Aussies on Tour: Green triumphant in Legends Tour debut - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has edged former Open champion Paul Lawrie in a playoff to claim the Jersey Legends tournament in his Legends Tour debut.
Green missed the cut when Lawrie snared the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999 but when the pair finished locked at 10-under at the end of 54 holes it would be the Aussie who would win in extra holes.
The duo both made par on the first trip down the par-4 17th hole and the par-4 18th at La Moye Golf Club. On the third playoff hole, Lawrie saw his approach shot find the rough at the back of the green giving Green the opportunity to make par, which he duly converted.
The world was still in lockdown when Green turned 50 last February which put his return to Tour life on hold.
With rounds of 67-68-71 – and on the back of recently qualifying for the US Senior Open – Green has shown he will be a force on the over-50s circuit.
“I feel fantastic,” Green said after his victory.
“Obviously to play that well under that pressure in the closing holes was very pleasing.
“I haven’t been there for a while I’ve put myself in some situations over the years which has been very testing but it’s just nice to come out on top.
“I was about as nervous as it gets, to play against Paul in the heat of the battle it’s a tough exercise which meant I had to play my best golf to win.
“He has had a great career and won many tournaments and won The Open and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
“I felt really nervous but I’m really pleased that I managed to pull the shots off that I needed to.”
While Green was the only Aussie to end the week at the top of the leaderboard the Australian flag was flying high elsewhere around the world.
Jason Scrivener was unable to keep pace with Linn Grant at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden on the DP World Tour, falling to a share of fourth with a closing round of even-par 72.
The West Australian could do little but watch on in the final group as Grant posted an eight-under 64 to win by nine strokes, joining Hannah Green as the only women to win 72-hole strokeplay tournaments on major men’s world tours.
Gabi Ruffels finished just one shot out of the playoff at the Epson Tour’s Carolina Golf Classic and Brad Kennedy recorded his third top-four finish in his past four starts on the Japan Golf Tour.
Kennedy earned a share of second at the ASO Iizuka Challenged Golf Tournament with a brilliant seven-under-par 65 on Sunday for a 22-under-par 266 total, one shot back of Tomoyo Ikemura (68).
“My game is very good at the moment. There are some very good swing thoughts, and I feel comfortable contending. I just need to find a few more chances,” said Kennedy, who will now return to Australia to prepare for The Open at St Andrews.
“For the first half of the season in Japan, I really wanted to prove to myself that I’m still able to compete at a high level.
“I know I can improve, and a victory will be around the corner.”
Results
Legends Tour
Jersey Legends
La Moye Golf Club, Jersey
Winner Richard Green 67-68-71—206 €45,000
6 Michael Campbell 70-72-68—210 €11,850
T17 Michael Long 71-72-73—216 €3,892.50
PGA TOUR
RBC Canadian Open
St George’s G&CC, Toronto, Ontario
Winner Rory McIlroy 66-68-65-62—261 $US1.566m
T10 Danny Lee 68-69-69-65—271 $219,675
T48 Cameron Smith 76-65-68-71—280 $22,568
T53 Brett Drewitt 71-70-69-71—281 $20,387
T59 Cameron Percy 71-68-71-72—282 $19,662
MC Mark Hensby 76-71—147
WD Greg Chalmers 77
DP World Tour
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika
Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden
Winner Linn Grant 66-68-66-64—264 €319,716.62
T4 Jason Scrivener 68-64-70-72—274 €79,866.47
T29 Whitney Hillier 71-69-69-72—281 €17,020.21
T37 Zach Murray 73-69-70-72—284 €11,297.55
MC Maverick Antcliff 69-74—173
MC Scott Hend 75-76—151
Japan Golf Tour
ASO Iizuka Challenge
Asoi Iizuka Golf Club, Fukuoka
Winner Tomoyo Ikemura 63-68-66-68—265 ¥20m
T2 Brad Kennedy 66-66-69-65—266 ¥8.4m
T47 Michael Hendry 69-71-71-68—279 ¥312,000
62 Adam Bland 71-69-74-76—290 ¥227,000
MC Brendan Jones 70-71—141
MC Dylan Perry 67-74—141
MC Andrew Evans 70-72—142
MC Matthew Griffin 70-72—142
MC Anthony Quayle 72-73—145
LPGA Tour
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview (Bay Cse), Galloway, New Jersey
Winner Brooke M. Henderson 67-70-64—201 $US262,500
T4 Lydia Ko 71-65-67—203 $81,648
T25 Stephanie Kyriacou 65-73-71—209 $15,932
T25 Su Oh 69-68-72—209 $15,932
T42 Karis Davidson 73-68-70—211 $7,021
T54 Sarah Kemp 71-70-71—212 $4,881
T54 Sarah Jane Smith 70-71-71—212 $4,881
MC Katherine Kirk 73-72—145
MC Karrie Webb 73-73—146
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am
Thornblade Club, Greer, South Carolina
T22 Ryan Ruffels 64-69-71-68—272
T25 Rhein Gibson 70-68-67-68—273
T25 Curtis Luck 73-62-68-70—273
T44 Harrison Endycott 68-69-71-68—276
T54 Aaron Baddeley 66-71-71-70—278
MC Nick Voke 69-74—143
Challenge Tour
Empordà Challenge
Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain
Winner Liam Johnston 71-65-64-67—267 €40,000
T5 Daniel Hillier 69-68-69-66—272 €10,166.67
MC Dimitrios Papadatos 73-68—141
MC Jarryd Felton 74-68—142
MC Deyen Lawson 73-71—144
Epson Tour
Carolina Golf Classic
Kinston Country Club, Kinston, North Carolina
Winner Lucy Li 66-68-62-69—265 $US30,000
3 Gabriela Ruffels 67-68-63-68—266 $14,054
T5 Robyn Choi 67-68-68-67—270 $7,397
T14 Grace Kim 67-68-70-69—274 $3,159
T36 Hira Naveed 70-69-72-69—280 $1,434
T39 Stephanie Na 66-70-71-74—281 $1,287
T39 Soo Jin Lee 68-70-66-77—281 $1,287
T48 Julienne Soo 71-68-73-72—284 $965
T62 Emily Mahar 71-70-72-76—289 $733
MC Amelia Garvey 71-73—144
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Fortox Colombia Classic
Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Bucaramanga, Colombia
Winner Tommy Cocha 67-64-62-65—258
T12 Charlie Hillier 71-61-65-66—263
T32 Louis Dobbelaar 65-70-67-66—268
Champions Tour
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin
Winner Thongchai Jaidee 69-65-68—202 $US360,000
T42 John Senden 69-70-74—213 $8,640
T54 Stuart Appleby 72-73-69—214 $5,040
T76 Robert Allenby 77-74-72—223 $1,344