-59-65—257       US$360,000

3          Lucas Herbert             67-66-62-64—259       $126,000

T5        Ben Campbell (NZ)     67-66-63-65—261       $68,533.33

T10      Maverick Antcliff         70-65-67-62—264       $33,975

T14      Travis Smyth              69-64-64-68—265       $25,414

T28      Deyen Lawson            71-65-66-65—267       $16,833.33

T34      Jed Morgan                 73-63-68-64—268       $14,000

T60      Kevin Yuan                 68-67-68-71—274       $6,100

70        Scott Hend                  65-68-72-72—277       $4,600

MC      Andrew Dodt               67-70

MC      Zach Murray               71-67

MC      Aaron Wilkin                69-69

MC      Todd Sinnott                67-72

MC      Wade Ormsby            68-73

MC      Marcus Fraser             71-70

MC      Brendan Jones            72-70

MC      Michael Hendry (NZ)  69-73

MC      Justin Warren              74-70

MC      Danny Lee (NZ)          71-74

Epson Tour

IOA Golf Classic

Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Florida

1          Jessica Peng (USA)   66-69-67—202                        US$30,000

T15      Fiona Xu (NZ)             73-69-70—212                        $2,728

T23      Cassie Porter              70-69-74—213                        $2,190

MC      Su Oh                          78-69

MC      Amelia Garvey (NZ)   75-82

Challenge Tour

Delhi Challenge

Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India

1 John Parry  (Eng)                66-69-68-65—268       €44,119

T17 Hayden Hopewell            69-70-68-68—275       €3336

MC Connor McKinney             72-71

PHOTO: Asian Tour.


