Aussies on Tour: Green falls short in California - PGA of Australia

For a second straight week West Australian Hannah Green has experienced the disappointment of being in the final group on Sunday but not bringing home the trophy.
Green entered the final round with a one stroke lead, playing alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko – who finished in a tie for third – but a second straight one-over round of 72 relegated the world number 19 into a share of fifth at seven-under par – three shots behind American winner Marina Alex.
From the outset Green had her work cut out for her courtesy of bogeys at the second and third. She fought back immediately after however with a birdie at the fourth and another at the seventh to return to her starting point.
A bogey at the eighth was an unfortunate setback, but she hung in to remain in contention with a birdie at the par-3 12th until the fatal moment arrived at the 17th.
Two shots behind Alex with two holes to play, Green had no choice but to attack the right pin. Unfortunately, the aggressive play did not pay off as her tee shot found the rough short of the green and she scrambled for bogey. She will now head home to Australia for a break with family and friends.
Minjee Lee began the final round among the contenders, but the world number four finished tied for 13th at five-under after she was unable to recapture the magic from her eight-under opening round of 63.
The biggest Australian result of week was Harrison Endycott’s triumph at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship in Alabama and you can read the full story on his victory here.
At the Ladies European Tour’s Women’s NSW Open at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, rookie professional Cassie Porter impressed by coming in a tie for fourth, while 15-year-old amateur Sarah Hammett made it back-to-back top-ten finishes during the LET’s two-week Australian swing with a tied eighth finish. Australia’s highest ranked amateur, Kirsten Rudgeley, also cracked the top-ten.
In Texas, New Zealander Steven Alker took out the Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational by a commanding four strokes, while Robyn Choi cracked the top-ten at the Epson Tour’s Garden City Classic at Buffalo Dunes with Karis Davidson and Julienne Soo in the top-15.
Jason Scrivener followed up his big week at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic with Jason Day by finishing top-20 on the DP World Tour in Spain, and Andrew Evans was the lone Australian in the top-20 on the Japan Golf Tour.
Results
PGA TOUR
Mexico Open
Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico
Winner Jon Rahm 64-66-68-69—267 $US1.314m
T59 Matt Jones 71-69-70-70—280 $16,498
73 Brett Drewitt 68-70-76-74—288 $14,527
MC Greg Chalmers 69-73—142
MC Mark Hensby 74-69—143
MC Aaron Baddeley 75-69—144
DP World Tour
Catalunya Championship 2022
Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain
Winner Adri Arnaus 68-76-68-65—277 €322,614
T9 Ryan Fox 71-68-70-73—282 €37,005
T18 Jason Scrivener 74-72-70-68—284 €23,199
T63 Maverick Antcliff 72-68-77-75—292 €4,744
MC Scott Hend 73-76—149
MC Wade Ormsby 80-69—149
MC Zach Murray 72-80—152
Japan Golf Tour
The Crowns 2022
Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Course), Aichi, Japan
Winner Yuki Inamori 64-71-66-63—264 ¥20m
T16 Andrew Evans 66-68-70-70—274 ¥1.57m
T24 Matthew Griffin 68-68-71-69—276 ¥908,000
T34 Brad Kennedy 66-66-73-73—278 ¥560,000
T39 Anthony Quayle 61-73-72-73—279 ¥470,000
