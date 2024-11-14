Aussies on Tour: Green chasing rare feat at The ANNIKA - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green has two further chances to join Karrie Webb in rare company as she makes her tournament debut at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida.

Already a three-time winner this season, Green is playing The ANNIKA for the first time, the tournament serving as the penultimate event ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Currently sixth in the Race to CME Globe standings, Green can join Webb as the only Australians with four wins in a single LPGA Tour season, Webb winning an extraordinary 13 tournaments across the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson won three times in a single season on three separate occasions, Green coming in on the back of her third win at the BMW Ladies Championship and tie for sixth at the Maybank Championship.

As Green chases a shot at history, three other Aussies are playing to ensure their place in the season finale.

With only the top 60 and ties to advance, Minjee Lee (56th), Stephanie Kyriacou (60th) and Hira Naveed (72nd) all need to play well to extend their LPGA seasons by an additional week.

The DP World Tour 2024 season comes to an end this week with Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott to contest the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Aaron Baddeley is the lone Aussie in the field at the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship and there are five Australians in action in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open on the Asian Tour.

Photo: How Foo Yeen/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEDT

DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE

4:10pm Min Woo Lee

6:30pm Adam Scott

2023 champion: Nicolai Hojgaard

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US10 million

TV times: Live 6pm-12am Thursday, Friday, Saturday; Live 5:30pm-11:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Port Royal Golf Course, Southhampton, Bermuda

3:25am* Aaron Baddeley

2023 champion: Camilo Villegas

Past Aussie winners: Lucas Herbert (2021)

Prize money: $US6.9 million

TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-6am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

11pm* Hira Naveed

11:22pm Stephanie Kyriacou

11:33pm* Gabriela Ruffels

11:44pm Minjee Lee

3:58am* Lydia Ko (NZ)

4:09am* Hannah Green

5:04am* Robyn Choi

2023 champion: Lilia Vu

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US3.25 million

TV times: Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9:10am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Asian Tour

Taiwan Glass Taifong Open

Taifong Golf Club, Taiwan

10am* Justin Warren

2:20pm Jack Thompson

2:35pm* Aaron Wilkin

2:50pm Zach Murray

3:05pm* Sam Brazel

Japan Golf Tour

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament

Phoenix Country Club, Miyazaki

10:50am Michael Hendry (NZ)

2023 champion: Yuta Sugiura

Prize money: ¥200 million

Legends Tour

WCM Mexico Senior Open

Punta Mita Golf Club, Nayarit, Mexico

Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Steven Alker (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)

2023 champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil