Aussies on Tour: Green and Herbert fall short as Smith chalks up a win - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Green and Herbert fall short as Smith chalks up a win


Just two months out from his appearances in Australia’s summer of golf, Cameron Smith notched up a win in the United States but Hannah Green fell short in her quest to end a three-year winless streak at the LPGA Tour’s Amazing Cre Portland Classic.

It was a prolific week for Australians on overseas tours with top-10 finishes logged by Aussies on the LPGA Tour (Green), DP World Tour (Lucas Herbert) and Japan Golf Tour (Adam Bland).

Smith secured his win at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms, with the confirmed starter at both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open in November-December closing with a round of three-under 69 in the third and final round to win by three shots.

“I’m proud of how I hung in there today,” Smith said.

“I didn’t really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes, but stuck it tough and made a few putts coming in.”
Recalling on her memories from winning at Columbia Edgewater Country Club three years ago, Green began the final round of the Portland Classic just one stroke from the lead.

Two birdies and a bogey saw Green fall back in the pack before she launched a late charge up the leaderboard on the back nine.

Three birdies on the trot from the 10th hole gave the 2019 champion a share of the lead but she was unable to find the killer blow, finishing two shots back of Andrea Lee in a share of third.

Also a confirmed starter at the Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs from December 1-4, Green’s finish is her best result since the LA Open in April and elevates her to 16th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

“I’m proud of myself to shoot a low one on the back nine. I guess even the par on the last to keep myself in it,” said Green.

“Not going to lie, I saw the leaderboard and I really didn’t want to finish tied seventh so I guess that gave me some extra motivation.

“I guess it really shows when you’re enjoying yourself and the golf course, what it can do.”

Ahead of his appearances at the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open Herbert recorded his best result in almost a year with a tie for fifth at the DP World Tour’s DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Two shots back at the start of the final round, Herbert had eight pars and a birdie on his outward nine, falling to even par on his round with a dropped shot at the par-4 10th.

He responded with birdies at 12, 13 and 15 but finished three shots shy of the playoff won by Scotsman Robert MacIntyre (66) over US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

South Australian Adam Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open is his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, Harrison Endycott shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for 12th in his PGA TOUR debut at the Fortinet Championship and Grace Kim dropped to a share of 13th in the final round of the Epson Tour’s Guardian Championship in Alabama.

Bland finished with a flourish in Hokkaido, reeling off three straight birdies in the last three holes for a six-under 66 in a welcome return to form.

“It was a good round today,” said Bland. “I didn’t change anything and just stuck to my game plan.

“I was able to hit it a little closer and holed a couple of putts.

“Hopefully I can play even better next week.”

Results

PGA TOUR
Fortinet Championship
Silverado Resort and Spa (North Cse), Napa, California
Winner Max Homa         65-67-72-68—272           $1.44m
T12        Harrison Endycott           72-70-65-72—279           $140,667
T25        Cameron Percy  74-68-72-67—281           $55,273
T36        Aaron Baddeley 73-69-69-71—282           $36,457
MC        Cam Davis          74-70—144
MC        Jason Day           74-73—147
MC        Danny Lee (NZ)  72-80—152

DP World Tour
DS Automobiles Italian Open
Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy
Winner Robert MacIntyre           70-69-67-64—270           €510,000
Won in sudden death playoff
T5          Lucas Herbert    70-67-68-68—273           €116,100
T55        Maverick Antcliff             72-69-72-73—286           €9,450
T55        Jason Scrivener 70-70-74-72—286           €9,450
MC        Scott Hend         70-74—144
MC        Min Woo Lee     73-72—145
MC        Zach Murray      76-75—151

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, Illinois
Winner Cameron Smith 66-68-69—203  $US4m
T16        Matt Jones         68-72-72—212  $236,000
T37        Wade Ormsby   72-76-72—220  $137,000
T37        Jediah Morgan  76-73-71—220  $137,000
T44        Marc Leishman 71-73-78—222  $124,000

Challenge Tour
Open de Portugal
Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal
Winner Pierre Pineau     74-66-66-67—273           €40,000
T63        Daniel Hillier      69-71-75-76—291           €687.50
MC        Blake Windred  76-70—146

Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open
Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido
Winner Tomoharu Ohtsuki         68-67-68-66—269           ¥20m
Won in sudden death playoff
T8          Adam Bland       70-68-70-66—274           ¥2,727,500
T17        Matthew Griffin              71-68-68-69—276           ¥1,426,666
T28        Anthony Quayle              69-72-71-67—279           ¥760,000
T46        Andrew Evans   73-68-69-74—284           ¥298,666
MC        Brendan Jones  72-70—142
MC        Michael Hendry 69-73—142

LPGA Tour
AmazingCre Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon
Winner Andrea Lee         72-64-67-66—269           $US225,000
T3          Hannah Green   66-70-68-67—271           $67,303
T36        Sarah Kemp       69-72-72-70—283           $8,137
T47        Karis Davidson  73-68-73-71—285           $5,579
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             75-72—147
MC        Stephanie Kyriacou         72-75—147
MC        Su Oh    78-73—151
MC        Makensie Toole (a)         77-76—153

Champions Tour
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Winner Steve Stricker    68-64-64—196  $US300,000
Won in sudden death playoff
T16        Stuart Appleby  71-66-65—202  $30,120
T47        David McKenzie 70-70-68—208  $6,600
T58        Steven Alker (NZ)            68-66-76—210  $3,800
T61        John Senden      70-70-71—211  $3,100
T67        Rod Pampling    71-71-71—213  $1,960

Legends Tour
Legends Open de France
Golf de Saint-Cloud, Paris, France
Winner Gary Marks        68-66-70—204
T7          Michael Long (NZ)     67-72-71—210
T20        Peter Fowler      72-72-70—214

Epson Tour
Guardian Championship
Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama
Winner Maria Torres     68-66-68—202  $US30,000
T13        Grace Kim           70-66-72—208  $3,274
T17        Gabriela Ruffels 70-68-71—209  $2,441
T51        Robyn Choi        74-70-71—215  $854
T55        Emily Mahar      71-73-72—216  $772
63          Soo Jin Lee         70-72-76—218  $669
MC        Amelia Garvey (NZ)         69-77—146
MC        Hira Naveed       73-74—147
MC        Julienne Soo      72-77—149
MC        Stephanie Na     78-74—152

Ladies European Tour
Lacoste Ladies Open de France
Golf Barrière, Deauville, France
Winner Ines Laklalech    65-66-68—199  48,750
MC        Whitney Hillier  75-72—147


