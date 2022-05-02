 Aussies on Tour: Green falls short in California - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Green falls short in California


For a second straight week West Australian Hannah Green has experienced the disappointment of being in the final group on Sunday but not bringing home the trophy.

Green entered the final round with a one stroke lead, playing alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko – who finished in a tie for third – but a second straight one-over round of 72 relegated the world number 19 into a share of fifth at seven-under par – three shots behind American winner Marina Alex.

From the outset Green had her work cut out for her courtesy of bogeys at the second and third. She fought back immediately after however with a birdie at the fourth and another at the seventh to return to her starting point.

A bogey at the eighth was an unfortunate setback, but she hung in to remain in contention with a birdie at the par-3 12th until the fatal moment arrived at the 17th.

Two shots behind Alex with two holes to play, Green had no choice but to attack the right pin. Unfortunately, the aggressive play did not pay off as her tee shot found the rough short of the green and she scrambled for bogey. She will now head home to Australia for a break with family and friends.

Minjee Lee began the final round among the contenders, but the world number four finished tied for 13th at five-under after she was unable to recapture the magic from her eight-under opening round of 63.

The biggest Australian result of week was Harrison Endycott’s triumph at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship in Alabama and you can read the full story on his victory here.

At the Ladies European Tour’s Women’s NSW Open at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, rookie professional Cassie Porter impressed by coming in a tie for fourth, while 15-year-old amateur Sarah Hammett made it back-to-back top-ten finishes during the LET’s two-week Australian swing with a tied eighth finish. Australia’s highest ranked amateur, Kirsten Rudgeley, also cracked the top-ten.

In Texas, New Zealander Steven Alker took out the Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational by a commanding four strokes, while Robyn Choi cracked the top-ten at the Epson Tour’s Garden City Classic at Buffalo Dunes with Karis Davidson and Julienne Soo in the top-15.

Jason Scrivener followed up his big week at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic with Jason Day by finishing top-20 on the DP World Tour in Spain, and Andrew Evans was the lone Australian in the top-20 on the Japan Golf Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR

Mexico Open

Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Winner Jon Rahm          64-66-68-69—267         $US1.314m

