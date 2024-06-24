 Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics


Aussie pair Hannah Green and Minjee Lee have set their sights on Paris after both finished inside the top 25 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.

The champion in 2019, Green closed with a round of 1-under 71 on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club, finishing level with Lee (74) at 4-over for the championship and tied for 24th.

Former Gold Coast high schooler Amy Yang (72) claimed her first major championship by three strokes at the event that marked the end to the two-year Paris 2024 qualification period.

Although the Australian team will not be officially announced until later this week, Green and Lee can now both look forward to another Olympic campaign given they are both inside the top 15 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

A two-time winner this season, Green will first return home to Perth before heading to France for The Amundi Evian Championship starting July 11.

“Getting the opportunity in Tokyo was an amazing experience,” said Green.

“I’m super excited for Paris to be alongside Minjee as well. Both from Perth and both played junior golf together so it’s really cool for us to both be there. Even her brother (Min Woo Lee) is in the team.

“I think we have really good vibes for the Olympics, and I’m excited to get to Le Golf National.”

Paris will represent Lee’s third straight Olympic appearance, the 28-year-old also excited to share the Olympic experience with her brother for the first time.

“Both of us will be there and it’s kind of nice. I might be watching him maybe on the weekend if I go in a little bit earlier,” said Lee.

“It’ll be pretty exciting to represent our country out at the Olympics and it’s always such a great honour to be able to do that.

“Really looking forward to it.”

Although an Aussie assault never materialised at the Women’s PGA, there were a host of top-10 finishes around the globe.

Mark Hensby (66) produced one of the rounds of the day to climb into a share of third at the Dick’s Open on the PGA TOUR Champions, one clear of fellow Australian Steve Allan (70) who was tied for sixth.

Deyen Lawson finished one shot shy of winner Rahil Gangjee at the Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia and Cameron Smith was the best of the Aussies at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing tied for ninth and nine shots back of winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour
KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington
1          Amy Yang                    70-68-71-72—281       $US1.56m
T24      Hannah Green              71-77-73-71—292       $91,079
T24      Minjee Lee                   74-72-72-74—292       $91,079
T46      Lydia Ko (NZ)                75-73-76-73—297       $37,675
T46      Gabriela Ruffels           74-74-76-73—297       $37,675
T52      Stephanie Kyriacou      74-69-78-77—298       $29,771
T60      Grace Kim                    73-75-77-74—299       $23,969
MC       Sarah Kemp                 75-76—151
MC       Robyn Choi                  75-76—151
MC       Hira Naveed                 82-83—165

PGA TOUR
Travelers Championship
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut
1          Scottie Scheffler           65-64-64-65—258       $US3m
Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T39      Adam Scott                  74-67-67-64—272       $85,000
T44      Jason Day                    71-70-64-69—274       $63,000
T48      Cam Davis                   65-71-69-70—275       $49,286

DP World Tour
KLM Open
The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
1          Guido Migliozzi            68-69-66-70—273       €396,532.65
T51      Andrew Martin             71-71-70-73—285       €8,363.84
T51      Tom Power Horan        73-66-76-70—285       €8,363.84
MC       Haydn Barron               75-69—144
MC       David Micheluzzi          81-76—157
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            83-77—160

Asian Tour
Kolon Korea Open
Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Korea
1          Minkyu Kim                  70-66-71-66—273       $US379,650.72
T28      Travis Smyth                72-73-75-68—288       $5,854.22
T51      Brendan Jones             72-71-79-71—293       $3,576.31
63        Jack Thompson             71-73-78-79—301       $2,854.97
MC       Kevin Chun (NZ)           71-75—146
MC       Junseok Lee                  70-77—147
MC       Todd Sinnott                69-78—147
MC       Wonjoon Lee                70-78—148
MC       Kevin Yuan                   75-76—151

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Nashville
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
1          Tyrrell Hatton               65-64-65—194 $US4m
T9        Cameron Smith            69-65-69—203 $396,875
T18      Marc Leishman            69-69-69—207 $230,000
T40      Matt Jones                   71-72-68—211 $134,000
T48      Lucas Herbert               71-73-70—214 $120,000
54        Danny Lee (NZ)            75-73-70—218 $50,000

