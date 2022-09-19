Aussies on Tour: Green and Herbert fall short as Smith chalks up a win - PGA of Australia

Just two months out from his appearances in Australia’s summer of golf, Cameron Smith notched up a win in the United States but Hannah Green fell short in her quest to end a three-year winless streak at the LPGA Tour’s Amazing Cre Portland Classic.

It was a prolific week for Australians on overseas tours with top-10 finishes logged by Aussies on the LPGA Tour (Green), DP World Tour (Lucas Herbert) and Japan Golf Tour (Adam Bland).

Smith secured his win at the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms, with the confirmed starter at both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open in November-December closing with a round of three-under 69 in the third and final round to win by three shots.

“I’m proud of how I hung in there today,” Smith said.

“I didn’t really have my best stuff the first eight or nine holes, but stuck it tough and made a few putts coming in.”

Recalling on her memories from winning at Columbia Edgewater Country Club three years ago, Green began the final round of the Portland Classic just one stroke from the lead.

Two birdies and a bogey saw Green fall back in the pack before she launched a late charge up the leaderboard on the back nine.

Three birdies on the trot from the 10th hole gave the 2019 champion a share of the lead but she was unable to find the killer blow, finishing two shots back of Andrea Lee in a share of third.

Also a confirmed starter at the Australian Open at Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs from December 1-4, Green’s finish is her best result since the LA Open in April and elevates her to 16th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

“I’m proud of myself to shoot a low one on the back nine. I guess even the par on the last to keep myself in it,” said Green.

“Not going to lie, I saw the leaderboard and I really didn’t want to finish tied seventh so I guess that gave me some extra motivation.

“I guess it really shows when you’re enjoying yourself and the golf course, what it can do.”

Ahead of his appearances at the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open Herbert recorded his best result in almost a year with a tie for fifth at the DP World Tour’s DS Automobiles Italian Open.

Two shots back at the start of the final round, Herbert had eight pars and a birdie on his outward nine, falling to even par on his round with a dropped shot at the par-4 10th.

He responded with birdies at 12, 13 and 15 but finished three shots shy of the playoff won by Scotsman Robert MacIntyre (66) over US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

South Australian Adam Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open is his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, Harrison Endycott shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for 12th in his PGA TOUR debut at the Fortinet Championship and Grace Kim dropped to a share of 13th in the final round of the Epson Tour’s Guardian Championship in Alabama.

Bland finished with a flourish in Hokkaido, reeling off three straight birdies in the last three holes for a six-under 66 in a welcome return to form.

“It was a good round today,” said Bland. “I didn’t change anything and just stuck to my game plan.

“I was able to hit it a little closer and holed a couple of putts.

“Hopefully I can play even better next week.”

Results

PGA TOUR

Fortinet Championship

Silverado Resort and Spa (North Cse), Napa, California

Winner Max Homa 65-67-72-68—272 $1.44m

T12 Harrison Endycott 72-70-65-72—279 $140,667

T25 Cameron Percy 74-68-72-67—281 $55,273

T36 Aaron Baddeley 73-69-69-71—282 $36,457

MC Cam Davis 74-70—144

MC Jason Day 74-73—147

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 72-80—152

DP World Tour

DS Automobiles Italian Open

Marco Simone GC, Rome, Italy

Winner Robert MacIntyre 70-69-67-64—270 €510,000

Won in sudden death playoff

T5 Lucas Herbert 70-67-68-68—273 €116,100

T55 Maverick Antcliff 72-69-72-73—286 €9,450

T55 Jason Scrivener 70-70-74-72—286 €9,450

MC Scott Hend 70-74—144

MC Min Woo Lee 73-72—145

MC Zach Murray 76-75—151

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, Illinois

Winner Cameron Smith 66-68-69—203 $US4m

T16 Matt Jones 68-72-72—212 $236,000

T37 Wade Ormsby 72-76-72—220 $137,000

T37 Jediah Morgan 76-73-71—220 $137,000

T44 Marc Leishman 71-73-78—222 $124,000

Challenge Tour

Open de Portugal

Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal

Winner Pierre Pineau 74-66-66-67—273 €40,000

T63 Daniel Hillier 69-71-75-76—291 €687.50

MC Blake Windred 76-70—146

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open

Sapporo Golf Club (Wattsu Cse), Hokkaido

Winner Tomoharu Ohtsuki 68-67-68-66—269 ¥20m

Won in sudden death playoff

T8 Adam Bland 70-68-70-66—274 ¥2,727,500

T17 Matthew Griffin 71-68-68-69—276 ¥1,426,666

T28 Anthony Quayle 69-72-71-67—279 ¥760,000

T46 Andrew Evans 73-68-69-74—284 ¥298,666

MC Brendan Jones 72-70—142

MC Michael Hendry 69-73—142

LPGA Tour

AmazingCre Portland Classic

Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon

Winner Andrea Lee 72-64-67-66—269 $US225,000

T3 Hannah Green 66-70-68-67—271 $67,303

T36 Sarah Kemp 69-72-72-70—283 $8,137

T47 Karis Davidson 73-68-73-71—285 $5,579

MC Sarah Jane Smith 75-72—147

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 72-75—147

MC Su Oh 78-73—151

MC Makensie Toole (a) 77-76—153

Champions Tour

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Winner Steve Stricker 68-64-64—196 $US300,000

Won in sudden death playoff

T16 Stuart Appleby 71-66-65—202 $30,120

T47 David McKenzie 70-70-68—208 $6,600

T58 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-66-76—210 $3,800

T61 John Senden 70-70-71—211 $3,100

T67 Rod Pampling 71-71-71—213 $1,960

Legends Tour

Legends Open de France

Golf de Saint-Cloud, Paris, France

Winner Gary Marks 68-66-70—204

T7 Michael Long (NZ) 67-72-71—210

T20 Peter Fowler 72-72-70—214

Epson Tour

Guardian Championship

Capitol Hill Golf Club, Prattville, Alabama

Winner Maria Torres 68-66-68—202 $US30,000

T13 Grace Kim 70-66-72—208 $3,274

T17 Gabriela Ruffels 70-68-71—209 $2,441

T51 Robyn Choi 74-70-71—215 $854

T55 Emily Mahar 71-73-72—216 $772

63 Soo Jin Lee 70-72-76—218 $669

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-77—146

MC Hira Naveed 73-74—147

MC Julienne Soo 72-77—149

MC Stephanie Na 78-74—152

Ladies European Tour

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Golf Barrière, Deauville, France

Winner Ines Laklalech 65-66-68—199 48,750

MC Whitney Hillier 75-72—147