T59      Matt Jones        71-69-70-70—280         $16,498

73        Brett Drewitt    68-70-76-74—288         $14,527

MC       Greg Chalmers  69-73—142

MC       Mark Hensby    74-69—143

MC       Aaron Baddeley 75-69—144

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship 2022

Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

Winner Adri Arnaus       68-76-68-65—277         €322,614

T9        Ryan Fox           71-68-70-73—282         €37,005

T18      Jason Scrivener 74-72-70-68—284         €23,199

T63      Maverick Antcliff           72-68-77-75—292         €4,744

MC       Scott Hend        73-76—149

MC       Wade Ormsby   80-69—149

MC       Zach Murray     72-80—152

Japan Golf Tour

The Crowns 2022

Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Course), Aichi, Japan

Winner Yuki Inamori     64-71-66-63—264         ¥20m

T16      Andrew Evans   66-68-70-70—274         ¥1.57m

T24      Matthew Griffin            68-68-71-69—276         ¥908,000

T34      Brad Kennedy   66-66-73-73—278         ¥560,000

T39      Anthony Quayle            61-73-72-73—279         ¥470,000

T39      Michael Hendry 68-69-68-74—279         ¥470,000

60        Adam Bland      68-72-74-73—287         ¥240,000

MC       David Bransdon 68-75—143

WD      Brendan Jones

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California

Winner Marina Alex      70-68-70-66—274         $225,000

T5        Hannah Green  67-66-72-72—277         $63,043

T13      Minjee Lee       63-73-72-71—279         $25,064

T26      Sarah Kemp      71-72-66-73—282         $14,061

T33      Sarah Jane Smith           69-74-71-69—283         $10,622

T39      Katherine Kirk   69-73-73-69—284         $8,252 

MC       Stephanie Kyriacou       70-76—146

MC       Su Oh   79-69—148

Ladies European Tour

Women’s NSW Open

Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, New South Wales

Winner Maja Stark        68-69-66-90—273         €31,500

T4        Cassie Porter    72-68-67-73—280         €8,505

T8        Sarah Hammett (a)        70-73-72-67—282

T10      Kirsten Rudgeley (a)      74-72-68-69—283

T12      Momoka Kobori            71-71-68-73—284         €4,935

T16      Kelsey Bennett (a)         72-72-68-75—287

19        Whitney Hillier  73-69-72-74—288         €3,780

T20      Hanee Song      74-69-69-77—289         €3,570

T25      Justice Bosio (a) 74-73-69-75—291

T34      Jordan O’Brien  69-73-79-72—293         €2,037

T34      Brie Mapanao (a)          75-74-71-73—293

T34      Stephanie Bunque         74-73-72-74—293         €2,037

T34      Caitlin Peirce (a)            74-74-71-75—293

T43      Ella Scaysbrook (a)        76-73-72-73-294

T43      Amelia Mehmet Grohn  74-69-75-76—294         €1,743

T45      Wanasa Zhou    74-73-71-77—295         €1,617

T54      Belinda Ji (a)     69-75-77-76—297

T54      Katelyn Must    74-71-73-79—297         €1,092

T63      Paige Stubbs     73-72-75-80—300         €798

T65      Georgia Lindeback        73-77-76-76—302         €703.50 

T65      Kristalle Blum   75-73-76-78—302         €703.50

MC       Brenna Gill        76-75—151

MC       Laura Hoskin     74-77—151

MC       Rhianna Lewis (a)          79-73-152

MC       Amy Walsh       79-73—152

MC       Casey Wild        76-77—153

MC       Stefanie Hall     78-78—154

MC       Keeley Marx (a) 80-75—155

MC       Ann Jang (a)      78-77—155

MC       Hayley McNeill (a)         79-78-—157

MC       Adele Huggard  79-79—158

MC       Kay Bannan (a)  80-79—159

MC       Ayoung Yu        81-79—160

MC       Joanna Flaherty 76-86—162

MC       Amy Pollock      84-79—163

MC       Celina Yuan       80-90—170

MC       Danielle Price    81-90—171     

Korn Ferry Tour

Huntsville Championship

The Ledges, Huntsville, Alabama

Winner Harrison Endycott         63-67-64-70—264         $US135,000

T35      Curtis Luck        70-65-69-74—278         $4,120

MC       Ryan Ruffels      76-74—150

MC       Rhein Gibson    70-82—152

MC       Steven Bowditch           80-73—153

Epson Tour

Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

Winner Gabriella Then  67-70-67—204  $30,000

T9        Robyn Choi       73-72-67—212  $4,301

T13      Julienne Soo     71-73-69—213  $3,511

T13      Karis Davidson  72-70-71—213  $3,511

T45      Grace Kim         71-75-73—219  $1,004

MC       Amelia Garvey  76-75—151

MC       Gabriela Ruffels 81-72—153

MC       Soo Jin Lee        76-80—156

MC       Stephanie Na    79-80—159

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru

Winner José Toledo       67-64-69-66—266

5          Denzel Ieremia  71-69-68-67—275

MC       Charlie Hillier    69-77—146

PGA TOUR Canada

Q-School Canada

Crown Isle Resort & GC, Courtenay, British Columbia

Winner Riley Wheeldon 67-67-65-69—268

T12      Will Barnett      68-71-72-74—285

T19      Jordan Loof       74-71-74-68—287

T32      Aiden Didone    73-76-71-70—290

T78      Lachlan Tisma   73-76-75-81—305

Champions Tour

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

Winner Steven Alker     67-65-66—198  $345,000

T14      Stuart Appleby  72-69-69—210  $43,700

T25      Rod Pampling   72-70-70—212  $23,000

T55      David McKenzie 74-74-70—218  $5,920

68        Stephen Leaney 76-75-72—223  $2,300

T73      Robert Allenby  77-76-74—227  $1,610

T73      John Senden     78-71-78—227  $1,610


