Aussies on Tour: Emotional Endycott earns PGA TOUR card - PGA of Australia

A gamble he took four years ago has paid off in the best way possible with Sydney’s Harrison Endycott playing his way onto the PGA TOUR.

In what is golf’s most emotionally fraught final round, the culmination of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska sees 25 PGA TOUR cards distributed for the top 25 finishers on the points list at the end of the regular season.

Nineteenth at the start of the week, making the cut all but guaranteed Endycott’s PGA TOUR promotion but it wasn’t until completing his final round of two-over 73 for a share of 55th that his top-25 finish was officially confirmed.

They'll remember this moment forever. pic.twitter.com/oEhlTt0BdC — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 14, 2022

It marks an emotional and patient rise for the 26-year-old from Avondale Golf Club.

He turned professional in 2017 and the following year deliberately took himself out of his comfort zone by playing the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit.

He played in countries such as Guatemala, Mexico, Costa Rica and Brazil, recording three consecutive top-five finishes late in the year to finish 19th on the Order of Merit.

He returned the following year and then advanced to the Korn Ferry Tour season for the first time in a season spread across 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A five-stroke victory at the Huntsville Championship in May was his first as a professional and provided the foundation to cash in on that gamble he took four years earlier.

“I’m just so proud of him,” said his father Brian, who had made the trip from Australia to will his son over the line.

“Getting to where he is… As you can see we’re both emotional because he works so hard for this. Very, very hard for this.”

As Endycott celebrated his PGA TOUR promotion, a host of Aussies were featuring prominently on leaderboards around the world.

Cameron Smith’s hopes of snatching the world No.1 ranking from Scottie Scheffler took a hit before he even teed off in the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis.

Smith was adjudged a two-stroke penalty for taking an incorrect drop on the par-3 fourth hole during Round 3, his Saturday score of 67 adjusted to 69.

That put him four strokes back of 54-hole leader JJ Spaun, Smith unable to make up the difference with a final round of even-par 70 to finish six back of eventual champion Will Zalatoris.

It was a happier Sunday for Adam Scott, who kept his chances of advancing to the Tour Championship with a final round of four-under 66 and tie for fifth.

77th ➡️ 44th



A clutch round with his season on the line.@AdamScott cards a 4-under 66 and is now projected inside the top 70 who qualify for next week's @BMWChamps. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022

That moves Scott from 77th to 45th in the FedEx Cup standings with an opportunity to move into the top 30 at this week’s BMW Championship.

“Going into today I just wanted a good solid day. I felt that would be good enough to get me through,” said Scott, who went out in 31 in his final round.

“Most likely under par would have got me through, but maybe needed better. But after nine I felt like, well, if I have another nine like that, I could post something and win the tournament.

“Then a quick bogey on 10 teaches me for thinking anything at all and I’m back grinding just to play another week.

“Even though I’m not winning this event, I feel like I’m getting something out of the week.

“Hopefully that’s good for the confidence going into next week and somehow have a big week and get through to East Lake.”

Cam Davis also shot 66 on Sunday to move up to 51st in the FedEx Cup while Marc Leishman’s 68 will see him enter the BMW Championship in 68th position.

TPS Victoria champion Todd Sinnott was the clubhouse leader when he shot 64 to reach 14-under at the Asian Tour International Series Singapore event, ultimately finishing two strokes back in a tie for fifth.

A runner-up finish behind Miguel Angel Jimenez at the Boeing Classic has moved David McKenzie up to 45th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings on the Champions Tour and Cassie Porter made an immediate impression on the Epson Tour, finishing tied for eighth at the Four Winds Invitational.

Results

PGA TOUR

FedEx St Jude Championship

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Winner Will Zalatoris 71-63-65-66—265 $US2.7m

Won on the third hole of sudden death playoff

T5 Adam Scott 66-67-70-66—269 $480,000

T13 Cam Davis 67-71-67-66—271 $260,892.86

T13 Cameron Smith 67-65-69-70—271 $260,892.86

T64 Marc Leishman 69-69-75-68—281 $32,250

MC Jason Day 65-74—139

MC Lucas Herbert 73-70—143

MC Danny Lee (NZ) 72-72—144

Asian Tour

International Series Singapore

Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Cse), Singapore

Winner Nitithorn Thippong 68-67-68-69—272 $US270,000

T5 Todd Sinnott 68-70-72-64—274 $55,725

T12 Kevin Yuan 71-71-68-67—277 $20,058

T31 Wade Ormsby 73-68-70-69—280 $11,587

T44 Jake Higginbottom 72-71-69-71—283 $7,811

T44 Brett Rumford 73-70-71-69—283 $7,811

T57 Scott Hend 70-69-74-72—285 $5,175

T57 Sam Brazel 73-70-70-72—285 $5,175

T67 Cory Crawford 72-71-77-67—287 $4,050

T70 Jediah Morgan 73-70-72-74—289 $3,600

T73 Ben Eccles 69-71-77-76—293 $3,225

MC Travis Smyth 76-69—145

MC Ben Campbell (NZ) 74-73—147

MC Will Heffernan 73-75—148

MC Daniel Fox 76-72—148

MC Junseok Lee 73-75—148

MC Blake Windred 76-78—154

WD Anthony Quayle 73

WD Josh Younger 79

DP World Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner Ewen Ferguson 61-70-68-69—268 €247,185.52

T23 Jake McLeod 72-68-69-69—278 €15,994.36

T32 Zach Murray 70-70-69-72—281 €12,286.57

T60 Dimitrios Papadatos 68-73-75—240 €4,289.40

MC Maverick Antcliff 71-71—142 €2,650.43

MC Elvis Smylie 72-71—143

MC Jordan Zunic 75-70—145

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

ISPS HANDA World Invitational

Galgorm Castle & Massereene, Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Winner Maja Stark 69-70-69-63—271 €218,104.95

T18 Karis Davidson 71-71-69-73—284 €22,828.32

T27 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-75-69-72—287 €16,067.07

T53 Sarah Kemp 73-73-74—220 €5,670.73

MC Su Oh 72-78—150

MC Whitney Hillier 74-81—155

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska

Winner Robby Shelton 66-70-66-65—267

T47 Nick Voke (NZ) 70-69-71-70—280

T55 Harrison Endycott 69-71-69-73—282

MC Curtis Luck 69-76—145

MC Rhein Gibson 73-75—148

MC Ryan Ruffels 72-76—148

Epson Tour

Four Winds Invitational

South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana

Winner Yan Liu 64-71-74—209 $US30,000

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T8 Cassie Porter 73-69-69—211 $4,613

T12 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 72-70-70—212 $3,075

T12 Gabriela Ruffels 70-72-70—212 $3,075

T21 Hira Naveed 70-72-71—213 $2,054

T39 Grace Kim 77-67-71—215 $1,276

T41 Sarah Jane Smith 73-72-71—216 $1,153

T55 Soo Jin Lee 71-75-73—219 $772

MC Robyn Choi 71-76—147

MC Emily Mahar 77-74—151

MC Stephanie Na 74-78—152

MC Julienne Soo 82-74—156

Champions Tour

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington

Winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez 70-64-67—201 $US330,000

2 David McKenzie 73-64-66—203 $193,600

5 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-68-69—206 $105,600

T8 Rod Pampling 71-70-68—209 $55,733

T33 Stephen Leaney 72-72-71—215 $14,190

T50 Stuart Appleby 73-71-75—219 $6,380

T62 John Senden 78-73-73—224 $3,300