PGA TOUR Champions
DICK’S Open
En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York
1          Padraig Harrington      68-65-68—201 $US315,000
T3        Mark Hensby               70-67-66—203 $126,000
T6        Steve Allan                   65-69-70—204 $71,400
T13      David Bransdon           68-67-71—206 $39,900
20        Cameron Percy             69-69-70—208 $27,720
T21      Rod Pampling              71-70-68—209 $23,888
T29      Michael Wright            68-69-74—211 $15,210
T44      Richard Green              70-68-76—214 $7,980
T65      John Senden                74-73-72—219 $2,327
T70      Greg Chalmers             76-73-72—221 $1,785

Ladies European Tour
Tipsport Czech Ladies Open
Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic
1          Marta Martin                69-67-63—199 €45,000
T13      Kelsey Bennett             71-70-67—208 €5,490
T33      Kirsten Rudgeley          70-71-70—211 €2,370
T54      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   69-73-72—214 €1,062
T63      Amy Walsh                   74-69-73—216 €795
MC       Whitney Hillier             73-78—151

Korn Ferry Tour
Compliance Solutions Championship
Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma
1          John Pak                      64-66-65-70—265       $US180,000
70        Tim Wilkinson (NZ)       69-67-78-78—292       $3,920
MC       Aiden Didone              71-74—145
MC       Dimi Papadatos           70-75—145
MC       Rhein Gibson               73-74—147
MC       Brett Drewitt                73-77—150
WD      Steven Bowditch          76

Asian Development Tour
PKNS Selangor Masters
Kelab Golf Seri Selangor, Malaysia
1          Rahil Gangjee               66-66-67-73—272       $US30,625
2          Deyen Lawson             69-71-64-69—273       $20,125
T19      Jared Edwards             69-71-74-71—285       $1,869.58
T38      Marcus Fraser              73-71-75-71—290       $1,242.50
MC       Lachlan Barker              76-71—147
MC       Doug Klein                   70-79—149
MC       Josiah Edwards (a)        74-82—156

Challenge Tour
Blot Open de Bretagne
Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France
1          John Parry                    64-67-63-68—262       €43,200
T40      Connor McKinney        69-69-69-72—279       €1,620
MC       Blake Windred             74-67—141
MC       Hayden Hopewell        71-74—145
DQ       Jeff Guan                      70

Epson Tour
Island Resort Championship
Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1          Soo Bin Joo                  67-69—136     $US39,375
T33      Fiona Xu (NZ)               74-67—141     $1,875
T41      Cassie Porter                71-71—142     $1,359
T52      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      71-72—143     $964
T52      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      70-73—143     $964

PGA TOUR Americas
The Beachlands Victoria Open
Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia
1          Frederik Kjettrup          63-64-64-68—259
T22      Harry Hillier (NZ)          64-70-65-69—268
T48      Grant Booth                 67-67-72-67—273
MC       Karl Vilips                     70-71—141
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        74-69—143

Legends Tour
OFX Irish Legends
Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland
1          Adilson Da Silva           70-72-67—209
Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff
T16      Michael Long (NZ)        69-73-73—215
T22      Peter Fowler                 73-72-72—217
T28      Scott Hend                   78-74-66—218
T36      Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-75-73—220
T43      Peter O’Malley             73-77-72—222

LET Access Series
Santander Golf Tour – AVILA
Naturavila Golf, Spain
1          Helen Briem (a)            70-62-70—202
T14      Hanee Song (NZ)          73-70-68—211
T14      Stephanie Bunque        70-67-74—211
MC       Munchin Keh (NZ)        73-73—146
MC       Belinda Ji (a)                 73-74—147
MC       Laura Hoskin (NZ)        75-75—150
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       73-77—150


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

How to follow the US Senior Open Championship
Will back to winning ways at Emerald Pro-Am
Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics
Cooke’s course record clinches Broome Pro-Am
Media Centre