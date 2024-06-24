Aussies on Tour: Green, Lee set sights on Paris Olympics - PGA of Australia

Aussie pair Hannah Green and Minjee Lee have set their sights on Paris after both finished inside the top 25 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Washington.

The champion in 2019, Green closed with a round of 1-under 71 on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club, finishing level with Lee (74) at 4-over for the championship and tied for 24th.

Former Gold Coast high schooler Amy Yang (72) claimed her first major championship by three strokes at the event that marked the end to the two-year Paris 2024 qualification period.

Although the Australian team will not be officially announced until later this week, Green and Lee can now both look forward to another Olympic campaign given they are both inside the top 15 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

A two-time winner this season, Green will first return home to Perth before heading to France for The Amundi Evian Championship starting July 11.

“Getting the opportunity in Tokyo was an amazing experience,” said Green.

“I’m super excited for Paris to be alongside Minjee as well. Both from Perth and both played junior golf together so it’s really cool for us to both be there. Even her brother (Min Woo Lee) is in the team.

“I think we have really good vibes for the Olympics, and I’m excited to get to Le Golf National.”

Paris will represent Lee’s third straight Olympic appearance, the 28-year-old also excited to share the Olympic experience with her brother for the first time.

“Both of us will be there and it’s kind of nice. I might be watching him maybe on the weekend if I go in a little bit earlier,” said Lee.

“It’ll be pretty exciting to represent our country out at the Olympics and it’s always such a great honour to be able to do that.

“Really looking forward to it.”

Although an Aussie assault never materialised at the Women’s PGA, there were a host of top-10 finishes around the globe.

Mark Hensby (66) produced one of the rounds of the day to climb into a share of third at the Dick’s Open on the PGA TOUR Champions, one clear of fellow Australian Steve Allan (70) who was tied for sixth.

Deyen Lawson finished one shot shy of winner Rahil Gangjee at the Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia and Cameron Smith was the best of the Aussies at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing tied for ninth and nine shots back of winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Results

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Sahalee Country Club, Sammamish, Washington

1 Amy Yang 70-68-71-72—281 $US1.56m

T24 Hannah Green 71-77-73-71—292 $91,079

T24 Minjee Lee 74-72-72-74—292 $91,079

T46 Lydia Ko (NZ) 75-73-76-73—297 $37,675

T46 Gabriela Ruffels 74-74-76-73—297 $37,675

T52 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-69-78-77—298 $29,771

T60 Grace Kim 73-75-77-74—299 $23,969

MC Sarah Kemp 75-76—151

MC Robyn Choi 75-76—151

MC Hira Naveed 82-83—165

PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

1 Scottie Scheffler 65-64-64-65—258 $US3m

Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T39 Adam Scott 74-67-67-64—272 $85,000

