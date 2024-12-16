Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025 - PGA of Australia

Aussie duo Brett Coletta and Jack Buchanan are exempt into the International Series on the Asian Tour in 2025 after finishing top five at the LIV Golf Promotions in Saudi Arabia.

Coletta (pictured) and Buchanan produced identical rounds across the final three rounds to share fourth position, the top 10 exempt for the 10 International Series events that will feature on the Asian Tour in 2025.

Qualifying schools continue this week with a large contingent of Australasian players to contest both the Final Stage of Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco and Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand.

Queensland’s Justice Bosio secured her place at Final Stage by finishing top of the leaderboard at one of the pre-qualifiers, New South Wales amateur Belinda Ji brilliantly bouncing back from an opening round of 83 with rounds of 69-69 to also advance.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Kiwi pair Amelia Garvey and Wenyung Keh also survived the pre-qualifier to join Kelsey Bennett at Final Stage.

There are a total of 20 Australians and two Kiwis looking to secure status on the Asian Tour across two courses in Thailand, Round 1 of five to tee off on Tuesday.

Results

PGA TOUR

PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

1 Lanto Griffin 67-72-69-63—271

T36 Harry Hillier (NZ) 73-68-69-72—282

T72 Rhein Gibson 70-74-69-73—286

T117 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 71-76-68-75—290

Grant Thornton Invitational

Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Florida

1 Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp 58-66-65—189

6 Lydia Ko/Jason Day 62-67-67—196

16 Gabi Ruffels/Scott Dunlap 65-76-64—205

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Promotions

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

1 Lee Chieh-po 67-64-68—199

T4 Brett Coletta 67-67-70—204

T4 Jack Buchanan 67-67-70—204

T14 Ben Campbell (NZ) 64-71-70—205

T17 Danny Lee (NZ) 66-69-73—208

MC Travis Smyth 68

MC Wade Ormsby 69

MC Jak Carter 69

MC Nick Voke (NZ) 70

MC Daniel Gale 70

MC Brett Rankin 71

MC Matthew Griffin 71

MC Maverick Antcliff 71

MC Phoenix Campbell 72

MC Jed Morgan 73

MC William Bruyeres 74

Round 1 draw

Ladies European Tour

Lalla Aicha Q School Final Stage

Royal Golf Marrakech & Al Maaden Golf Marrakech

7:40pm Justice Bosio

8:20pm Wenyung Keh (NZ)

8:30pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard

9:10pm Amelia Garvey (NZ)

9:10pm* Belinda Ji (a)

9:30pm* Kelsey Bennett

Asian Tour

2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School – Final Stage

Lake View R&GC (A & B Cse) & Lake View R&GC (C & D Cse), Hua Hin, Thailand

A&B Course

11am Todd Sinnott

11:10am* Lawry Flynn

11:30am Lachlan Barker

11:40am Zach Murray

12pm Jack Thompson

3:10pm Andrew Campbell

3:20pm Jason Norris

3:20pm* Jasper Stubbs

3:30pm Jordan Zunic

3:40pm* Denzel Ieremia (NZ)

4:10pm Josh Greer

C&D Course

11am Darcy Brereton

11:30am Marcus Fraser

11:40am* Brett Rankin

11:50am James Marchesani

12:10pm* Zach Maxwell

3:20pm Andre Lautee

3:40pm Phoenix Campbell

3:30pm* Tyler Wood (NZ)

3:40pm* Brady Watt

4:10pm* Will Florimo

4:20pm* Andrew Martin