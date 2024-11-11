Aussies on Tour: Green second again on Champions Tour - PGA of Australia

A Bernhard Langer bomb on the 72nd hole has denied Richard Green a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title at the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

One of only 10 players in the 36-player field still a mathematical chance of taking out the season-long Charles Schwab Cup, Green’s hopes looked dashed through two rounds at Phoenix Country Club.

He responded with weekend rounds of 63-65 capped by a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and a back nine of 5-under 30 to set the clubhouse mark at 17-under par.

Langer and Kiwi Steven Alker stood on the final tee both at 17-under, yet when Langer hit his tee shot left and Alker hit his approach shot long over the back of the green, Green was suddenly sitting pretty.

Richard Green is CLUTCH!



A huge birdie on 18 to tie the lead @SchwabCupFinale 🔥



He can win the Schwab Cup if he wins outright. pic.twitter.com/C1BGNF6Tfi — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) November 10, 2024

Yet, as he had done 46 times previously on the Champions Tour, Langer poured in his birdie putt from long range to claim victory and relegate Green to a second-place finish for a fifth time this season.

His tie for second was enough for Green to lift three spots to third in the final Charles Schwab Cup standings, Alker the season champion for the second time in third years.

“It was a little hard getting going early, but once I sort of got the momentum on my side the back nine, it was just a matter of making the right decisions and playing my game as good as I possibly could and trying to execute the shots needed,” said Green, who finished the year with more than $US2 million in prize money.

“We had a couple opportunities that I even felt let slip, but still really nice to finish the way I did.”

As the PGA TOUR Champions season came to a close, Queenslander Scott Hend kept alive his hopes of winning the Legends Tour Order of Merit in Europe.

With two events left in the season, Hend’s third place finish at the Farmfoods European Senior Masters in Spain saw him bridge the gap to Order of Merit leader Adilson Da Silva.

Trailing Englishman Simon Griffiths by two after a bogey-free 7-under 66 in Round 2, Hend had drawn level with four birdies in the space of six holes to close out the front nine.

Dropped shots at 10 and 12 would prove costly, an eagle at the final hole enough to secure outright third three shots back of Griffiths.

The DP World Tour season finale will feature two Australians as Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott both maintained their position inside the top 50 in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Lee produced four sub-70 rounds to finish tied for 23rd at the Abu Dhabi Championship with Scott closing with a round of 7-under 65 to finish tied for 46th and 16th entering the DP World Tour Championship.

Grace Kim’s tie for 11th was a strong result in defence of her LOTTE Championship title in Hawaii while Danny List leads the Aussie charge at the halfway mark of Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain.

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

World Wide Technology Championship

El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, Mexico

1 Austin Eckroat 68-67-66-63—264 $US1.296m

T64 Aaron Baddeley 71-68-71-75—285 $15,408

MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 74-75—149

DP World Tour

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

1 Paul Waring 64-61-73-66—264 €1,419,771.15

T23 Min Woo Lee 69-67-68-69—273 €88,109.33

T37 David Micheluzzi 69-68-70-69—276 €52,615.05

T46 Adam Scott 71-67-75-65—278 €38,417.34



Qualifying School – Final Stage

Infinitum Golf (Lakes & Hills Cses), Tarragona, Spain

Through three of six rounds

1 Edoardo Molinari 65-61-72—198

T4 Danny List 72-63-69—204

T22 Brett Coletta 66-74-66—206

T37 Sam Jones (NZ) 69-66-73—208

T44 Haydn Barron 77-61-71—209

T79 Hayden Hopewell 68-74-68—210

T79 Todd Sinnott 74-68-68—210

T111 Tom Power Horan 70-73-69—212

T132 Andrew Kelly 72-70-72—214

T141 Cameron John 71-71-74—216

T150 Matthew Griffin 72-77-69—218

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship

Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

1 A Lim Kim 66-69-67-68—270 $US450,000

T11 Grace Kim 72-68-68-71—279 $52,713

T35 Robyn Choi 70-72-71-72—285 $17,236

T43 Stephanie Kyriacou 70-73-70-73—286 $12,491

MC Hira Naveed 74-72—146

Japan Golf Tour

Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters

Pacific Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka

1 Ryo Ishikawa 66-71-65-67—269 ¥40m

T23 Brad Kennedy 72-69-68-69—278 ¥1.86m

T69 Michael Hendry (NZ) 73-73—146



Korean PGA Tour

KPGA Tour Championship

Cypress Golf & Resort, Korea

1 Daihan Lee 67-67-66-66—266

T49 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 71-73-70-71—285

PGA TOUR Champions

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

1 Bernhard Langer 69-64-67-66—266 $US528,000

T2 Richard Green 71-68-63-65—267 $276,000

T2 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-68-63-66—267 $276,000

5 Rod Pampling 69-72-65-68—274 $180,000

T15 Greg Chalmers 74-69-69-66—278 $61,500

T17 Mark Hensby 70-69-73-67—279 $55,500

T26 Cameron Percy 70-68-78-68—284 $22,950

33 Stuart Appleby 75-72-71-70—288 $18,750



Legends Tour

Farmfoods European Senior Masters

La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain

1 Simon Griffiths 64-70-68—202

3 Scott Hend 70-66-69—205

T15 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-70-67—210

T38 Michael Long (NZ) 74-69-75—218