T39 Michael Hendry 68-69-68-74—279 ¥470,000
60 Adam Bland 68-72-74-73—287 ¥240,000
MC David Bransdon 68-75—143
WD Brendan Jones
LPGA Tour
Palos Verdes Championship
Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California
Winner Marina Alex 70-68-70-66—274 $225,000
T5 Hannah Green 67-66-72-72—277 $63,043
T13 Minjee Lee 63-73-72-71—279 $25,064
T26 Sarah Kemp 71-72-66-73—282 $14,061
T33 Sarah Jane Smith 69-74-71-69—283 $10,622
T39 Katherine Kirk 69-73-73-69—284 $8,252
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 70-76—146
MC Su Oh 79-69—148
Ladies European Tour
Women’s NSW Open
Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, New South Wales
Winner Maja Stark 68-69-66-90—273 €31,500
T4 Cassie Porter 72-68-67-73—280 €8,505
T8 Sarah Hammett (a) 70-73-72-67—282
T10 Kirsten Rudgeley (a) 74-72-68-69—283
T12 Momoka Kobori 71-71-68-73—284 €4,935
T16 Kelsey Bennett (a) 72-72-68-75—287
19 Whitney Hillier 73-69-72-74—288 €3,780
T20 Hanee Song 74-69-69-77—289 €3,570
T25 Justice Bosio (a) 74-73-69-75—291
T34 Jordan O’Brien 69-73-79-72—293 €2,037
T34 Brie Mapanao (a) 75-74-71-73—293
T34 Stephanie Bunque 74-73-72-74—293 €2,037
T34 Caitlin Peirce (a) 74-74-71-75—293
T43 Ella Scaysbrook (a) 76-73-72-73-294
T43 Amelia Mehmet Grohn 74-69-75-76—294 €1,743
T45 Wanasa Zhou 74-73-71-77—295 €1,617
T54 Belinda Ji (a) 69-75-77-76—297
T54 Katelyn Must 74-71-73-79—297 €1,092
T63 Paige Stubbs 73-72-75-80—300 €798
T65 Georgia Lindeback 73-77-76-76—302 €703.50
T65 Kristalle Blum 75-73-76-78—302 €703.50
MC Brenna Gill 76-75—151
MC Laura Hoskin 74-77—151
MC Rhianna Lewis (a) 79-73-152
MC Amy Walsh 79-73—152
MC Casey Wild 76-77—153
MC Stefanie Hall 78-78—154
MC Keeley Marx (a) 80-75—155
MC Ann Jang (a) 78-77—155
MC Hayley McNeill (a) 79-78-—157
MC Adele Huggard 79-79—158
MC Kay Bannan (a) 80-79—159
MC Ayoung Yu 81-79—160
MC Joanna Flaherty 76-86—162
MC Amy Pollock 84-79—163
MC Celina Yuan 80-90—170
MC Danielle Price 81-90—171
Korn Ferry Tour
Huntsville Championship
The Ledges, Huntsville, Alabama
Winner Harrison Endycott 63-67-64-70—264 $US135,000
T35 Curtis Luck 70-65-69-74—278 $4,120
MC Ryan Ruffels 76-74—150
MC Rhein Gibson 70-82—152
MC Steven Bowditch 80-73—153
Epson Tour
Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes
Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas
Winner Gabriella Then 67-70-67—204 $30,000
T9 Robyn Choi 73-72-67—212 $4,301
T13 Julienne Soo 71-73-69—213 $3,511
T13 Karis Davidson 72-70-71—213 $3,511
T45 Grace Kim 71-75-73—219 $1,004
MC Amelia Garvey 76-75—151
MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-72—153
MC Soo Jin Lee 76-80—156
MC Stephanie Na 79-80—159
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Diners Club Peru Open
Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru
Winner José Toledo 67-64-69-66—266
5 Denzel Ieremia 71-69-68-67—275
MC Charlie Hillier 69-77—146
PGA TOUR Canada
Q-School Canada
Crown Isle Resort & GC, Courtenay, British Columbia
Winner Riley Wheeldon 67-67-65-69—268
T12 Will Barnett 68-71-72-74—285
T19 Jordan Loof 74-71-74-68—287
T32 Aiden Didone 73-76-71-70—290
T78 Lachlan Tisma 73-76-75-81—305
Champions Tour
Insperity Invitational
The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas
Winner Steven Alker 67-65-66—198 $345,000
T14 Stuart Appleby 72-69-69—210 $43,700
T25 Rod Pampling 72-70-70—212 $23,000
T55 David McKenzie 74-74-70—218 $5,920
68 Stephen Leaney 76-75-72—223 $2,300
T73 Robert Allenby 77-76-74—227 $1,610
T73 John Senden 78-71-78—227 $1,610