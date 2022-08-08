 Aussies on Tour: Endycott one step closer to PGA Tour - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Endycott one step closer to PGA Tour


Harrison Endycott’s promotion to the PGA TOUR is on hold for at least another week following a top-five finish at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship.

Needing a top-three finish to guarantee himself one of the 25 PGA TOUR cards distributed at the end of the regular season, Endycott began the final round tied for second just one stroke off the lead.

A day after playing the front nine at Oakridge Country Club in just 28 strokes, the Sydneysider found birdies harder to come by on Sunday.

He began with six straight pars before book-ending a bogey at the par-4 eighth with birdies at seven and nine to turn in one-under.

On a day in which 11 players shot six-under or better, Endycott’s steady progress sent him tumbling down to a tie for 18th entering the back nine.

A birdie at the 12th was a step in the right direction and when he made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 the coveted ‘TOUR Bound’ status was tantalisingly within reach.

A raised putter as the ball neared the hole was proof enough that the 26-year-old thought his birdie try was headed for the centre of the cup at 17, inexplicably tailing off to the left for a tap-in par.

The Huntsville Championship winner in May, Endycott had another good look at birdie at 18 but again the ball stayed above ground for a closing par and round of four-under 67.

With one event left in the regular season, Endycott is projected to move from 25th to 19th in the Korn Ferry Tour points list, just one decent finish from achieving a lifelong dream.

The Wyndham Championship served as the final regular-season tournament of the PGA TOUR season with Victorian Cameron Percy making a late charge towards the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Sitting 158th on the points list, Percy needed a win to qualify for the Playoffs. He fell short of that target but a Sunday 66 moved the 48-year-old into a tie for eighth and a finishing position of 142nd that will qualify him for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Minjee Lee completed one of the great major championship seasons by an Australian, the 26-year-old finishing tied for fourth at the AIG Women’s Open.

Nine strokes from the lead at the start of the final round, Lee stood on the 18th tee just two back.

Her approach shot missed the green left, her resulting bogey putting her three shots from the playoff won by South African Ashleigh Buhai.

Results

Korn Ferry Tour
Utah Championship
Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
Winner Andrew Kozan   63-70-67-63—263          
T5          Harrison Endycott           67-68-63-67—265          
MC        Ryan Ruffels      73-67—140
MC        Curtis Luck         68-73—141
MC        Rhein Gibson     71-71—142

AIG Women’s Open
Muirfield Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland
Winner Ashleigh Buhai  70-65-64-75—274           €1,073,406.60
T4          Minjee Lee         68-70-70-69—277           €322,995.64
T7          Steph Kyriacou  70-68-70-71—279           €168,533.34
T7          Lydia Ko (NZ)     71-70-70-68—279           €168,533.34
T35        Hannah Green   71-66-74-75—286           €50,079.91
T48        Whitney Hillier  72-69-73-75—289           €29,164.02
MC        Su Oh    77-75—152

PGA TOUR
Wyndham Championship
Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina
Winner Joohyung Kim    67-64-68-61—260           $US1.314m
T8          Cameron Percy  65-70-68-66—269           $198,925
T61        Brett Drewitt     67-67-71-71—276           $15,841
T76        Adam Scott        68-70-74-68—280           $14,016
MC        Aaron Baddeley 71-72—143
WD        Jason Day           67

DP World Tour
Cazoo Open
The Celtic Manor Resort, City of Newport, Wales
Winner Callum Shinkwin             69-68-65-70—272           €297,500
T35        Daniel Hillier (NZ)            72-72-73-70—287           €12,110
T49        Josh Geary (NZ) 72-72-75-71—290           €7,175
T63        Dimitrios Papadatos       70-76-75-74—295           €4,550
MC        Jake McLeod      76-71—147
MC        Zach Murray      71-77—148
MC        Elvis Smylie        76-75—151
MC        Scott Hend         76-76—152
MC        Austin Bautista  73-81—154
DQ         Maverick Antcliff             71

Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Pondok Indah Golf Course, Indonesia
Winner Gaganjeet Bhullar           68-67-68-65—268           $90,000
T19        Kevin Yuan         71-64-73-69—277           $5,625
T24        Ben Campbell (NZ)          68-68-72-70—278           $5,000
T39        Aaron Pike          69-67-72-74—282           $3,062.50
T39        Sam Brazel         69-72-71-70—282           $3,062.50
T50        Todd Sinnott      72-70-68-74—284           $2,150
T55        Andrew Dodt     71-69-73-72—285           $1,775
64          Josh Younger     71-69-77-70—287           $1,450
MC        Scott Strange     70-73—143
MC        Jake Higginbottom          72-71—143
MC        Cory Crawford  73-73—146
MC        Ben Eccles          71-75—146
MC        Daniel Fox          71-75—146
MC        Gareth Paddison (NZ)     76-71—147

Epson Tour
French Lick Charity Classic
The Pete Dye Course at French Lick, French Lick, Indiana
Winner Xiaowen Yin       70-72-70-69—281           $US50,250
T22        Gabriela Ruffels 71-75-77-69—292           $3,767
T22        Robyn Choi        73-73-74-72—292           $3,767
60          Emily Mahar      75-71-80-79—305           $1,254
MC        Amelia Garvey (NZ)         75-74—149
MC        Grace Kim           75-74—149
MC        Soo Jin Lee         74-75—149
MC        Sarah Jane Smith             72-77—149
MC        Hira Naveed       71-78—149
MC        Julienne Soo      75-82—157
WD        Stephanie Na     83

PGA TOUR Canada
Quebec Open
Club de Golf Le Blainviller (Heritage Cse), Blainville, Quebec
Winner Ryan Gerard      65-68-66-73—272
MC        Cameron John   72-72—144
MC        Will Barnett       73-77—150

Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic
Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Canada
Winner Jerry Kelly           68-66-67—201  $US352,500
T16        Mark Hensby     68-71-67—206  $37,600
T34        David McKenzie 68-72-69—209  $12,831
T60        Stephen Leaney 70-74-72—216  $3,878


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Aussies on Tour: Endycott one step closer to PGA Tour
Lee’s AIG Women’s Open charge falls just short
Endycott’s front-nine 28 has serious PGA TOUR implications
Aussie pair promise big finish at AIG Women’s Open