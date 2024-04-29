 Aussies on Tour: Green, Ripper GC claim slice of history - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green has set her sights on doubling her career win tally after joining an exclusive list of Aussie greats with a fifth LPGA Tour win in Los Angeles.

Playing in the final group with fellow Aussie Grace Kim in defence of her JM Eagle LA Championship crown, Green produced a superb back nine to sign for a Sunday round of 5-under 66 and 12-under total, three clear of Sweden’s Maja Stark (68) with a further three shots to Korea’s Haeran Ryu (69).

It was her third LPGA win inside 12 months and fifth of her career, dating back to her breakthrough KPMG Women’s PGA Championship victory in June of 2019.

The 27-year-old now joins Karrie Webb (41), Jan Stephenson (16), Minjee Lee (10) and Rachel Hetherington (8) as the only Australians with at least five LPGA Tour titles but has no intention of slowing down.

“That’s really cool. Didn’t know that stat,” said Green in her winner’s press conference.

“It’s a great honour to have my name up there along with them.

“Hopefully I keep pushing and try and get into double digits.”

Starting the final round at 7-under, Green was even par through 11 holes before a chip-in for birdie at the par-3 12th impelled her drive to the finish line.

She backed that up with a birdie at the par-5 13th and then all but wrapped up her second straight victory at Wilshire Country Club with an eagle at the par-5 15th.

A birdie at 16 provided an extra cushion that she savoured on the 72nd hole, in particular.

“I’m really grateful that I’ve been able to step up and win by a few,” said Green, who passed $US5 million in career earnings with the winner’s cheque of $US562,500

“When I chipped in on 12, I felt like I really snagged one there.  

“When I made eagle on 15 that kind of sealed the deal.

“I did see that Maja got it to 9-under so I knew what I needed to do but usually I make it really tricky on myself and only win by a shot.”

Victorious at the HSBC Women’s World Championship earlier in the season, it marks just the second multiple-win season of Green’s career. Ranked No.18 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking at the start of the week, the win also puts Green within reach of locking up a spot at the Paris Olympics in August.

“It’s definitely been on my mind,” said Green, who finished just three shots out of the medals at Tokyo 2020.

“Obviously still have six or seven weeks until the team is announced, so still a lot that can happen between now and then.

“Now that I’ve had two wins in the season, obviously this jumps me close to the top 10 in the world and solidifies my spot, but I don’t want to assume I’m on the team.

“Whatever I do between now and then, I’m just going to try and play my best golf and hope to make that team.”

There was an Aussie celebration closer to home, too, with Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman securing victory for Ripper GC in the first ever playoff in the teams event at LIV Adelaide.

After American Brendan Steele claimed individual honours at The Grange Golf Club, Smith and Leishman went out against Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester of Stinger GC in the two-man aggregate format.

Two pars on the second playoff hole would be enough to claim the win, Smith and Leishman joined in wild celebrations by teammates Lucas Herbert and Matt Jones.

Results

LPGA Tour
JM Eagle LA Championship
Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California
1          Hannah Green              67-69-70-66—272       $US562,500
T25      Grace Kim                    64-66-76-77—283       $31,864
T39      Sarah Kemp                 71-69-71-74—285       $17,644
T57      Karis Davidson             69-71-70-77—287       $9,909
MC       Stephanie Kyriacou      75-71—146
MC       Minjee Lee                   74-72—146
MC       Robyn Choi                  71-75—146
MC       Gabriela Ruffels           76-71—147
MC       Hira Naveed                 74-78—152

PGA TOUR
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
1          Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry       61-70-64-68—263       $US1,286,050 each
T4        Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (NZ)    63-72-65-65—265       $234,181
MC       Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott  67-73—140

DP World Tour
ISPS HANDA Championship
Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Gotemba, Japan
1          Yuto Katsuragawa        70-65-65-63—263       €356,625.02
T11      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         68-67-67-68—270       €32,755.56
MC       Haydn Barron               70-68—138
MC       Kazuma Kobori            69-70—139
MC       Anthony Quayle           69-72—141
MC       Brad Kennedy              70-72—142
MC       Jason Scrivener            72-71—143

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Adelaide
The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia
1          Brendan Steele             66-64-68—198 $US4m
T9        Matt Jones                   66-68-68—202 $385,500
T9        Danny Lee (NZ)            64-67-71—202 $385,500
T14      Lucas Herbert               73-65-65—203 $275,000
T14      Marc Leishman            67-71-65—203 $275,000
T14      Cameron Smith            68-65-70—203 $275,000

Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Bank Championship
Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas
1          Tim Widing                  62-63-65-63—253       $US180,000
MC       Brett Drewitt                67-69—136
MC       Rhein Gibson               66-70—136
MC       Steven Bowditch          76-68—144
WD      Dimi Papadatos           71       

Ladies European Tour
Investec South African Women’s Open
Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, Cape Town, South Africa
1          Manon De Roey           69-67-66-72—274       €48,000
T2        Momoka Kobori (NZ)   69-70-68-71—278       €24,000

PGA TOUR Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
1          Stephen Ames             71-64-67—202 $US300,000
T4        Steven Alker (NZ)         65-71-71—207 $108,000
T6        John Senden                67-70-71—208 $76,000
T17      Mark Hensby               72-71-69—212 $28,280
T17      Richard Green              67-72-73—212 $28,280
T26      Michael Wright            74-66-74—214 $17,000
T35      Stuart Appleby             74-72-70—216 $10,460
T35      Steve Allan                   69-69-78—216 $10,460
T46      David McKenzie           73-73-72—218 $6,800
66        David Bransdon           73-77-74—224 $2,400

Challenge Tour
UAE Challenge
Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, UAE
1          Rasmus Neergard-Petersen      65-72-70-67—274       €44,752.94
T25      Connor McKinney                    69-69-69-75—282       €2,293.59
MC       Hayden Hopewell                    77-75—152
MC       Tom Power Horan                    77-76—153

Korean PGA
2024 Woori Finance Championship
Ferrum Club (East-West Cse)
1          Seongjae Lim               70-67-71-69—277       KRW300m
T23      Wonjoon Lee                73-69-73-70—285       KRW13.8m
T44      Kevin Chun (NZ)           69-74-77-70—290       KRW7.26m
T49      Junseok Lee                  68-73-74-76—291       KRW6.78m

Epson Tour
IOA Championship
Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, California
1          Juliana Hung                64-64-67—195 $US30,000      
2          Fiona Xu (NZ)               68-69-67—204 $19,053
T54      Su Oh                          71-71-75—217 $797
MC       Cassie Porter                74-74—148
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      81-74—155

PGA TOUR Americas
Diners Club Peru Open
Los Inkas Golf Club, Lima, Peru
1          Stuart Macdonald        69-66-65-71—271
T18      Harry Hillier (NZ)          68-70-71-71—280
T62      Jason Hong                 69-73-77-74—293
MC       Charlie Hillier                73-73—146


