Aussies on Tour: Green triumphant in Legends Tour debut - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has edged former Open champion Paul Lawrie in a playoff to claim the Jersey Legends tournament in his Legends Tour debut.

Green missed the cut when Lawrie snared the Claret Jug at Carnoustie in 1999 but when the pair finished locked at 10-under at the end of 54 holes it would be the Aussie who would win in extra holes.

The duo both made par on the first trip down the par-4 17th hole and the par-4 18th at La Moye Golf Club. On the third playoff hole, Lawrie saw his approach shot find the rough at the back of the green giving Green the opportunity to make par, which he duly converted.

The world was still in lockdown when Green turned 50 last February which put his return to Tour life on hold.

With rounds of 67-68-71 – and on the back of recently qualifying for the US Senior Open – Green has shown he will be a force on the over-50s circuit.

“I feel fantastic,” Green said after his victory.

“Obviously to play that well under that pressure in the closing holes was very pleasing.

“I haven’t been there for a while I’ve put myself in some situations over the years which has been very testing but it’s just nice to come out on top.

“I was about as nervous as it gets, to play against Paul in the heat of the battle it’s a tough exercise which meant I had to play my best golf to win.

“He has had a great career and won many tournaments and won The Open and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“I felt really nervous but I’m really pleased that I managed to pull the shots off that I needed to.”

While Green was the only Aussie to end the week at the top of the leaderboard the Australian flag was flying high elsewhere around the world.

Jason Scrivener was unable to keep pace with Linn Grant at the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden on the DP World Tour, falling to a share of fourth with a closing round of even-par 72.

The West Australian could do little but watch on in the final group as Grant posted an eight-under 64 to win by nine strokes, joining Hannah Green as the only women to win 72-hole strokeplay tournaments on major men’s world tours.

Gabi Ruffels finished just one shot out of the playoff at the Epson Tour’s Carolina Golf Classic and Brad Kennedy recorded his third top-four finish in his past four starts on the Japan Golf Tour.

Kennedy earned a share of second at the ASO Iizuka Challenged Golf Tournament with a brilliant seven-under-par 65 on Sunday for a 22-under-par 266 total, one shot back of Tomoyo Ikemura (68).

“My game is very good at the moment. There are some very good swing thoughts, and I feel comfortable contending. I just need to find a few more chances,” said Kennedy, who will now return to Australia to prepare for The Open at St Andrews.

“For the first half of the season in Japan, I really wanted to prove to myself that I’m still able to compete at a high level.

“I know I can improve, and a victory will be around the corner.”

Results

Legends Tour
Jersey Legends
La Moye Golf Club, Jersey
Winner Richard Green   67-68-71—206  €45,000
6            Michael Campbell           70-72-68—210  €11,850
T17        Michael Long     71-72-73—216  €3,892.50

PGA TOUR
RBC Canadian Open
St George’s G&CC, Toronto, Ontario
Winner Rory McIlroy      66-68-65-62—261           $US1.566m
T10        Danny Lee          68-69-69-65—271           $219,675
T48        Cameron Smith 76-65-68-71—280           $22,568
T53        Brett Drewitt     71-70-69-71—281           $20,387
T59        Cameron Percy  71-68-71-72—282           $19,662
MC        Mark Hensby     76-71—147
WD        Greg Chalmers  77                                     

DP World Tour
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika
Halmstad GC, Tylösand, Sweden
Winner Linn Grant          66-68-66-64—264           €319,716.62
T4          Jason Scrivener 68-64-70-72—274           €79,866.47
T29        Whitney Hillier  71-69-69-72—281           €17,020.21
T37        Zach Murray      73-69-70-72—284           €11,297.55
MC        Maverick Antcliff             69-74—173
MC        Scott Hend         75-76—151

Japan Golf Tour
ASO Iizuka Challenge
Asoi Iizuka Golf Club, Fukuoka
Winner Tomoyo Ikemura            63-68-66-68—265           ¥20m
T2          Brad Kennedy    66-66-69-65—266           ¥8.4m
T47        Michael Hendry 69-71-71-68—279           ¥312,000
62          Adam Bland       71-69-74-76—290           ¥227,000
MC        Brendan Jones  70-71—141
MC        Dylan Perry        67-74—141
MC        Andrew Evans   70-72—142
MC        Matthew Griffin              70-72—142
MC        Anthony Quayle              72-73—145

LPGA Tour
ShopRite LPGA Classic
Seaview (Bay Cse), Galloway, New Jersey
Winner Brooke M. Henderson   67-70-64—201  $US262,500
T4          Lydia Ko              71-65-67—203  $81,648
T25        Stephanie Kyriacou         65-73-71—209  $15,932
T25        Su Oh    69-68-72—209  $15,932
T42        Karis Davidson  73-68-70—211  $7,021
T54        Sarah Kemp       71-70-71—212  $4,881
T54        Sarah Jane Smith             70-71-71—212  $4,881
MC        Katherine Kirk    73-72—145
MC        Karrie Webb      73-73—146

Korn Ferry Tour
BMW Charity Pro-Am
Thornblade Club, Greer, South Carolina
T22        Ryan Ruffels      64-69-71-68—272          
T25        Rhein Gibson     70-68-67-68—273          
T25        Curtis Luck         73-62-68-70—273          
T44        Harrison Endycott           68-69-71-68—276          
T54        Aaron Baddeley 66-71-71-70—278          
MC        Nick Voke           69-74—143

Challenge Tour
Empordà Challenge
Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain
Winner Liam Johnston   71-65-64-67—267           €40,000
T5          Daniel Hillier      69-68-69-66—272           €10,166.67
MC        Dimitrios Papadatos       73-68—141
MC        Jarryd Felton      74-68—142
MC        Deyen Lawson   73-71—144

Epson Tour
Carolina Golf Classic
Kinston Country Club, Kinston, North Carolina
Winner Lucy Li   66-68-62-69—265           $US30,000
3            Gabriela Ruffels 67-68-63-68—266           $14,054
T5          Robyn Choi        67-68-68-67—270           $7,397
T14        Grace Kim           67-68-70-69—274           $3,159
T36        Hira Naveed       70-69-72-69—280           $1,434
T39        Stephanie Na     66-70-71-74—281           $1,287
T39        Soo Jin Lee         68-70-66-77—281           $1,287
T48        Julienne Soo      71-68-73-72—284           $965
T62        Emily Mahar      71-70-72-76—289           $733
MC        Amelia Garvey   71-73—144

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Fortox Colombia Classic
Ruitoque Golf Country Club, Bucaramanga, Colombia
Winner Tommy Cocha   67-64-62-65—258
T12        Charlie Hillier     71-61-65-66—263
T32        Louis Dobbelaar              65-70-67-66—268

Champions Tour
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC, Madison, Wisconsin
Winner Thongchai Jaidee            69-65-68—202  $US360,000
T42        John Senden      69-70-74—213  $8,640
T54        Stuart Appleby  72-73-69—214  $5,040
T76        Robert Allenby  77-74-72—223  $1,344


Headlines at a glance

