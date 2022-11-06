Aussies on Tour: Four through to DP World Tour Q School finals - PGA of Australia

Seven Australians will tee it up at Final Stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School after four advanced across the four Second Stage venues in Spain.
Nineteen Aussies were seeking one of the 93 spots available from Second Stage that would earn them the opportunity to contest the six-round torture test starting Friday at the Lakes Course at Infinitum in Spain.
Led by amateur Hayden Hopewell’s tie for fourth at Desert Springs Golf Club, Jarryd Felton, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic kept alive their hopes of a DP World Tour card in 2023. They will join Dimi Papadatos, Aaron Pike and Louis Dobbelaar who received direct entry to Final Stage by virtue of their finish on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit.
Hopewell already has status on the Australasian Tour by virtue of his Future Tour performance last season and will undoubtedly move into the professional ranks if he can secure his immediate playing career in Europe later this week.
Fellow West Australian Jarryd Felton finished tied for eighth at Emporda to book his spot at Final Stage, Kyle Michel and Jordan Zunic advancing from Las Colinas Golf and Country Club after finishing tied for 10th and tied 23rd respectively.
It was heartbreak for Daniel Gale at Emporda, the Sydneysider missing the playoff for the final spot by just one stroke following a brilliant eight-under 63 in the final round. There remains a faint glimmer of hope for Gale who is listed as fifth alternate for the 156-player Final Stage field.
Kiwi Daniel Hillier secured his promotion to the DP World Tour main stage in 2023 by ending the Challenge Tour seventh on the moneylist with a tie for 23rd at the Challenge Tour Grand Final.
In third place leading into the final round, a closing 78 saw Scott Hend fall to a share of 14th at the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco, level with fellow Australian Todd Sinnott.
Brad Kennedy’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Rod Pampling finished tied for eighth at the Champions Tour’s TimberTech Championship and Jason Day’s tie for 21st led the way at the PGA TOUR’s Mayakoba Championship.
Results
PGA TOUR
WWT Championship at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, Mexico
1 Russell Henley 63-63-65-70—261 $US1.476m
T21 Jason Day 73-64-67-66—270 $82,683
T64 Danny Lee 71-67-72-71—281 $17,712
MC Aaron Baddeley 71-68—139
MC Harrison Endycott 75-71—146
Japan Golf Tour
Mynavi ABC Championship
ABC Golf Club, Hyogo
1 Mikumu Horikawa 69-71-64-67—271 ¥24m
T11 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-68—278 ¥2.448m
T24 Brendan Jones 68-69-69-74—280 ¥1.056m
T28 Andrew Evans 72-70-71-68—281 ¥822,000
T54 Anthony Quayle 69-70-71-78—288 ¥295,200
MC Michael Hendry (NZ) 75-71—146
LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
Seta Golf Course, Shiga, Japan
1 Gemma Dryburgh 71-67-65-65—268 $US300,000
T36 Minjee Lee 72-69-73-70—284 $10,668
T64 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-71-74-72—289 $4,254
Asian Tour
International Series Morocco
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Morocco
1 Jazz Janewattananond 71-70-72-67—280 $US270,000
T14 Todd Sinnott 70-72-73-75—290 $19,875
T14 Scott Hend 71-69-72-78—290 $19,875
T19 Sam Brazel 74-74-71-72—291 $16,575
T28 Kevin Yuan 70-76-72-75—293 $12,600
T37 Travis Smyth 77-69-74-75—295 $9,900
T58 Brett Rumford 76-73-71-79—299 $4,950
61 Wade Ormsby 73-75-75-77—300 $4,650
MC Jake Higginbottom 79-72—151
MC Cory Crawford 74-79—153
MC Daniel Fox 74-83—157
DP World Tour Q School
Second Stage
Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain
T1 Pieter Moolman (Q) 63-73-63-63—262 €1,922.07
T1 Joel Sjoholm (Q) 67-65-66-64—262 €1,922.07
T28 Elvis Smylie 71-70-69-65—275
T34 Nathan Barbieri 74-65-66-71—276
T63 Linus Yip 67-74-68-77—286
Emporda Golf, Girona, Spain
T1 Jens Fahrbring (Q) 70-67-65-65—267 €1,922.07
T1 Tom Murray (Q) 67-67-67-66—267 €1,922.07
T8 Jarryd Felton (Q) 64-70-73-66—273
T25 Daniel Gale 73-68-76-63—280
T33 John Lyras 73-69-71-69—282
T56 James Marchesani 74-74-71-70—289
63 Tom Power Horan 75-74-69-74—292
T65 Blake Collyer 73-69-79-73—294
Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, Spain
1 Philipp Katich (Q) 66-67-68-66—267 €2,295.01
T4 Hayden Hopewell (Q) 65-71-73-67—276
T28 Braden Becker 70-71-73-68—282
T37 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-69—284
T39 Deyen Lawson 74-67-69-75—285
T61 Lachlan Barker 74-80-69-72—295
Las Colinas Golf & Country Club, Alicante, Spain
1 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Q) 67-71-64-68—270 €2,295.01
T10 Kyle Michel (Q) 67-68-71-71—277
T23 Jordan Zunic (Q) 69-68-74-70—281
T36 Connor McKinney (a) 72-68-79-66—285
T52 Austin Bautista 76-68-71-75—290
T60 Jay Mackenzie 75-75-76-70—296
Challenge Tour
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final
Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
1 Nathan Kimsey 70-73-66-70—279 €87,000
T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 74-71-71-73—289 €5,165
Champions Tour
TimberTech Championship
The Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club, Boca Raton, Florida
1 Bernhard Langer 70-63-66—199 $US350,000
T6 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-68-71—209 $84,010
T8 Rod Pampling 68-69-74—211 $58,080
T41 Mark Hensby 74-74-73—221 $10,120
T47 Stuart Appleby 76-75-72—223 $7,920