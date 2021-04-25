Aussies on Tour: Green edging closer to that winning feeling


West Australian Hannah Green can sense a third LPGA Tour win in her near future after posting her best result of the year at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles.

With countrymen Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman contending in New Orleans, Green made a late push at Wilshire Country Club with the equal low round of the final day, a 5-under 66, to finish two back of Canadian Brooke Henderson in a tie for third.

Top-15 in each of her past two starts, Green’s bogey-free Sunday 66 was her 12th consecutive round under par as the 24-year-old adjusts to the extra length that she and coach Ritchie Smith have added to her arsenal.

“I actually didn’t know that, so that’s a nice surprise,” Green said when advised of her impressive streak of sub-par rounds.

“I guess it’s known now that I hit it a little bit longer so it’s made golf courses a little bit easier. Especially Wilshire there are a couple holes where I can really take advantage of it.

“It’s been really nice that everything is kind of pieced together this week.”

Green harnessed her extra length to perfection by holing an eagle putt from the front-edge of the par-4 14th green and believes that new courses in Singapore and Thailand the next two weeks may prove to work in her favour.

“I feel like I’m pretty close. Nate (Blasko) and I, my caddie, have been talking about it, and we feel like we’re not far off a win.

“It will be my first time in Thailand and Singapore so excited to get over there and see what can happen.

“I’m really keen about seeing a new golf course. I feel like it’s kind of been harder to come back to golf courses we’ve played and take different lines.

“Fresh course to me might actually help me a little bit.”

Green wasn’t the only Aussie to record a top-five finish this week with Deyen Lawson tied for fifth in the first Challenge Tour event of the year and Brett Drewitt taking another important step towards a PGA TOUR card in 2022 with a tie for third at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Championship in Texas.

Entering the week 24th on the moneylist – the top 25 at season’s end automatically earn promotion to the PGA TOUR – Drewitt had five birdies and an eagle in a third round 64 to start the final round in third position and four shots off the lead.

Birdies at the two opening holes helped to bridge that gap but dropped shots at the fourth and eighth holes stalled the New South Welshman’s momentum, ultimately closing with a birdie at the 72nd hole for a 3-under 68 and projected to climb to 20th on the moneylist.

Dylan Perry’s tie for 16th at the Kansai Golf Open was the best of the Aussies who made their return to the Japan Golf Tour this week while Maverick Antcliff was the lone Australian to make the cut at the European Tour’s Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, finishing tied for 21st in a week of hot scoring in Spain.

LPGA Tour
Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, California
T3           Hannah Green    68-67-69-66—270            $US88,070
T17        Gabriela Ruffels 70-67-71-71—279            $17,639
T32        Minjee Lee          70-73-69-70—282            $9,626
T54        Su Oh     66-76-74-70—286            $4,347
T65        Sarah Kemp         69-72-76-71—288            $3,185
T65        Sarah Jane Smith              71-70-70-77—288            $3,185
T73        Katherine Kirk     74-69-77-70—290            $2,849
MC         Lydia Ko               78-68—146

PGA TOUR
Zurich Classic
TPC Louisiana, Avondale, Louisiana
1             Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith   63-72-63-70—268
33           Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers    66-70-69-82—287
MC         Matt Jones/JJ Spaun        65-74—139
MC         Aaron Baddeley/Roger Sloan        64-76—140
MC         Tim Wilkinson/George McNeill    68-75—143
MC         Danny Lee/Sangmoon Bae            69-75—144
MC         Rhein Gibson/Ben Taylor               69-76—145

European Tour
Gran Canaria Lopesan Open
Meloneras Golf, Gran Canaria, Spain
T21        Maverick Antcliff              66-63-71-66—266            €15,242
MC         Jake McLeod      66-70—136
MC         Austin Bautista   69-68—137

Japan Golf Tour
Kansai Open Golf Championship
Arima Royal Golf Club Royal Course, Hyogo
T16        Dylan Perry         68-69-69-72—278            ¥834,000
MC         Matthew Griffin 70-73—143
MC         Michael Hendry  74-69—143
MC         Anthony Quayle 71-72—143
MC         Brad Kennedy     70-75—145
MC         David Bransdon  77-69—146
MC         Todd Sinnott       74-74—148
MC         Adam Bland        78-74—152

Korn Ferry Tour
Veritex Championship
Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas
T3           Brett Drewitt      65-67-64-68—264            $US31,500
T20        Jamie Arnold       68-66-65-69—268            $6,816
T46        Nick Voke            68-67-65-73—273            $2,641
MC         Harrison Endycott            65-72—137
MC         Ryan Ruffels       72-70—142
MC         John Senden       70-76—146

Challenge Tour
Limpopo Championship
Euphoria GC, Modimolle, South Africa
T5           Deyen Lawson    69-74-72-67—282            €4,580

Symetra Tour
Copper Rock Championship
Copper Rock Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah
T60        Julienne Soo       77-70-79—226   $US701
MC         Stephanie Na      76-73—149
MC         Robyn Choi         79-77—156


