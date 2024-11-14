Aussies on Tour: Green chasing rare feat at The ANNIKA - PGA of Australia

West Australian Hannah Green has two further chances to join Karrie Webb in rare company as she makes her tournament debut at this week’s LPGA Tour event in Florida.
Already a three-time winner this season, Green is playing The ANNIKA for the first time, the tournament serving as the penultimate event ahead of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
Currently sixth in the Race to CME Globe standings, Green can join Webb as the only Australians with four wins in a single LPGA Tour season, Webb winning an extraordinary 13 tournaments across the 1999 and 2000 seasons.
Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson won three times in a single season on three separate occasions, Green coming in on the back of her third win at the BMW Ladies Championship and tie for sixth at the Maybank Championship.
As Green chases a shot at history, three other Aussies are playing to ensure their place in the season finale.
With only the top 60 and ties to advance, Minjee Lee (56th), Stephanie Kyriacou (60th) and Hira Naveed (72nd) all need to play well to extend their LPGA seasons by an additional week.
The DP World Tour 2024 season comes to an end this week with Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott to contest the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Aaron Baddeley is the lone Aussie in the field at the PGA TOUR’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship and there are five Australians in action in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open on the Asian Tour.
Photo: How Foo Yeen/Getty Images
Round 1 tee times AEDT
DP World Tour
DP World Tour Championship
Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, Dubai, UAE
4:10pm Min Woo Lee
6:30pm Adam Scott
2023 champion: Nicolai Hojgaard
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US10 million
TV times: Live 6pm-12am Thursday, Friday, Saturday; Live 5:30pm-11:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports and Kayo.
PGA TOUR
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Port Royal Golf Course, Southhampton, Bermuda
3:25am* Aaron Baddeley
2023 champion: Camilo Villegas
Past Aussie winners: Lucas Herbert (2021)
Prize money: $US6.9 million
TV times: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3:30am-6:30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-6am Monday on Fox Sports 506 and Kayo.
LPGA Tour
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida
11pm* Hira Naveed
11:22pm Stephanie Kyriacou
11:33pm* Gabriela Ruffels
11:44pm Minjee Lee
3:58am* Lydia Ko (NZ)
4:09am* Hannah Green
5:04am* Robyn Choi
2023 champion: Lilia Vu
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US3.25 million
TV times: Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9:10am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503.
Asian Tour
Taiwan Glass Taifong Open
Taifong Golf Club, Taiwan
10am* Justin Warren
2:20pm Jack Thompson
2:35pm* Aaron Wilkin
2:50pm Zach Murray
3:05pm* Sam Brazel
Japan Golf Tour
Dunlop Phoenix Tournament
Phoenix Country Club, Miyazaki
10:50am Michael Hendry (NZ)
2023 champion: Yuta Sugiura
Prize money: ¥200 million
Legends Tour
WCM Mexico Senior Open
Punta Mita Golf Club, Nayarit, Mexico
Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Steven Alker (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)
2023 champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil