Aussies on Tour: Green top five, Minjee’s million - PGA of Australia

A back-nine birdie blitz earned Hannah Green a top-five finish at the LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship as Minjee Lee won $US1 million without hitting a single shot.

Two of the marquee attractions for the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne from December 1, Green and Lee both boosted their bank balances in Florida but in vastly different fashion.

Green’s back nine of five-under 30 propelled her to a tie for fourth – her fourth top-10 finish in her past five starts – while Lee’s windfall came courtesy of the season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge, joining Green as successive Australian winners on the LPGA Tour.

The US Women’s Open champion in June, Lee will enter this week’s CME Group Tour Championship third in the standings and the prospect of a third million-dollar-plus pay day before heading home to Perth.

Without teeing it up this week, Minjee Lee has earned her second 7-figure LPGA check of 2022. She got $1.8m for her @uswomensopen win in June. Today she clinched the season long $1m Aon Risk Reward Challenge. She can win a third next week. First prize at @CMEGroupLPGA is $2m. — Grant Boone (@grantboone) November 12, 2022

Another player headed Down Under in spectacular form is Kiwi Ryan Fox.

Projected to move up three spots to No.23 on the Official World Golf Ranking, Fox held a share of the lead playing the 72nd hole of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

A tee shot that found the left rough made for a difficult approach shot but it was a missed par putt from just outside three feet – and his first bogey of the day – that handed Englishman Tommy Fleetwood a one-stroke win at Sun City.

A disappointing way to finish but absolutely loved being in contention @africasmajor . A huge congrats to @TommyFleetwood1 , a great battle down the stretch and you won’t find a nicer guy and more worthy champion. Bring on @dpwtc next week #foxtracker #2ndagain #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/FmFs6ByRRc — Ryan Fox (@ryanfoxgolfer) November 13, 2022

Fox’s fourth runner-up finish to go with two wins puts him just 128 points behind No.1 Rory McIlroy in the DP World Tour Rankings to set up an enthralling season finale in Dubai.

“I’ve still got some work to do,” the ever humble Fox said.

“He’s the No.1 player in the world for a reason but I’ll just try to do the same thing – go out and beat the golf course then see what happens. I’m looking forward to it.”

A closing round of three-under 69 earned Min Woo Lee a tie for eighth and a spot in next week’s DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, Lucas Herbert’s season coming to an end with a tie for 25th to finish the year 59th on the Order of Merit.

Travis Smyth’s tie for 12th was the best of the Aussies at the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt event, Scott Hend, Todd Sinnott and Kevin Yuan one stroke further back in a tie for 13th.

The consistency in Jason Day’s game continued with a tie for 16th at the Cadence Bank Houston Open – his fourth consecutive top-25 finish – and Brendan Jones led the Australians in Japan with a tie for 17th at the VISA Taiheiyo Masters won by Ryo Ishikawa in a playoff.

With three rounds to play Maverick Antcliff is the best-placed Australian at the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School.

With the top 25 and ties granted DP World Tour cards for the 2023 season, Antcliff is currently in a tie for 37th, Dimitrios Papadatos (T52) and Jarryd Felton (T58) needing to string some scores together to push their way up the leaderboard.

And finally, another Kiwi enjoying a spectacular year was crowned the PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup champion.

A four-time winner with a total of 17 top-10 finishes, Steven Alker finished third at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to edge out three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington in the season-long points race.

DP World Tour

Nedbank Golf Challenge

Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

1 Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-70-67—277 €1,003,226.95

2 Ryan Fox (NZ) 64-74-72-68—278 €650,874.07

T8 Min Woo Lee 68-76-70-69—283 €122,149

T25 Lucas Herbert 69-72-74-71—286 €58,872.29

PGA TOUR

Cadence Bank Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

1 Tony Finau 65-62-68-69—264 $US1.512m

T16 Jason Day 69-69-69-68—275 $123,900

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 69-73—142

Asian Tour

International Series Egypt

Madinaty Golf Club, Egypt

1 Andy Ogletree 66-64-65-62—257

12 Travis Smyth 65-67-69-67—268

T13 Todd Sinnott 68-69-67-65—269

T13 Kevin Yuan 71-67-66-65—269

T13 Scott Hend 62-74-64-69—269

T21 Brett Rumford 65-71-69-65—270

T61 Sam Brazel 65-70-71-75—281

MC Jake Higginbottom 72-69—141

MC Daniel Fox 74-75—149

Japan Golf Tour

Sumitomo Mitsui VISA Taiheiyo Masters

Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka

1 Ryo Ishikawa 68-66-69-69—272 ¥40m

Won on second hole of sudden death playoff

T17 Brendan Jones 69-72-70-68—279 ¥2.94m

T28 Brad Kennedy 71-66-69-76—282 ¥1,408,571

T41 Andrew Evans 72-69-70-74—285 ¥820,000

MC Michael Hendry 77-71—148

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

1 Chiara Noja 68-70-65—203 €74,438.25

MC Whitney Hillier 76-71—147

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship

Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

1 Nelly Korda 66-66-64—196 $US300,000

T4 Hannah Green 67-69-65—201 $85,754

T26 Lydia Ko (NZ) 68-69-70—207 $17,341

MC Sarah Kemp 73-68—141

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 73-68—141

MC Karis Davidson 69-76—145

MC Su Oh 73-73—146

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

1 Padraig Harrington 66-64-62-65—257 $US440,000

3 Steven Alker 65-64-68-68—265 $210,000

25 Rod Pampling 68-71-70-72—281 $22,500

DP World Tour Qualifying School-Final Stage

Lakes Course, Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain

Through three of six rounds

T37 Maverick Antcliff 74-68-68

T52 Dimitrios Papadatos 74-68-69

T58 Jarryd Felton 72-68-72

T78 Hayden Hopewell (a) 70-78-65

T78 Jordan Zunic 69-70-75

T138 Kyle Michel 78-71-70

T144 Louis Dobbelaar 74-70-76

WD Aaron Pike 84