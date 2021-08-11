Aussies on Tour: Green at home on Scottish links

Perhaps it is the Scottish blood that courses through her veins but Hannah Green’s acceptance of the vagaries of links golf will only enhance her chances of success at this week’s Trust Golf Scottish Women’s Open.

To be played at the stunning Dumbarnie Links less than 10 miles from St Andrews and which only opened in May last year, this year’s host course is just three hours from Fraserburgh where Green’s mother was born and raised.

One of seven Australians in the field, Green is making her fourth appearance in the Scottish Women’s Open after finishing 16th last year and knows that links golf comes with its good bounces and those that can put you at the foot of the face of a pot bunker.

With wind and rain set to be a factor in the latter rounds, Green understands that a positive mindset is half the battle a week out from the AIG Women’s Open.

“It’s different, links golf. You can hit great shots and they end up in a bad position, and the complete opposite can happen too,” said the 24-year-old who narrowly missed out on the medals at the Olympic Games in Japan last week.

“You can hit horrible shots and they end up great, so it’s definitely a week where you have to be extra patient.

“You’ve got to use your imagination, got to think a little more outside the box. I like when I have to think a little bit harder and worry about where the ball is going to go.”

There’s a strong Australian contingent in London this week also for the Cazoo Classic, Wade Ormsby returning to Europe after last week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational in the US and joined by Maverick Antcliff, Scott Hend, Deyen Lawson, Bryden Macpherson and Jake McLeod.

In the US the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour are both playing the final events of their regular seasons with major implications for many of our Aussie stars.

Currently 121st on the Order of Merit, Adam Scott needs another solid week at the Wyndham Championship to maintain his record of never missing the FedEx Cup Playoffs while Cameron Percy needs a prominent finish to climb inside the top 125 from his current position of 133rd.

At the completion of this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship the Korn Ferry Tour will reward the top 25 on the moneylist with promotion to the PGA TOUR for next season, New South Welshman Brett Drewitt sitting in 22nd spot thanks largely to his win in the Lincoln Land Championship.

Round 1 tee times AEST

LPGA Tour

Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open

Dumbarnie Links, Fife, Scotland

3.30pm Katherine Kirk, Pasqualle Coffa, Cloe Frankish

4.47pm Sarah Kemp, Nuria Iturrioz, Yu Liu

5.20pm Lydia Ko, Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura

5.47pm Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis, Atthaya Thitikul

9.10pm Whitney Hillier, Trichat Cheenglab, Gabriella Cowley

9.21pm Su Oh, Kylie Henry, Chanettee Wannasaen

9.54pm Stephanie Kyriacou, Austin Ernst, Ally Ewing

10.43pm Hannah Green, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Esther Henseleit

Defending champion: Stacy Lewis

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 9pm-1am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

9.01pm* Aaron Baddeley, Brandon Hagy, Will Gordon

9.12pm John Senden, Padraig Harrington, Tyler McCumber

9.45pm* Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker, Harold Varner III

10.29pm* Cameron Percy, Henrik Norlander, Scott Harrington

3.21am* Matt Jones, Hudson Swafford, Gary Woodland

4.27am Rhein Gibson, Ryan Brehm, Alex Smalley

Defending champion: Jim Herman

Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1990)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday; Live 3am-8.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Cazoo Classic

London GC, Ash, Kent, England

5.30pm* Deyen Lawson, Berry Henson, Kristoffer Reitan

6.10pm Daniel Hillier, Adrien Saddier, Joël Stalter

7pm Maverick Antcliff, Toby Tree, Benjamin Poke

6.20pm* Ryan Fox, Rasmus Hojgaard, Richard Bland

6.50pm* Bryden Macpherson, Pep Angles, Bradley Dredge

10.30pm Wade Ormsby, Marc Warren, David Howell

11.10pm* Jake McLeod, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Matt Ford

11.30pm* Scott Hend, Cormac Sharvin, Darius Van Driel

11.50pm* Josh Geary, SSP Chawrasia, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

Defending champion: Darren Clarke (2002)

Past Aussie winners: Robert Allenby (1996), Peter O’Malley (2001)

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

TV schedule: Live 9.30pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

10.05pm Curtis Luck, Andrew Novak, Daniel Summerhays

10.16pm* Brett Coletta, Anders Albertson, John Chin

10.27pm Jamie Arnold, Zecheng Dou, Marcelo Rozo

11pm Steven Alker, Evan Harmeling, Jared Wolfe

4.08am Brett Drewitt, Ben Kohles, Whee Kim

4.52am Harrison Endycott, Callum Tarren, Patrick Fishburn

5.03am Ryan Ruffels, James Nicholas, Steve Lewton

5.14am Nick Voke, Theo Humphrey, Eric Cole

Defending champion: Seth Reeves

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

TV schedule: Live 8am-11am Friday, Saturday; Live 8am-10am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 8am-10am Monday on Fox Sports 505

Challenge Tour

Made in Esbjerg Challenge

Esbjerg Golfklub, Esbjerg, Denmark

11.20pm Blake Windred, Eirik Tage Johansen, Timon Baltl

Defending champion: Calum Hill (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

Japan Ladies PGA

NEC Karuizawa 72 Golf Tournament

Karuizawa 72 Golf (North Cse), Nagano

Aussies in the field: Karis Davidson

Defending champion: Yuka Saso

Symetra Tour

Four Winds Invitational

South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana

Aussies in the field: Stephanie Na, Robyn Choi, Julienne Soo, Hira Naveed, Julianne Alvarez, Soo Jin Lee

Defending champion: Kim Kaufman

Past Aussie winners: Julia Boland (2012)

Top Aussie prediction: Julienne Soo

Champions Tour

Shaw Charity Classic

Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Alberta, Canada

Aussies in the field: Robert Allenby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Wes Short Jnr (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: 11am-12.30pm Saturday; 10am-11.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6.30am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505