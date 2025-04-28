Aussies on Tour: Hend claims 17th career win - PGA of Australia

Twenty-six years after his first, Queenslander Scott Hend has claimed the 17th win of his professional career at the Barbados Legends event at Apes Hill in Barbados.

Hend’s second win on the European Legends Tour – his first was in his Tour debut at the WINSTONgolf Senior Open shortly after turning 50 in 2023 – came courtesy of a spectacular finish.

One of the most well-travelled players in professional golf history with more than 700 starts worldwide, Hend’s first win was at the 1999 South Australian PGA Championship.

Four shots back at the start of the final round in Barbados, Hend tore through the field with a barrage of birdies.

He played the back nine in 5-under 30 for a round of 7-under 64 and 11-under total to banish the painful memory of last year’s playoff defeat to Peter Baker in the same event.

That is one of five runner-up finishes for Hend on the Legends Tour the past two years – he was also second at the 2024 New Zealand Open – making this latest trophy one to savour.

“Second’s nice, because you get paid, but first is better because nobody really remembers second,” said Hend, typically matter-of-factly.

“I love collecting trophies, whichever tour they’re on. I’ll take a trophy at any point in time and it’s great to be back in the winner’s circle again.”

Sparked by a three-putt from close range for bogey at the par-4 fourth, Hend birdied three of his final four holes on the front nine to turn in 2-under and just two strokes off the lead.

The 51-year-old picked up shots at 11 and 12 but it would be a trio of birdies between the 15th and 17th holes that would ensure a two-shot win from England’s Greg Owen.

“It’s nice to redeem after last year’s loss to ‘Bakes’ in the playoff,” said Hend.

“You can lose a playoff in any tournament and feel like the golf course sort of suits you. This morning, I woke up and thought, It’s a bit windy, if I can try and go out there and get my score to double digits (under par), I might get lucky.

“I looked at the board when we came through nine and saw that I was one or two shots behind through nine holes.

“I thought that if I could get out there and try and post something … funny things happen in golf tournaments in the final round.”

While Hend broke his run of runner-up finishes, the Ripper GC boys had two in one day at LIV Golf Mexico City.

Captain Cameron Smith had led the way the first two days but it was Lucas Herbert who charged to a tie for second with a scintillating 10-under 61.

Herbert’s heroics weren’t quite enough to carry Ripper GC to a second straight team win, finishing second to the Jon Rahm-led Legion XIII.

Trailing by five through 54 holes, Minjee Lee was unable to mount a final round charge at the Chevron Championship in Texas, Karl Vilips partnered Michael Thorbjornsen to a tie for fourth at the Zurich Classic and Harrison Endycott made a welcome return to form with a top-10 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Photo: Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship

The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

1 Mao Saigo 70-68-69-74—281 $US1.2m

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

T14 Minjee Lee 71-69-72-74—286 $104,783

T30 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-71-73-72—290 $48,689

T40 Cassie Porter 74-71-73-73—291 $36,286

T44 Gabriela Ruffels 72-74-70-76—292 $28,741

T52 Lydia Ko (NZ) 73-72-75-73—293 $22,215

T59 Grace Kim 74-70-77-73—294 $18,639

MC Hannah Green 73-77—150

MC Hira Naveed 78-74—152

PGA TOUR

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

1 Andrew Novak/Ben Griffin 62-66-61-71—260 $1,329,400 each

T4 Karl Vilips/M Thorbjornsen 64-70-61-68—263 $347,588

T32 Cam Davis/Adam Svensson 61-72-61-78—272 $38,456

MC Ryan Fox/Garrick Higgo 64-74—138

PGA TOUR Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

1 Jerry Kelly 62-67-67—196 $US300,000

3 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-67-65—200 $144,000

T21 Mark Hensby 70-68-73—211 $22,200

T26 Cameron Percy 71-67-74—212 $17,400

T31 Stuart Appleby 73-72-68—213 $13,800

T36 Greg Chalmers 70-75-69—214 $10,425

T36 Richard Green 74-68-72—214 $10,425

T44 Steve Allan 72-70-73—215 $7,200

T44 John Senden 70-72-73—215 $7,200

T65 Brendan Jones 73-74-72—219 $2,400

T71 David Bransdon 73-76-72—221 $1,580

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Mexico City

Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico

1 Joaquin Niemann 68-64-65—197 $US4m

T2 Lucas Herbert 68-71-61—200 $1.875m

T5 Cameron Smith 64-66-72—202 $750,000

T17 Matt Jones 68-67-75—210 $255,000

T30 Marc Leishman 69-71-74—214 $162,500

T41 Danny Lee (NZ) 76-69-73—218 $128,800

WD Ben Campbell (NZ) 73

DP World Tour

Hainan Classic

Blackstone Course, Mission Hills Resort Haikou, Hainan Island, China

1 Marco Penge 68-71-65-67—271 €382,588.89

T16 Jason Scrivener 73-68-70-69—280 €29,763.17

T16 Elvis Smylie 68-68-70-74—280 €29,763.17

T36 Danny List 73-70-70-71—284 €15,303.56

MC George Worrall 72-75—147

MC Daniel Gale 78-71—149

MC Brett Coletta 79-78—157

Korn Ferry Tour

Veritex Bank Championship

Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas

1 Johnny Keefer 63-61-66-64—254

T10 Harrison Endycott 62-66-65-67—260

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 67-67—134

MC Rhein Gibson 72-65—137

Epson Tour

IOA Championship

Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, Beaumont, California

1 Briana Chacon 67-71-66—204 $US33,750

T31 Robyn Choi 69-71-75—215 $1,888

T41 Su Oh 73-72-72—217 $1,219

Japan Golf Tour

Maezawa Cup

MZ Golf Club, Chiba

1 Takanori Konishi 67-64-65-67—263 ¥40m

3 Michael Hendry (NZ) 63-65-69-69—266 ¥13.6m

T47 Brad Kennedy 70-67-66-73—276 ¥462,000

PGA Tour Americas

KIA Open

Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1 Jay Card III 66-63-71—200

T13 Grant Booth 68-67-70—205

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 73-69—142

Korea PGA Tour

Woori Finance Championship

Seowon Valley CC, Paju, South Korea

1 Taehoon Lee 69-70-70-70—279 KRW300,180,108

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

T37 Changgi Lee (NZ) 69-76-72-72—289 KRW8,284,970

MC Wonjoon Lee 74-72—146

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-75—147

MC Junseok Lee 76-78—154

Legends Tour

Barbados Legends Hosted By Ian Woosnam

Apes Hill, Barbados

1 Scott Hend 69-69-64—202

T17 Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-75-66—212

T54 Michael Long 81-72-73—226