Aussies on Tour: Emotional Endycott earns PGA TOUR card - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Emotional Endycott earns PGA TOUR card


A gamble he took four years ago has paid off in the best way possible with Sydney’s Harrison Endycott playing his way onto the PGA TOUR.

In what is golf’s most emotionally fraught final round, the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska sees 25 PGA TOUR cards distributed for the top 25 finishers on the points list at the end of the regular season.

Nineteenth at the start of the week, making the cut all but guaranteed Endycott’s PGA TOUR promotion but it wasn’t until completing his final round of two-over 73 for a share of 55th that his top-25 finish was officially confirmed.

It marks an emotional and patient rise for the 26-year-old from Avondale Golf Club.

He turned professional in 2017 and the following year deliberately took himself out of his comfort zone by playing the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit.

He played in countries such as Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica and Brazil, recording three consecutive top-five finishes late in the year to finish 19th on the Order of Merit.

He returned the following year and then advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour season for the first time in a season spread across 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A five-stroke victory at the Huntsville Championship in May was his first as a professional and provided the foundation to cash in on that gamble he took four years earlier.

“I’m just so proud of him,” said his father Brian, who had made the trip from Australia to will his son over the line.

“Getting to where he is… As you can see we’re both emotional because he works so hard for this. Very, very hard for this.”

As Endycott celebrated his PGA TOUR promotion, a host of Aussies were featuring prominently on leaderboards around the world.

Cameron Smith’s hopes of snatching the world No.1 ranking from Scottie Scheffler took a hit before he even teed off in the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

Smith was adjudged a two-stroke penalty for taking an incorrect drop on the par-3 fourth hole during Round 3, his Saturday score of 67 adjusted to 69.

That put him four strokes back of 54-hole leader JJ Spaun, Smith unable to make up the difference with a final round of even-par 70 to finish six back of eventual champion Will Zalatoris.

It was a happier Sunday for Adam Scott, who kept his chances of advancing to the Tour Championship with a final round of four-under 66 and tie for fifth.

That moves Scott from 77th to 45th in the FedEx Cup standings with an opportunity to move into the top 30 at this week’s BMW Championship.

“Going into today I just wanted a good solid day. I felt that would be good enough to get me through,” said Scott, who went out in 31 in his final round.

“Most likely under par would have got me through, but maybe needed better. But after nine I felt like, well, if I have another nine like that, I could post something and win the tournament.

“Then a quick bogey on 10 teaches me for thinking anything at all and I’m back grinding just to play another week.

“Even though I’m not winning this event, I feel like I’m getting something out of the week.

“Hopefully that’s good for the confidence going into next week and somehow have a big week and get through to East Lake.”

Cam Davis also shot 66 on Sunday to move up to 51st in the FedEx Cup while Marc Leishman’s 68 will see him enter the BMW Championship in 68th position.

TPS Victoria champion Todd Sinnott was the clubhouse leader when he shot 64 to reach 14-under at the Asian Tour International Series Singapore event, ultimately finishing two strokes back in a tie for fifth.

A runner-up finish behind Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Boeing Classic has moved David McKenzie up to 45th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings on the Champions Tour and Cassie Porter made an immediate impression on the Epson Tour, finishing tied for eighth at the Four Winds Invitational.

Results

PGA TOUR
FedEx St Jude Championship
TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee
Winner Will Zalatoris     71-63-65-66—265           $US2.7m
Won on the third hole of sudden death playoff
T5          Adam Scott        66-67-70-66—269           $480,000
T13        Cam Davis          67-71-67-66—271           $260,892.86
T13        Cameron Smith 67-65-69-70—271           $260,892.86
T64        Marc Leishman 69-69-75-68—281           $32,250
MC        Jason Day           65-74—139
MC        Lucas Herbert    73-70—143
MC        Danny Lee (NZ)  72-72—144

Asian Tour        
International Series Singapore
Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Cse), Singapore
Winner Nitithorn Thippong         68-67-68-69—272           $US270,000
T5          Todd Sinnott      68-70-72-64—274           $55,725
T12        Kevin Yuan         71-71-68-67—277           $20,058
T31        Wade Ormsby   73-68-70-69—280           $11,587
T44        Jake Higginbottom          72-71-69-71—283           $7,811
T44        Brett Rumford   73-70-71-69—283           $7,811
T57        Scott Hend         70-69-74-72—285           $5,175
T57        Sam Brazel         73-70-70-72—285           $5,175
T67        Cory Crawford  72-71-77-67—287           $4,050
T70        Jediah Morgan  73-70-72-74—289           $3,600
T73        Ben Eccles          69-71-77-76—293           $3,225
MC        Travis Smyth      76-69—145
MC        Ben Campbell (NZ)          74-73—147
MC        Will Heffernan  73-75—148
MC        Daniel Fox          76-72—148
MC        Junseok Lee       73-75—148
MC        Blake Windred  76-78—154
WD        Anthony Quayle              73
WD        Josh Younger     79

DP World Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner Ewen Ferguson 61-70-68-69—268           €247,185.52
T23        Jake McLeod      72-68-69-69—278           €15,994.36
T32        Zach Murray      70-70-69-72—281           €12,286.57
T60        Dimitrios Papadatos       68-73-75—240  €4,289.40
MC        Maverick Antcliff             71-71—142        €2,650.43
MC        Elvis Smylie        72-71—143
MC        Jordan Zunic      75-70—145

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
ISPS HANDA World Invitational
Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland
Winner Maja Stark          69-70-69-63—271           €218,104.95
T18        Karis Davidson  71-71-69-73—284           €22,828.32
T27        Stephanie Kyriacou         71-75-69-72—287          €16,067.07
T53        Sarah Kemp       73-73-74—220  €5,670.73
MC        Su Oh    72-78—150
MC        Whitney Hillier  74-81—155

Korn Ferry Tour
Pinnacle Bank Championship
The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska
Winner Robby Shelton   66-70-66-65—267          
T47        Nick Voke (NZ)  70-69-71-70—280          
T55        Harrison Endycott           69-71-69-73—282          
MC        Curtis Luck         69-76—145
MC        Rhein Gibson     73-75—148
MC        Ryan Ruffels      72-76—148

Epson Tour
Four Winds Invitational
South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana
Winner Yan Liu  64-71-74—209  $US30,000
Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff
T8          Cassie Porter     73-69-69—211  $4,613
T12        Amelia Garvey (NZ)         72-70-70—212  $3,075
T12        Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-70—212  $3,075
T21        Hira Naveed       70-72-71—213  $2,054
T39        Grace Kim           77-67-71—215  $1,276
T41        Sarah Jane Smith             73-72-71—216  $1,153
T55        Soo Jin Lee         71-75-73—219  $772
MC        Robyn Choi        71-76—147
MC        Emily Mahar      77-74—151
MC        Stephanie Na     74-78—152
MC        Julienne Soo      82-74—156

Champions Tour
Boeing Classic
The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington
Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez    70-64-67—201  $US330,000
2            David McKenzie 73-64-66—203  $193,600
5            Steven Alker (NZ)            69-68-69—206  $105,600
T8          Rod Pampling    71-70-68—209  $55,733
T33        Stephen Leaney 72-72-71—215  $14,190
T50        Stuart Appleby  73-71-75—219  $6,380
T62        John Senden      78-73-73—224  $3,300