T44 Jason Day 71-70-64-69—274 $63,000

T48 Cam Davis 65-71-69-70—275 $49,286

DP World Tour

KLM Open

The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands

1 Guido Migliozzi 68-69-66-70—273 €396,532.65

T51 Andrew Martin 71-71-70-73—285 €8,363.84

T51 Tom Power Horan 73-66-76-70—285 €8,363.84

MC Haydn Barron 75-69—144

MC David Micheluzzi 81-76—157

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 83-77—160

Asian Tour

Kolon Korea Open

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Korea

1 Minkyu Kim 70-66-71-66—273 $US379,650.72

T28 Travis Smyth 72-73-75-68—288 $5,854.22

T51 Brendan Jones 72-71-79-71—293 $3,576.31

63 Jack Thompson 71-73-78-79—301 $2,854.97

MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 71-75—146

MC Junseok Lee 70-77—147

MC Todd Sinnott 69-78—147

MC Wonjoon Lee 70-78—148

MC Kevin Yuan 75-76—151

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Nashville

The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee

1 Tyrrell Hatton 65-64-65—194 $US4m

T9 Cameron Smith 69-65-69—203 $396,875

T18 Marc Leishman 69-69-69—207 $230,000

T40 Matt Jones 71-72-68—211 $134,000

T48 Lucas Herbert 71-73-70—214 $120,000

54 Danny Lee (NZ) 75-73-70—218 $50,000

PGA TOUR Champions

DICK’S Open

En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York

1 Padraig Harrington 68-65-68—201 $US315,000

T3 Mark Hensby 70-67-66—203 $126,000

T6 Steve Allan 65-69-70—204 $71,400

T13 David Bransdon 68-67-71—206 $39,900

20 Cameron Percy 69-69-70—208 $27,720

T21 Rod Pampling 71-70-68—209 $23,888

T29 Michael Wright 68-69-74—211 $15,210

T44 Richard Green 70-68-76—214 $7,980

T65 John Senden 74-73-72—219 $2,327

T70 Greg Chalmers 76-73-72—221 $1,785

Ladies European Tour

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open

Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic

1 Marta Martin 69-67-63—199 €45,000

T13 Kelsey Bennett 71-70-67—208 €5,490

T33 Kirsten Rudgeley 70-71-70—211 €2,370

T54 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 69-73-72—214 €1,062

T63 Amy Walsh 74-69-73—216 €795

MC Whitney Hillier 73-78—151

Korn Ferry Tour

Compliance Solutions Championship

Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, Oklahoma

1 John Pak 64-66-65-70—265 $US180,000

70 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-67-78-78—292 $3,920

MC Aiden Didone 71-74—145

MC Dimi Papadatos 70-75—145

MC Rhein Gibson 73-74—147

MC Brett Drewitt 73-77—150

WD Steven Bowditch 76

Asian Development Tour

PKNS Selangor Masters

Kelab Golf Seri Selangor, Malaysia

1 Rahil Gangjee 66-66-67-73—272 $US30,625

2 Deyen Lawson 69-71-64-69—273 $20,125

T19 Jared Edwards 69-71-74-71—285 $1,869.58

T38 Marcus Fraser 73-71-75-71—290 $1,242.50

MC Lachlan Barker 76-71—147

MC Doug Klein 70-79—149

MC Josiah Edwards (a) 74-82—156

Challenge Tour

Blot Open de Bretagne

Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pléneuf, France

1 John Parry 64-67-63-68—262 €43,200

T40 Connor McKinney 69-69-69-72—279 €1,620

MC Blake Windred 74-67—141

MC Hayden Hopewell 71-74—145

DQ Jeff Guan 70

Epson Tour

Island Resort Championship

Sweetgrass Golf Club, Harris, Michigan

Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain

1 Soo Bin Joo 67-69—136 $US39,375

T33 Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-67—141 $1,875

T41 Cassie Porter 71-71—142 $1,359

T52 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 71-72—143 $964

T52 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 70-73—143 $964

PGA TOUR Americas

The Beachlands Victoria Open

Uplands Golf Club, Victoria, British Columbia

1 Frederik Kjettrup 63-64-64-68—259

T22 Harry Hillier (NZ) 64-70-65-69—268

T48 Grant Booth 67-67-72-67—273

MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 74-69—143

Legends Tour

OFX Irish Legends

Seapoint Golf Links, Co Louth, Ireland

1 Adilson Da Silva 70-72-67—209

Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff

T16 Michael Long (NZ) 69-73-73—215

T22 Peter Fowler 73-72-72—217

T28 Scott Hend 78-74-66—218

T36 Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-75-73—220

T43 Peter O’Malley 73-77-72—222

LET Access Series

Santander Golf Tour – AVILA

Naturavila Golf, Spain

1 Helen Briem (a) 70-62-70—202

T14 Hanee Song (NZ) 73-70-68—211

T14 Stephanie Bunque 70-67-74—211

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 73-73—146

MC Belinda Ji (a) 73-74—147

MC Laura Hoskin (NZ) 75-75—150

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 73-77—150