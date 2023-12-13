Aussies on Tour: Endycott's dry argument - PGA of Australia

Harrison Endycott has revealed he is digging deep for answers – including giving up alcohol – as he tries to play his way back on to the PGA TOUR as a full member.

Ahead of Tour School beginning in Florida this week, Endycott said he made the decision to shun the drink after a moderately-successful 2023 rookie season.

The revolution comes in a video featuring the Sydney professional compiled by the PGA TOUR during the recent Fall Series.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be over here more than anything,” he told PGA Tour Media. “I wanted to go play the tour with my idols and all that. And I’d be the first admit, I got out here and I forgot very quickly.

“A lot of new things … more money and partying and enjoying yourself, things like that. I was losing what this game really meant for me.

“I made a decision to get sober. Alcohol took me to a dark area and having the time off after Wyndham (Championship) was the best thing that could ever have happened.”

Watch the Harrison Endycott feature here

The 27-year-old Endycott was 129th in the Fedex Cup points list in 2023, meaning that his card was not guaranteed, and he finished 140th in the Fall Series, sending him back to tour school.

At the moment he has conditional status for 2024, which is why he is teeing it up in Jacksonville this week.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place mentally and physically coming into the fall,” said Endycott. “I’m hungry for the opportunity now.”

The tour school returns in 2023 for the first time in a decade.

The top five players and ties earn immediate promotion to the PGA TOUR for 2024.

There are 168 players in the field who will play four rounds with no cut.

Alongside Endycott will be the likes of David Micheluzzi, John Lyras and Tom Power Horan among the cluster of Australians, the latter trio all graduating to final stage through their positions on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit in 2022-23.

Those who do not make the top five still have a chance of grabbing Korn Ferry Tour by getting into the top 40.

PHOTO: Harrison Endycott is aiming to find his way back to the US Tour. Image: Getty

