Aussies on Tour: Four through to DP World Tour Q School finals - PGA of Australia

Seven Australians will tee it up at Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School after four advanced across the four Second Stage venues in Spain.

Nineteen Aussies were seeking one of the 93 spots available from Second Stage that would earn them the opportunity to contest the six-round torture test starting Friday at the Lakes Course at Infinitum in Spain.

Led by amateur Hayden Hopewell’s tie for fourth at Desert Springs Golf Club, Jarryd Felton, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic kept alive their hopes of a DP World Tour card in 2023. They will join Dimi Papadatos, Aaron Pike and Louis Dobbelaar who received direct entry to Final Stage by virtue of their finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.

Hopewell already has status on the Australasian Tour by virtue of his Future Tour performance last season and will undoubtedly move into the professional ranks if he can secure his immediate playing career in Europe later this week.

Fellow West Australian Jarryd Felton finished tied for eighth at Emporda to book his spot at Final Stage, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic advancing from Las Colinas Golf and Country Club after finishing tied for 10th and tied 23rd respectively.

It was heartbreak for Daniel Gale at Emporda, the Sydneysider missing the playoff for the final spot by just one stroke following a brilliant eight-under 63 in the final round. There remains a faint glimmer of hope for Gale who is listed as fifth alternate for the 156-player Final Stage field.

Kiwi Daniel Hillier secured his promotion to the DP World Tour main stage in 2023 by ending the Challenge Tour seventh on the moneylist with a tie for 23rd at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.

In third place leading into the final round, a closing 78 saw Scott Hend fall to a share of 14th at the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, level with fellow Australian Todd Sinnott.

Brad Kennedy’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Rod Pampling finished tied for eighth at the Champions Tour’s TimberTech Championship and Jason Day’s tie for 21st led the way at the PGA TOUR’s Mayakoba Championship.

Results

PGA TOUR

WWT Championship at Mayakoba

El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico

1 Russell Henley 63-63-65-70—261 $US1.476m

T21 Jason Day 73-64-67-66—270 $82,683

T64 Danny Lee 71-67-72-71—281 $17,712

MC Aaron Baddeley 71-68—139

MC Harrison Endycott 75-71—146

Japan Golf Tour

Mynavi ABC Championship

ABC Golf Club, Hyogo

1 Mikumu Horikawa 69-71-64-67—271 ¥24m

T11 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-68—278 ¥2.448m

T24 Brendan Jones 68-69-69-74—280 ¥1.056m

T28 Andrew Evans 72-70-71-68—281 ¥822,000

T54 Anthony Quayle 69-70-71-78—288 ¥295,200

MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 75-71—146

LPGA Tour

Toto Japan Classic

Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan

1 Gemma Dryburgh 71-67-65-65—268 $US300,000

T36 Minjee Lee 72-69-73-70—284 $10,668

T64 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-71-74-72—289 $4,254

Asian Tour

International Series Morocco

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco

1 Jazz Janewattananond 71-70-72-67—280 $US270,000

T14 Todd Sinnott 70-72-73-75—290 $19,875

T14 Scott Hend 71-69-72-78—290 $19,875

T19 Sam Brazel 74-74-71-72—291 $16,575

T28 Kevin Yuan 70-76-72-75—293 $12,600

T37 Travis Smyth 77-69-74-75—295 $9,900

T58 Brett Rumford 76-73-71-79—299 $4,950

61 Wade Ormsby 73-75-75-77—300 $4,650

MC Jake Higginbottom 79-72—151

MC Cory Crawford 74-79—153

MC Daniel Fox 74-83—157

DP World Tour Q School

Second Stage

Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain

T1 Pieter Moolman (Q) 63-73-63-63—262 €1,922.07

T1 ​Joel Sjoholm (Q) 67-65-66-64—262 €1,922.07

T28 Elvis Smylie 71-70-69-65—275

T34 Nathan Barbieri 74-65-66-71—276

T63 Linus Yip 67-74-68-77—286

Emporda Golf, Girona, Spain

T1 Jens Fahrbring (Q) 70-67-65-65—267 €1,922.07

T1 Tom Murray (Q) 67-67-67-66—267 €1,922.07

T8 Jarryd Felton (Q) 64-70-73-66—273

T25 Daniel Gale 73-68-76-63—280

T33 John Lyras 73-69-71-69—282

T56 James Marchesani 74-74-71-70—289

63 Tom Power Horan 75-74-69-74—292

T65 Blake Collyer 73-69-79-73—294

Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, Spain

1 Philipp Katich (Q) 66-67-68-66—267 €2,295.01

T4 Hayden Hopewell (Q) 65-71-73-67—276

T28 Braden Becker 70-71-73-68—282

T37 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-69—284

T39 Deyen Lawson 74-67-69-75—285

T61 Lachlan Barker 74-80-69-72—295

Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Alicante, Spain

1 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Q) 67-71-64-68—270 €2,295.01

T10 Kyle Michel (Q) 67-68-71-71—277

T23 Jordan Zunic (Q) 69-68-74-70—281

T36 Connor McKinney (a) 72-68-79-66—285

T52 Austin Bautista 76-68-71-75—290

T60 Jay Mackenzie 75-75-76-70—296

Challenge Tour

Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final

Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

1 Nathan Kimsey 70-73-66-70—279 €87,000

T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 74-71-71-73—289 €5,165

Champions Tour

TimberTech Championship

The Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, Boca Raton, Florida

1 Bernhard Langer 70-63-66—199 $US350,000

T6 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-68-71—209 $84,010

T8 Rod Pampling 68-69-74—211 $58,080

T41 Mark Hensby 74-74-73—221 $10,120

T47 Stuart Appleby 76-75-72—223 $7,920