Aussies on Tour: Green falls short in California - PGA of Australia

For a second straight week West Australian Hannah Green has experienced the disappointment of being in the final group on Sunday but not bringing home the trophy.

Green entered the final round with a one stroke lead, playing alongside New Zealander Lydia Ko – who finished in a tie for third – but a second straight one-over round of 72 relegated the world number 19 into a share of fifth at seven-under par – three shots behind American winner Marina Alex.

From the outset Green had her work cut out for her courtesy of bogeys at the second and third. She fought back immediately after however with a birdie at the fourth and another at the seventh to return to her starting point.

A bogey at the eighth was an unfortunate setback, but she hung in to remain in contention with a birdie at the par-3 12th until the fatal moment arrived at the 17th.

Two shots behind Alex with two holes to play, Green had no choice but to attack the right pin. Unfortunately, the aggressive play did not pay off as her tee shot found the rough short of the green and she scrambled for bogey. She will now head home to Australia for a break with family and friends.

Minjee Lee began the final round among the contenders, but the world number four finished tied for 13th at five-under after she was unable to recapture the magic from her eight-under opening round of 63.

The biggest Australian result of week was Harrison Endycott’s triumph at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship in Alabama and you can read the full story on his victory here.

At the Ladies European Tour’s Women’s NSW Open at Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, rookie professional Cassie Porter impressed by coming in a tie for fourth, while 15-year-old amateur Sarah Hammett made it back-to-back top-ten finishes during the LET’s two-week Australian swing with a tied eighth finish. Australia’s highest ranked amateur, Kirsten Rudgeley, also cracked the top-ten.

In Texas, New Zealander Steven Alker took out the Champions Tour’s Insperity Invitational by a commanding four strokes, while Robyn Choi cracked the top-ten at the Epson Tour’s Garden City Classic at Buffalo Dunes with Karis Davidson and Julienne Soo in the top-15.

Jason Scrivener followed up his big week at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic with Jason Day by finishing top-20 on the DP World Tour in Spain, and Andrew Evans was the lone Australian in the top-20 on the Japan Golf Tour.

