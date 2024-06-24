Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics - PGA of Australia

Aussie pair Hannah Green and Minjee Lee have set their sights on Paris after both finished inside the top 25 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.
The champion in 2019, Green closed with a round of 1-under 71 on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club, finishing level with Lee (74) at 4-over for the championship and tied for 24th.
Former Gold Coast high schooler Amy Yang (72) claimed her first major championship by three strokes at the event that marked the end to the two-year Paris 2024 qualification period.
Although the Australian team will not be officially announced until later this week, Green and Lee can now both look forward to another Olympic campaign given they are both inside the top 15 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.
A two-time winner this season, Green will first return home to Perth before heading to France for The Amundi Evian Championship starting July 11.
“Getting the opportunity in Tokyo was an amazing experience,” said Green.
“I’m super excited for Paris to be alongside Minjee as well. Both from Perth and both played junior golf together so it’s really cool for us to both be there. Even her brother (Min Woo Lee) is in the team.
“I think we have really good vibes for the Olympics, and I’m excited to get to Le Golf National.”
Paris will represent Lee’s third straight Olympic appearance, the 28-year-old also excited to share the Olympic experience with her brother for the first time.
“Both of us will be there and it’s kind of nice. I might be watching him maybe on the weekend if I go in a little bit earlier,” said Lee.
“It’ll be pretty exciting to represent our country out at the Olympics and it’s always such a great honour to be able to do that.
“Really looking forward to it.”
Although an Aussie assault never materialised at the Women’s PGA, there were a host of top-10 finishes around the globe.
Mark Hensby (66) produced one of the rounds of the day to climb into a share of third at the Dick’s Open on the PGA TOUR Champions, one clear of fellow Australian Steve Allan (70) who was tied for sixth.
Deyen Lawson finished one shot shy of winner Rahil Gangjee at the Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia and Cameron Smith was the best of the Aussies at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing tied for ninth and nine shots back of winner Tyrrell Hatton.
Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Results
LPGA Tour
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington
1 Amy Yang 70-68-71-72—281 $US1.56m
T24 Hannah Green 71-77-73-71—292 $91,079
T24 Minjee Lee 74-72-72-74—292 $91,079
T46 Lydia Ko (NZ) 75-73-76-73—297 $37,675
T46 Gabriela Ruffels 74-74-76-73—297 $37,675
T52 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-69-78-77—298 $29,771
T60 Grace Kim 73-75-77-74—299 $23,969
MC Sarah Kemp 75-76—151
MC Robyn Choi 75-76—151
MC Hira Naveed 82-83—165
PGA TOUR
Travelers Championship
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
1 Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65—258 $US3m
Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T39 Adam Scott 74-67-67-64—272 $85,000
T44 Jason Day 71-70-64-69—274 $63,000
T48 Cam Davis 65-71-69-70—275 $49,286
DP World Tour
KLM Open
The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
1 Guido Migliozzi 68-69-66-70—273 €396,532.65
T51 Andrew Martin 71-71-70-73—285 €8,363.84
T51 Tom Power Horan 73-66-76-70—285 €8,363.84
MC Haydn Barron 75-69—144
MC David Micheluzzi 81-76—157
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 83-77—160
Asian Tour
Kolon Korea Open
Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Korea
1 Minkyu Kim 70-66-71-66—273 $US379,650.72
T28 Travis Smyth 72-73-75-68—288 $5,854.22
T51 Brendan Jones 72-71-79-71—293 $3,576.31
63 Jack Thompson 71-73-78-79—301 $2,854.97
MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 71-75—146
MC Junseok Lee 70-77—147
MC Todd Sinnott 69-78—147
MC Wonjoon Lee 70-78—148
MC Kevin Yuan 75-76—151
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Nashville
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
1 Tyrrell Hatton 65-64-65—194 $US4m
T9 Cameron Smith 69-65-69—203 $396,875
T18 Marc Leishman 69-69-69—207 $230,000
T40 Matt Jones 71-72-68—211 $134,000
T48 Lucas Herbert 71-73-70—214 $120,000
54 Danny Lee (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $50,000
PGA TOUR Champions
DICK’S Open
En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York
1 Padraig Harrington 68-65-68—201 $US315,000
T3 Mark Hensby 70-67-66—203 $126,000
T6 Steve Allan 65-69-70—204 $71,400
T13 David Bransdon 68-67-71—206 $39,900
20 Cameron Percy 69-69-70—208 $27,720
T21 Rod Pampling 71-70-68—209 $23,888
T29 Michael Wright 68-69-74—211 $15,210
T44 Richard Green 70-68-76—214 $7,980
T65 John Senden 74-73-72—219 $2,327
T70 Greg Chalmers 76-73-72—221 $1,785
Ladies European Tour
Tipsport Czech Ladies Open
Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic
1 Marta Martin 69-67-63—199 €45,000
T13 Kelsey Bennett 71-70-67—208 €5,490
T33 Kirsten Rudgeley 70-71-70—211 €2,370
T54 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 69-73-72—214 €1,062
T63 Amy Walsh 74-69-73—216 €795
MC Whitney Hillier 73-78—151
Korn Ferry Tour
Compliance Solutions Championship
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma
1 John Pak 64-66-65-70—265 $US180,000
70 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-67-78-78—292 $3,920
MC Aiden Didone 71-74—145
MC Dimi Papadatos 70-75—145
MC Rhein Gibson 73-74—147
MC Brett Drewitt 73-77—150
WD Steven Bowditch 76
Asian Development Tour
PKNS Selangor Masters
Kelab Golf Seri Selangor, Malaysia
1 Rahil Gangjee 66-66-67-73—272 $US30,625
2 Deyen Lawson 69-71-64-69—273 $20,125
T19 Jared Edwards 69-71-74-71—285 $1,869.58
T38 Marcus Fraser 73-71-75-71—290 $1,242.50
MC Lachlan Barker 76-71—147
MC Doug Klein 70-79—149
MC Josiah Edwards (a) 74-82—156
Challenge Tour
Blot Open de Bretagne
Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France
1 John Parry 64-67-63-68—262 €43,200
T40 Connor McKinney 69-69-69-72—279 €1,620
MC Blake Windred 74-67—141
MC Hayden Hopewell 71-74—145
DQ Jeff Guan 70
Epson Tour
Island Resort Championship
Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1 Soo Bin Joo 67-69—136 $US39,375
T33 Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-67—141 $1,875
T41 Cassie Porter 71-71—142 $1,359
T52 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 71-72—143 $964
T52 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-73—143 $964
PGA TOUR Americas
The Beachlands Victoria Open
Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
1 Frederik Kjettrup 63-64-64-68—259
T22 Harry Hillier (NZ) 64-70-65-69—268
T48 Grant Booth 67-67-72-67—273
MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141
MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 74-69—143
Legends Tour
OFX Irish Legends
Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland
1 Adilson Da Silva 70-72-67—209
Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff
T16 Michael Long (NZ) 69-73-73—215
T22 Peter Fowler 73-72-72—217
T28 Scott Hend 78-74-66—218
T36 Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-75-73—220
T43 Peter O’Malley 73-77-72—222
LET Access Series
Santander Golf Tour – AVILA
Naturavila Golf, Spain
1 Helen Briem (a) 70-62-70—202
T14 Hanee Song (NZ) 73-70-68—211
T14 Stephanie Bunque 70-67-74—211
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-73—146
MC Belinda Ji (a) 73-74—147
MC Laura Hoskin (NZ) 75-75—150
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 73-77—150