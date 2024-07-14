 Aussies on Tour: Heartbreak for Scott, Kyriacou - PGA of Australia

It took two spectacular finishes to deny Australians Stephanie Kyriacou and Adam Scott victories in two of golf’s most coveted championships.

A one-stroke leader entering the final round of The Amundi Evian Championship in France, Kyriacou hung tough in a see-sawing tussle with American Lauren Coughlin.

A birdie at the par-5 15th followed by a brilliant tee shot at the par-3 16th saw the 23-year-old regain the outright lead, but only briefly.

After missing the fairway left at the par-4 17th, Kyriacou came up short of the green with her shot out of the rough and subsequently chunked her chip shot on the way to her only bogey of the day.

As Coughlin dropped away, Kyriacou was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Japan’s Ayaka Furue, the pair locked together at 17-under with Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (63).

Another missed fairway forced Kyriacou to lay up at the par-5 finisher.

Despite getting up-and-down from 125 yards for birdie and round of 4-under 67, Kyriacou could only watch on as Furue hit a brilliant second and holed the putt for eagle to play her final five holes in 5-under and claim a maiden major victory by one shot.

“It’s mixed emotions,” said Kyriacou after her round.

“Obviously I wanted to win but I played how I wanted to and I did my best and Ayaka just came in clutch at the end.

“It was a good week. Sucks not to hold the trophy but if you told me I would come second at the start of the week I would’ve been happy.”

It took an equally extraordinary conclusion to deny Scott at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Home country favourite Robert MacIntyre also finished in a flurry to go one better than his second-place finish to Rory McIlroy 12 months earlier at The Renaissance Club.

A birdie on 14 elevated the hopes of the enormous galleries but it was his second shot out of the rough to six feet at the par-5 16th that turned the tournament on its head.

He converted that opportunity for eagle and then holed a birdie putt from 22 feet at the 72nd hole to deny Scott what would have been his first win in more than four years.

A double-bogey at eight stunted Scott’s Sunday charge, but only momentarily.

He responded with consecutive birdies at nine and 10 and then took the outright lead when he hit his tee shot to just two feet at the par-3 14th.

A dropped shot at the next – a hole he had birdied each of the first three days – would prove costly.

The 43-year-old got that shot back with birdie on 16 but couldn’t find the extra shot he needed over the closing two holes to match MacIntyre’s 18-under total.

“I knew I had to at least birdie 16, and then I was trying to find one there at the last,” said Scott, who qualified for this week’s Open Championship by virtue of his finish at the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

“I had quite a tricky putt to read. It was kind of down the spine, and I read it to go straight. I was like straight down the spine but it went right a little bit.

“It was fun to have one that mattered, actually. I’m excited to take some comfort inside of this and heading into a major next week on form.

“It’s been a while since I can say I’ve done that.”

The Open champion at St Andrews two years ago, Cameron Smith (68) earned a confidence-boosting tie for sixth at LIV Golf Andalucia while Michael Wright was the leading Australian at the Kaulig Companies Championship, banking $US106,750 for his tie for seventh.

Photos: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images (Kyriacou); Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Images via Getty Images (Scott)

Results

DP World Tour/PGA TOUR
Genesis Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1          Robert MacIntyre         67-65-63-67—262       €1,448,974.80
2          Adam Scott                  67-65-64-67—263       €906,644.23
T26      Cam Davis                   68-66-66-70—270       €67,480.83
T46      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         66-71-66-70—273       €28,859.06
T57      Ryan Fox (NZ)               67-67-70-70—274       €23,100.80
T73      Min Woo Lee                67-70-70-75—282       €17,056.50
MC       Jason Scrivener            68-73—141

