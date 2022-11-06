 Aussies on Tour: Four through to DP World Tour Q School finals - PGA of Australia

Seven Australians will tee it up at Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School after four advanced across the four Second Stage venues in Spain.

Nineteen Aussies were seeking one of the 93 spots available from Second Stage that would earn them the opportunity to contest the six-round torture test starting Friday at the Lakes Course at Infinitum in Spain.

Led by amateur Hayden Hopewell’s tie for fourth at Desert Springs Golf Club, Jarryd Felton, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic kept alive their hopes of a DP World Tour card in 2023. They will join Dimi Papadatos, Aaron Pike and Louis Dobbelaar who received direct entry to Final Stage by virtue of their finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Hopewell already has status on the Australasian Tour by virtue of his Future Tour performance last season and will undoubtedly move into the professional ranks if he can secure his immediate playing career in Europe later this week.

Fellow West Australian Jarryd Felton finished tied for eighth at Emporda to book his spot at Final Stage, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic advancing from Las Colinas Golf and Country Club after finishing tied for 10th and tied 23rd respectively.

It was heartbreak for Daniel Gale at Emporda, the Sydneysider missing the playoff for the final spot by just one stroke following a brilliant eight-under 63 in the final round. There remains a faint glimmer of hope for Gale who is listed as fifth alternate for the 156-player Final Stage field.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier secured his promotion to the DP World Tour main stage in 2023 by ending the Challenge Tour seventh on the moneylist with a tie for 23rd at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

In third place leading into the final round, a closing 78 saw Scott Hend fall to a share of 14th at the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, level with fellow Australian Todd Sinnott.

Brad Kennedy’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Rod Pampling finished tied for eighth at the Champions Tour’s TimberTech Championship and Jason Day’s tie for 21st led the way at the PGA TOUR’s Mayakoba Championship.

Results

PGA TOUR
WWT Championship at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
1            Russell Henley   63-63-65-70—261           $US1.476m
T21        Jason Day           73-64-67-66—270           $82,683
T64        Danny Lee          71-67-72-71—281           $17,712
MC        Aaron Baddeley 71-68—139
MC        Harrison Endycott           75-71—146

Japan Golf Tour
Mynavi ABC Championship
ABC Golf Club, Hyogo
1            Mikumu Horikawa          69-71-64-67—271           ¥24m
T11        Brad Kennedy    69-71-70-68—278           ¥2.448m
T24        Brendan Jones  68-69-69-74—280           ¥1.056m
T28        Andrew Evans   72-70-71-68—281           ¥822,000
T54        Anthony Quayle              69-70-71-78—288           ¥295,200
MC        Michael Hendry (NZ)      75-71—146

LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan
1            Gemma Dryburgh           71-67-65-65—268           $US300,000
T36        Minjee Lee         72-69-73-70—284           $10,668
T64        Stephanie Kyriacou         72-71-74-72—289           $4,254

Asian Tour
International Series Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco
1         Jazz Janewattananond   71-70-72-67—280           $US270,000
T14        Todd Sinnott      70-72-73-75—290           $19,875
T14        Scott Hend         71-69-72-78—290           $19,875
T19        Sam Brazel         74-74-71-72—291           $16,575
T28        Kevin Yuan         70-76-72-75—293           $12,600
T37        Travis Smyth      77-69-74-75—295           $9,900
T58        Brett Rumford   76-73-71-79—299           $4,950
61          Wade Ormsby   73-75-75-77—300           $4,650
MC        Jake Higginbottom          79-72—151
MC        Cory Crawford  74-79—153
MC        Daniel Fox          74-83—157

DP World Tour Q School
Second Stage
Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain
T1          Pieter Moolman (Q)       63-73-63-63—262           €1,922.07
T1          ​Joel Sjoholm (Q)              67-65-66-64—262           €1,922.07
T28        Elvis Smylie        71-70-69-65—275
T34        Nathan Barbieri 74-65-66-71—276
T63        Linus Yip             67-74-68-77—286

Emporda Golf, Girona, Spain
T1          Jens Fahrbring (Q)           70-67-65-65—267           €1,922.07
T1          Tom Murray (Q)              67-67-67-66—267           €1,922.07
T8          Jarryd Felton (Q)             64-70-73-66—273
T25        Daniel Gale        73-68-76-63—280
T33        John Lyras          73-69-71-69—282
T56        James Marchesani          74-74-71-70—289
63          Tom Power Horan          75-74-69-74—292
T65        Blake Collyer     73-69-79-73—294

Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, Spain
1            Philipp Katich (Q)            66-67-68-66—267           €2,295.01
T4          Hayden Hopewell (Q)     65-71-73-67—276
T28        Braden Becker   70-71-73-68—282
T37        Jack Thompson 71-69-75-69—284
T39        Deyen Lawson   74-67-69-75—285
T61        Lachlan Barker  74-80-69-72—295

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Alicante, Spain
1            Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Q)          67-71-64-68—270           €2,295.01
T10        Kyle Michel (Q) 67-68-71-71—277
T23        Jordan Zunic (Q)              69-68-74-70—281
T36        Connor McKinney (a)     72-68-79-66—285
T52        Austin Bautista  76-68-71-75—290
T60        Jay Mackenzie   75-75-76-70—296

Challenge Tour
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
1            Nathan Kimsey  70-73-66-70—279           €87,000
T23        Daniel Hillier (NZ)            74-71-71-73—289           €5,165

Champions Tour
TimberTech Championship
The Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, Boca Raton, Florida
1            Bernhard Langer             70-63-66—199  $US350,000
T6          Steven Alker (NZ)            70-68-71—209  $84,010
T8          Rod Pampling    68-69-74—211  $58,080
T41        Mark Hensby     74-74-73—221  $10,120
T47        Stuart Appleby  76-75-72—223  $7,920


