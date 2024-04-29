Aussies on Tour: Green, Ripper GC claim slice of history - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green has set her sights on doubling her career win tally after joining an exclusive list of Aussie greats with a fifth LPGA Tour win in Los Angeles.

Playing in the final group with fellow Aussie Grace Kim in defence of her JM Eagle LA Championship crown, Green produced a superb back nine to sign for a Sunday round of 5-under 66 and 12-under total, three clear of Sweden’s Maja Stark (68) with a further three shots to Korea’s Haeran Ryu (69).

It was her third LPGA win inside 12 months and fifth of her career, dating back to her breakthrough KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory in June of 2019.

The 27-year-old now joins Karrie Webb (41), Jan Stephenson (16), Minjee Lee (10) and Rachel Hetherington (8) as the only Australians with at least five LPGA Tour titles but has no intention of slowing down.

“That’s really cool. Didn’t know that stat,” said Green in her winner’s press conference.

“It’s a great honour to have my name up there along with them.

“Hopefully I keep pushing and try and get into double digits.”

Starting the final round at 7-under, Green was even par through 11 holes before a chip-in for birdie at the par-3 12th impelled her drive to the finish line.

A chip in to extend her lead 🤯@hannahgreengolf is in her element right now 🫣 pic.twitter.com/hnz83ISOgx — LPGA (@LPGA) April 28, 2024

She backed that up with a birdie at the par-5 13th and then all but wrapped up her second straight victory at Wilshire Country Club with an eagle at the par-5 15th.

A birdie at 16 provided an extra cushion that she savoured on the 72nd hole, in particular.

“I’m really grateful that I’ve been able to step up and win by a few,” said Green, who passed $US5 million in career earnings with the winner’s cheque of $US562,500

“When I chipped in on 12, I felt like I really snagged one there.

“When I made eagle on 15 that kind of sealed the deal.

“I did see that Maja got it to 9-under so I knew what I needed to do but usually I make it really tricky on myself and only win by a shot.”

Victorious at the HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier in the season, it marks just the second multiple-win season of Green’s career. Ranked No.18 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking at the start of the week, the win also puts Green within reach of locking up a spot at the Paris Olympics in August.

“It’s definitely been on my mind,” said Green, who finished just three shots out of the medals at Tokyo 2020.

“Obviously still have six or seven weeks until the team is announced, so still a lot that can happen between now and then.

“Now that I’ve had two wins in the season, obviously this jumps me close to the top 10 in the world and solidifies my spot, but I don’t want to assume I’m on the team.

“Whatever I do between now and then, I’m just going to try and play my best golf and hope to make that team.”

There was an Aussie celebration closer to home, too, with Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman securing victory for Ripper GC in the first ever playoff in the teams event at LIV Adelaide.

After American Brendan Steele claimed individual honours at The Grange Golf Club, Smith and Leishman went out against Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester of Stinger GC in the two-man aggregate format.

Two pars on the second playoff hole would be enough to claim the win, Smith and Leishman joined in wild celebrations by teammates Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones.

Results

LPGA Tour

JM Eagle LA Championship

Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California

1 Hannah Green 67-69-70-66—272 $US562,500

T25 Grace Kim 64-66-76-77—283 $31,864

T39 Sarah Kemp 71-69-71-74—285 $17,644

T57 Karis Davidson 69-71-70-77—287 $9,909

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 75-71—146

MC Minjee Lee 74-72—146

MC Robyn Choi 71-75—146

MC Gabriela Ruffels 76-71—147

MC Hira Naveed 74-78—152

PGA TOUR

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana

1 Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 61-70-64-68—263 $US1,286,050 each

T4 Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (NZ) 63-72-65-65—265 $234,181

MC Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott 67-73—140

DP World Tour

ISPS HANDA Championship

Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Gotemba, Japan

1 Yuto Katsuragawa 70-65-65-63—263 €356,625.02

T11 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 68-67-67-68—270 €32,755.56

MC Haydn Barron 70-68—138

MC Kazuma Kobori 69-70—139

MC Anthony Quayle 69-72—141

MC Brad Kennedy 70-72—142

MC Jason Scrivener 72-71—143

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia

1 Brendan Steele 66-64-68—198 $US4m

T9 Matt Jones 66-68-68—202 $385,500

T9 Danny Lee (NZ) 64-67-71—202 $385,500

T14 Lucas Herbert 73-65-65—203 $275,000

T14 Marc Leishman 67-71-65—203 $275,000

T14 Cameron Smith 68-65-70—203 $275,000

Korn Ferry Tour

Veritex Bank Championship

Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas

1 Tim Widing 62-63-65-63—253 $US180,000

MC Brett Drewitt 67-69—136

MC Rhein Gibson 66-70—136

MC Steven Bowditch 76-68—144

WD Dimi Papadatos 71

Ladies European Tour

Investec South African Women’s Open

Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa

1 Manon De Roey 69-67-66-72—274 €48,000

T2 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 69-70-68-71—278 €24,000

PGA TOUR Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

1 Stephen Ames 71-64-67—202 $US300,000

T4 Steven Alker (NZ) 65-71-71—207 $108,000

T6 John Senden 67-70-71—208 $76,000

T17 Mark Hensby 72-71-69—212 $28,280

T17 Richard Green 67-72-73—212 $28,280

T26 Michael Wright 74-66-74—214 $17,000

T35 Stuart Appleby 74-72-70—216 $10,460

T35 Steve Allan 69-69-78—216 $10,460

T46 David McKenzie 73-73-72—218 $6,800

66 David Bransdon 73-77-74—224 $2,400

Challenge Tour

UAE Challenge

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE

1 Rasmus Neergard-Petersen 65-72-70-67—274 €44,752.94

T25 Connor McKinney 69-69-69-75—282 €2,293.59

MC Hayden Hopewell 77-75—152

MC Tom Power Horan 77-76—153

Korean PGA

2024 Woori Finance Championship

Ferrum Club (East-West Cse)

1 Seongjae Lim 70-67-71-69—277 KRW300m

T23 Wonjoon Lee 73-69-73-70—285 KRW13.8m

T44 Kevin Chun (NZ) 69-74-77-70—290 KRW7.26m

T49 Junseok Lee 68-73-74-76—291 KRW6.78m

Epson Tour

IOA Championship

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, California

1 Juliana Hung 64-64-67—195 $US30,000

2 Fiona Xu (NZ) 68-69-67—204 $19,053

T54 Su Oh 71-71-75—217 $797

MC Cassie Porter 74-74—148

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 81-74—155

PGA TOUR Americas

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru

1 Stuart Macdonald 69-66-65-71—271

T18 Harry Hillier (NZ) 68-70-71-71—280

T62 Jason Hong 69-73-77-74—293

MC Charlie Hillier 73-73—146