Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025 - PGA of Australia

Aussie duo Brett Coletta and Jack Buchanan are exempt into the International Series on the Asian Tour in 2025 after finishing top five at the LIV Golf Promotions in Saudi Arabia.
Coletta (pictured) and Buchanan produced identical rounds across the final three rounds to share fourth position, the top 10 exempt for the 10 International Series events that will feature on the Asian Tour in 2025.
Qualifying schools continue this week with a large contingent of Australasian players to contest both the Final Stage of Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco and Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand.
Queensland’s Justice Bosio secured her place at Final Stage by finishing top of the leaderboard at one of the pre-qualifiers, New South Wales amateur Belinda Ji brilliantly bouncing back from an opening round of 83 with rounds of 69-69 to also advance.
West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Kiwi pair Amelia Garvey and Wenyung Keh also survived the pre-qualifier to join Kelsey Bennett at Final Stage.
There are a total of 20 Australians and two Kiwis looking to secure status on the Asian Tour across two courses in Thailand, Round 1 of five to tee off on Tuesday.
Photo: Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf
Results
PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
1 Lanto Griffin 67-72-69-63—271
T36 Harry Hillier (NZ) 73-68-69-72—282
T72 Rhein Gibson 70-74-69-73—286
T117 Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 71-76-68-75—290
Grant Thornton Invitational
Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Florida
1 Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp 58-66-65—189
6 Lydia Ko/Jason Day 62-67-67—196
16 Gabi Ruffels/Scott Dunlap 65-76-64—205
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Promotions
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
1 Lee Chieh-po 67-64-68—199
T4 Brett Coletta 67-67-70—204
T4 Jack Buchanan 67-67-70—204
T14 Ben Campbell (NZ) 64-71-70—205
T17 Danny Lee (NZ) 66-69-73—208
MC Travis Smyth 68
MC Wade Ormsby 69
MC Jak Carter 69
MC Nick Voke (NZ) 70
MC Daniel Gale 70
MC Brett Rankin 71
MC Matthew Griffin 71
MC Maverick Antcliff 71
MC Phoenix Campbell 72
MC Jed Morgan 73
MC William Bruyeres 74
Round 1 draw
Ladies European Tour
Lalla Aicha Q School Final Stage
Royal Golf Marrakech & Al Maaden Golf Marrakech
7:40pm Justice Bosio
8:20pm Wenyung Keh (NZ)
8:30pm* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
9:10pm Amelia Garvey (NZ)
9:10pm* Belinda Ji (a)
9:30pm* Kelsey Bennett
Asian Tour
2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School – Final Stage
Lake View R&GC (A & B Cse) & Lake View R&GC (C & D Cse), Hua Hin, Thailand
A&B Course
11am Todd Sinnott
11:10am* Lawry Flynn
11:30am Lachlan Barker
11:40am Zach Murray
12pm Jack Thompson
3:10pm Andrew Campbell
3:20pm Jason Norris
3:20pm* Jasper Stubbs
3:30pm Jordan Zunic
3:40pm* Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
4:10pm Josh Greer
C&D Course
11am Darcy Brereton
11:30am Marcus Fraser
11:40am* Brett Rankin
11:50am James Marchesani
12:10pm* Zach Maxwell
3:20pm Andre Lautee
3:40pm Phoenix Campbell
3:30pm* Tyler Wood (NZ)
3:40pm* Brady Watt
4:10pm* Will Florimo
4:20pm* Andrew Martin