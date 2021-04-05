Aussies on Tour: Green again exhibits Major qualities

West Australian Hannah Green has once again shown that her game is purpose-built to perform on the game’s grandest stage with a top-15 finish at the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

The first golf major of the year produced a strong showing from three of Australia’s leading ladies but it was the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA champion who led the way, closing out four strong rounds with her best of the week, a 3-under 69 including a birdie at the 72nd hole to finish tied for 15th.

Making her first start in a major as a professional Gabriela Ruffels also emphasised her bright future to finish one shot back of Green in a tie for 19th while Minjee Lee delivered one of the final day’s best rounds, a 5-under 67, to climb 22 spots and into a tie for 25th.

It would be remiss not to also highlight the performance of New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who produced one of the greatest final rounds in major championship history – a 10-under 62 – to push Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit all the way to the 72nd hole and finish outright second.

There were two big Sunday moves made by Aussies on the Korn Ferry Tour also with Harrison Endycott and Brett Coletta storming home at the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

Starting the final round outside the top 30, Endycott rattled off seven birdies in a 4-under par round of 66 to notch a second top-20 finish in his past three starts, ending the week tied for 17th.

Tied for third at the Club Car Championship a week ago, Coletta also made an average week look significantly stronger with a 20-spot rise courtesy of a final round of 66 consisting of six birdies and two bogeys.

There were encouraging signs too for New South Welshman Brett Drewitt who bounced back from a 4-over 74 in the opening round to post scores of 67-67-68 and a top-30 finish.

It was a tough week for the small group of Aussies at the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open with Cameron Davis the lone Australian to make the cut and Cameron Percy being disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard after a second round of 8-over 80.

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration

Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Cse), Rancho Mirage, California

T15 Hannah Green 71-71-70-69—281 $US43,476

T19 Gabriela Ruffels 72-70-69-71—282 $34,340

T25 Minjee Lee 72-70-74-67—283 $28,984

MC Sarah Kemp 70-76—146

MC Katherine Kirk 73-76—149

MC Su Oh 74-76—150

PGA TOUR

Valero Texas Open

TPC San Antonio (Oaks Cse), San Antonio, Texas

T69 Cameron Davis 71-71-73-76—291 $US15,631

MC Rhein Gibson 76-75—151

DQ Cameron Percy 76-80—156

WD Danny Lee 77-41—128

Korn Ferry Tour

Emerald Coast Classic

Raven GC, Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, Sandestin, Florida

T17 Harrison Endycott 70-68-70-66—274 $US8,418

T26 Brett Drewitt 74-67-67-68—276 $4,660

T31 Brett Coletta 74-67-70-66—277 $3,930

T31 Ryan Ruffels 74-66-68-69—277 $3,930

T37 Steven Alker 67-74-70-68—279 $3,186

MC Mark Hensby 75-69—144

MC Rod Pampling 71-73—144

MC Curtis Luck 76-70—146

MC Nick Voke 74-73—147

MC Robert Allenby 74-75—149

MC Jamie Arnold 80-76—156