LPGA Tour
The Amundi Evian Championship
Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France
1          Ayaka Furue                 65-65-70-65—265       $US1.2m
2          Stephanie Kyriacou      66-66-67-67—266       $731,723
T39      Lydia Ko (NZ)                65-73-72-71—281       $40,061
T44      Hannah Green              73-69-70-70—282       $32,849
T49      Minjee Lee                   70-69-68-76—283       $28,642
T51      Grace Kim                    70-70-74-70—284       $26,440
T55      Gabriela Ruffels           69-72-76-70—287       $23,234
MC       Sarah Kemp                 75-71—146
MC       Hira Naveed                 75-73—148

PGA TOUR
ISCO Championship
Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Cse), Nicholasville, Kentucky
T59      Aaron Baddeley           69-67-70-74—280      
MC       David Micheluzzi          70-67—137
MC       Haydn Barron               70-71—141
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            74-72—146
WD      Harrison Endycott        75

PGA TOUR Champions
Kaulig Companies Championship
Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio
1          Ernie Els                       70-68-64-68—270       $US525,000
T7        Steven Alker (NZ)         68-65-74-70—277       $106,750
T7        Michael Wright            70-71-63-73—277       $106,750
T11      Cameron Percy             69-70-69-70—278       $77,000
T14      Mark Hensby               69-71-68-71—279       $64,750
T17      Richard Green              67-73-72-69—281       $51,013
T17      Stuart Appleby             72-71-66-72—281       $51,013
T33      Steve Allan                   72-71-72-69—284       $21,150
T44      Greg Chalmers             73-75-70-68—286       $13,650
T56      John Senden                75-69-71-74—289       $7,175
T67      Rod Pampling              72-74-77-72—295       $3,547

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Andalucia
Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
1          Sergio Garcia                69-73-66—208 $US4m
Won in sudden-death playoff
T6        Cameron Smith            72-71-68—211 $608,334
T6        Danny Lee (NZ)            67-72-72—211 $608,334
T10      Marc Leishman            76-66-71—213 $392,250
T35      Lucas Herbert               75-75-70—220 $145,334
T45      Matt Jones                   81-71-73—225 $125,000

Japan Golf Tour
Shigeo Nagashima Sega Sammy Cup
The North Country Golf Club, Hokkaido
1          Noriaki Hirata               66-68-65-68—267       ¥20m
T47      Brad Kennedy              72-69-73-68—282       ¥320,000
T54      Michael Hendry (NZ)    69-73-72-70—284       ¥242,166
MC       Anthony Quayle           70-76—146

Korn Ferry Tour
The Ascendant presented by Blue
TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colorado
1          Cristobal Del Solar       66-68-66-66—266
T13      Karl Vilips                     67-69-70-68—274      
MC       Rhein Gibson               72-70—142
MC       Curtis Luck                   75-68—143
MC       Brett Drewitt                77-71—148

Epson Tour
Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship
Great River Golf Club, Milford, Connecticut
T19      Cassie Porter                71-69-72—212
T43      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      76-69-70—215
T69      Fiona Xu (NZ)               74-70-75—219
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      75-74—149
MC       Su Oh                          78-74—152

Korean PGA Tour
Gunsan CC Open
Gunsan CC, Korea
1          Jang Yu-bin                  66-64-71-71—272
T19      Sungjin Yeo                  66-70-74-71—281
T60      Junseok Lee                  71-70-74-75—290
MC       Kevin Chun (NZ)           69-74—143
MC       Changgi Lee                 75-70—145

PGA TOUR Americas
Explore NB Open
Mactaquac Golf Course, Mactaquac, New Brunswick
Event reduced to 54 holes
1          Ian Holt                        63-62-62—187
T6        Grant Booth                 66-65-66—197
T44      Harry Hillier (NZ)          67-67-67—201

Legends Tour
Swiss Seniors Open
Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Switzerland
1          Jarmo Sandelin            69-64-67—200
T15      Jason Norris                 69-68-70—207
T20      Michael Long (NZ)        68-70-70—208
T29      Michael Campbell (NZ) 68-71-70—209
T52      Peter Fowler                 69-71-77—217
T54      Peter O’Malley             74-72-72—218