Results

PGA TOUR

Mexico Open

Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

Winner Jon Rahm 64-66-68-69—267 $US1.314m

T59 Matt Jones 71-69-70-70—280 $16,498

73 Brett Drewitt 68-70-76-74—288 $14,527

MC Greg Chalmers 69-73—142

MC Mark Hensby 74-69—143

MC Aaron Baddeley 75-69—144

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship 2022

Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

Winner Adri Arnaus 68-76-68-65—277 €322,614

T9 Ryan Fox 71-68-70-73—282 €37,005

T18 Jason Scrivener 74-72-70-68—284 €23,199

T63 Maverick Antcliff 72-68-77-75—292 €4,744

MC Scott Hend 73-76—149

MC Wade Ormsby 80-69—149

MC Zach Murray 72-80—152

Japan Golf Tour

The Crowns 2022

Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Course), Aichi, Japan

Winner Yuki Inamori 64-71-66-63—264 ¥20m

T16 Andrew Evans 66-68-70-70—274 ¥1.57m

T24 Matthew Griffin 68-68-71-69—276 ¥908,000

T34 Brad Kennedy 66-66-73-73—278 ¥560,000

T39 Anthony Quayle 61-73-72-73—279 ¥470,000

T39 Michael Hendry 68-69-68-74—279 ¥470,000

60 Adam Bland 68-72-74-73—287 ¥240,000

MC David Bransdon 68-75—143

WD Brendan Jones

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California

Winner Marina Alex 70-68-70-66—274 $225,000

T5 Hannah Green 67-66-72-72—277 $63,043

T13 Minjee Lee 63-73-72-71—279 $25,064

T26 Sarah Kemp 71-72-66-73—282 $14,061

T33 Sarah Jane Smith 69-74-71-69—283 $10,622

T39 Katherine Kirk 69-73-73-69—284 $8,252

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 70-76—146

MC Su Oh 79-69—148

Ladies European Tour

Women’s NSW Open

Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, New South Wales

Winner Maja Stark 68-69-66-90—273 €31,500

T4 Cassie Porter 72-68-67-73—280 €8,505

T8 Sarah Hammett (a) 70-73-72-67—282

T10 Kirsten Rudgeley (a) 74-72-68-69—283

T12 Momoka Kobori 71-71-68-73—284 €4,935

T16 Kelsey Bennett (a) 72-72-68-75—287

19 Whitney Hillier 73-69-72-74—288 €3,780

T20 Hanee Song 74-69-69-77—289 €3,570

T25 Justice Bosio (a) 74-73-69-75—291

T34 Jordan O’Brien 69-73-79-72—293 €2,037

T34 Brie Mapanao (a) 75-74-71-73—293

T34 Stephanie Bunque 74-73-72-74—293 €2,037

T34 Caitlin Peirce (a) 74-74-71-75—293

T43 Ella Scaysbrook (a) 76-73-72-73-294

T43 Amelia Mehmet Grohn 74-69-75-76—294 €1,743

T45 Wanasa Zhou 74-73-71-77—295 €1,617

T54 Belinda Ji (a) 69-75-77-76—297

T54 Katelyn Must 74-71-73-79—297 €1,092

T63 Paige Stubbs 73-72-75-80—300 €798

T65 Georgia Lindeback 73-77-76-76—302 €703.50

T65 Kristalle Blum 75-73-76-78—302 €703.50

MC Brenna Gill 76-75—151

MC Laura Hoskin 74-77—151

MC Rhianna Lewis (a) 79-73-152

MC Amy Walsh 79-73—152

MC Casey Wild 76-77—153

MC Stefanie Hall 78-78—154

MC Keeley Marx (a) 80-75—155

MC Ann Jang (a) 78-77—155

MC Hayley McNeill (a) 79-78-—157

MC Adele Huggard 79-79—158

MC Kay Bannan (a) 80-79—159

MC Ayoung Yu 81-79—160

MC Joanna Flaherty 76-86—162

MC Amy Pollock 84-79—163

MC Celina Yuan 80-90—170

MC Danielle Price 81-90—171

Korn Ferry Tour

Huntsville Championship

The Ledges, Huntsville, Alabama

Winner Harrison Endycott 63-67-64-70—264 $US135,000

T35 Curtis Luck 70-65-69-74—278 $4,120

MC Ryan Ruffels 76-74—150

MC Rhein Gibson 70-82—152

MC Steven Bowditch 80-73—153

Epson Tour

Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

Winner Gabriella Then 67-70-67—204 $30,000

T9 Robyn Choi 73-72-67—212 $4,301

T13 Julienne Soo 71-73-69—213 $3,511

T13 Karis Davidson 72-70-71—213 $3,511

T45 Grace Kim 71-75-73—219 $1,004

MC Amelia Garvey 76-75—151

MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-72—153

MC Soo Jin Lee 76-80—156

MC Stephanie Na 79-80—159

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru

Winner José Toledo 67-64-69-66—266

5 Denzel Ieremia 71-69-68-67—275

MC Charlie Hillier 69-77—146

PGA TOUR Canada

Q-School Canada

Crown Isle Resort & GC, Courtenay, British Columbia

Winner Riley Wheeldon 67-67-65-69—268

T12 Will Barnett 68-71-72-74—285

T19 Jordan Loof 74-71-74-68—287

T32 Aiden Didone 73-76-71-70—290

T78 Lachlan Tisma 73-76-75-81—305

Champions Tour

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

Winner Steven Alker 67-65-66—198 $345,000

T14 Stuart Appleby 72-69-69—210 $43,700

T25 Rod Pampling 72-70-70—212 $23,000

T55 David McKenzie 74-74-70—218 $5,920

68 Stephen Leaney 76-75-72—223 $2,300

T73 Robert Allenby 77-76-74—227 $1,610

T73 John Senden 78-71-78—227 $1,610