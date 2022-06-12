Aussies on Tour: Green triumphant in Legends Tour debut - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has edged former Open champion Paul Lawrie in a playoff to claim the Jersey Legends tournament in his Legends Tour debut.

Green missed the cut when Lawrie snared the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999 but when the pair finished locked at 10-under at the end of 54 holes it would be the Aussie who would win in extra holes.

The duo both made par on the first trip down the par-4 17th hole and the par-4 18th at La Moye Golf Club. On the third playoff hole, Lawrie saw his approach shot find the rough at the back of the green giving Green the opportunity to make par, which he duly converted.

The world was still in lockdown when Green turned 50 last February which put his return to Tour life on hold.

With rounds of 67-68-71 – and on the back of recently qualifying for the US Senior Open – Green has shown he will be a force on the over-50s circuit.

“I feel fantastic,” Green said after his victory.

“Obviously to play that well under that pressure in the closing holes was very pleasing.

“I haven’t been there for a while I’ve put myself in some situations over the years which has been very testing but it’s just nice to come out on top.

“I was about as nervous as it gets, to play against Paul in the heat of the battle it’s a tough exercise which meant I had to play my best golf to win.

“He has had a great career and won many tournaments and won The Open and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I felt really nervous but I’m really pleased that I managed to pull the shots off that I needed to.”

All smiles for Richard Green 🏆 Green has won in every decade of his professional career 👇



1990s ✔️

2000s ✔️

2010s ✔️

2020s ✔️



Well done @greeny_63 👏#LegendsTour #JerseyLegends pic.twitter.com/Gl7qHMbvrp — Legends Tour (@euLegendsTour) June 12, 2022

While Green was the only Aussie to end the week at the top of the leaderboard the Australian flag was flying high elsewhere around the world.

Jason Scrivener was unable to keep pace with Linn Grant at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden on the DP World Tour, falling to a share of fourth with a closing round of even-par 72.

The West Australian could do little but watch on in the final group as Grant posted an eight-under 64 to win by nine strokes, joining Hannah Green as the only women to win 72-hole strokeplay tournaments on major men’s world tours.

Gabi Ruffels finished just one shot out of the playoff at the Epson Tour’s Carolina Golf Classic and Brad Kennedy recorded his third top-four finish in his past four starts on the Japan Golf Tour.

Kennedy earned a share of second at the ASO Iizuka Challenged Golf Tournament with a brilliant seven-under-par 65 on Sunday for a 22-under-par 266 total, one shot back of Tomoyo Ikemura (68).

“My game is very good at the moment. There are some very good swing thoughts, and I feel comfortable contending. I just need to find a few more chances,” said Kennedy, who will now return to Australia to prepare for The Open at St Andrews.

“For the first half of the season in Japan, I really wanted to prove to myself that I’m still able to compete at a high level.

“I know I can improve, and a victory will be around the corner.”

Results

Legends Tour

Jersey Legends

La Moye Golf Club, Jersey

Winner Richard Green 67-68-71—206 €45,000

6 Michael Campbell 70-72-68—210 €11,850

T17 Michael Long 71-72-73—216 €3,892.50

PGA TOUR

RBC Canadian Open

St George’s G&CC, Toronto, Ontario

Winner Rory McIlroy 66-68-65-62—261 $US1.566m

T10 Danny Lee 68-69-69-65—271 $219,675

T48 Cameron Smith 76-65-68-71—280 $22,568

T53 Brett Drewitt 71-70-69-71—281 $20,387

T59 Cameron Percy 71-68-71-72—282 $19,662

MC Mark Hensby 76-71—147

WD Greg Chalmers 77

DP World Tour

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika

Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden

Winner Linn Grant 66-68-66-64—264 €319,716.62

T4 Jason Scrivener 68-64-70-72—274 €79,866.47

T29 Whitney Hillier 71-69-69-72—281 €17,020.21

T37 Zach Murray 73-69-70-72—284 €11,297.55

MC Maverick Antcliff 69-74—173

MC Scott Hend 75-76—151

Japan Golf Tour

ASO Iizuka Challenge

Asoi Iizuka Golf Club, Fukuoka

Winner Tomoyo Ikemura 63-68-66-68—265 ¥20m

T2 Brad Kennedy 66-66-69-65—266 ¥8.4m

T47 Michael Hendry 69-71-71-68—279 ¥312,000

62 Adam Bland 71-69-74-76—290 ¥227,000

MC Brendan Jones 70-71—141

MC Dylan Perry 67-74—141

MC Andrew Evans 70-72—142

MC Matthew Griffin 70-72—142

MC Anthony Quayle 72-73—145

LPGA Tour

ShopRite LPGA Classic

Seaview (Bay Cse), Galloway, New Jersey

Winner Brooke M. Henderson 67-70-64—201 $US262,500

T4 Lydia Ko 71-65-67—203 $81,648

T25 Stephanie Kyriacou 65-73-71—209 $15,932

T25 Su Oh 69-68-72—209 $15,932

T42 Karis Davidson 73-68-70—211 $7,021

T54 Sarah Kemp 71-70-71—212 $4,881

T54 Sarah Jane Smith 70-71-71—212 $4,881

MC Katherine Kirk 73-72—145

MC Karrie Webb 73-73—146

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thornblade Club, Greer, South Carolina

T22 Ryan Ruffels 64-69-71-68—272

T25 Rhein Gibson 70-68-67-68—273

T25 Curtis Luck 73-62-68-70—273

T44 Harrison Endycott 68-69-71-68—276

T54 Aaron Baddeley 66-71-71-70—278

MC Nick Voke 69-74—143

Challenge Tour

Empordà Challenge

Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain

Winner Liam Johnston 71-65-64-67—267 €40,000

T5 Daniel Hillier 69-68-69-66—272 €10,166.67

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 73-68—141

MC Jarryd Felton 74-68—142

MC Deyen Lawson 73-71—144

Epson Tour

Carolina Golf Classic

Kinston Country Club, Kinston, North Carolina

Winner Lucy Li 66-68-62-69—265 $US30,000

3 Gabriela Ruffels 67-68-63-68—266 $14,054

T5 Robyn Choi 67-68-68-67—270 $7,397

T14 Grace Kim 67-68-70-69—274 $3,159

T36 Hira Naveed 70-69-72-69—280 $1,434

T39 Stephanie Na 66-70-71-74—281 $1,287

T39 Soo Jin Lee 68-70-66-77—281 $1,287

T48 Julienne Soo 71-68-73-72—284 $965

T62 Emily Mahar 71-70-72-76—289 $733

MC Amelia Garvey 71-73—144

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Fortox Colombia Classic

Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Bucaramanga, Colombia

Winner Tommy Cocha 67-64-62-65—258

T12 Charlie Hillier 71-61-65-66—263

T32 Louis Dobbelaar 65-70-67-66—268

Champions Tour

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin

Winner Thongchai Jaidee 69-65-68—202 $US360,000

T42 John Senden 69-70-74—213 $8,640

T54 Stuart Appleby 72-73-69—214 $5,040

T76 Robert Allenby 77-74-72—223 $1,344