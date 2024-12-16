 Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025 - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025


Aussie duo Brett Coletta and Jack Buchanan are exempt into the International Series on the Asian Tour in 2025 after finishing top five at the LIV Golf Promotions in Saudi Arabia.

Coletta (pictured) and Buchanan produced identical rounds across the final three rounds to share fourth position, the top 10 exempt for the 10 International Series events that will feature on the Asian Tour in 2025.

Qualifying schools continue this week with a large contingent of Australasian players to contest both the Final Stage of Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco and Final Stage of Asian Tour Qualifying School in Thailand.

Queensland’s Justice Bosio secured her place at Final Stage by finishing top of the leaderboard at one of the pre-qualifiers, New South Wales amateur Belinda Ji brilliantly bouncing back from an opening round of 83 with rounds of 69-69 to also advance.

West Australian Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Kiwi pair Amelia Garvey and Wenyung Keh also survived the pre-qualifier to join Kelsey Bennett at Final Stage.

There are a total of 20 Australians and two Kiwis looking to secure status on the Asian Tour across two courses in Thailand, Round 1 of five to tee off on Tuesday.

Photo: Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf

Results

PGA TOUR
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
1          Lanto Griffin                 67-72-69-63—271
T36      Harry Hillier (NZ)          73-68-69-72—282
T72      Rhein Gibson               70-74-69-73—286
T117    Tim Wilkinson (NZ)       71-76-68-75—290

Grant Thornton Invitational
Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Florida
1          Patty Tavatanakit/Jake Knapp   58-66-65—189
6          Lydia Ko/Jason Day                  62-67-67—196
16        Gabi Ruffels/Scott Dunlap        65-76-64—205

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Promotions
Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
1          Lee Chieh-po               67-64-68—199
T4        Brett Coletta                67-67-70—204
T4        Jack Buchanan             67-67-70—204
T14      Ben Campbell (NZ)       64-71-70—205
T17      Danny Lee (NZ)            66-69-73—208
MC       Travis Smyth                68
MC       Wade Ormsby              69
MC       Jak Carter                     69
MC       Nick Voke (NZ)             70
MC       Daniel Gale                  70
MC       Brett Rankin                 71
MC       Matthew Griffin            71
MC       Maverick Antcliff          71
MC       Phoenix Campbell        72
MC       Jed Morgan                 73
MC       William Bruyeres          74

Round 1 draw
Ladies European Tour
Lalla Aicha Q School Final Stage
Royal Golf Marrakech & Al Maaden Golf Marrakech
7:40pm            Justice Bosio
8:20pm            Wenyung Keh (NZ)
8:30pm*          Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
9:10pm            Amelia Garvey (NZ)
9:10pm*          Belinda Ji (a)
9:30pm*          Kelsey Bennett

Asian Tour
2025 Asian Tour Qualifying School – Final Stage
Lake View R&GC (A & B Cse) & Lake View R&GC (C & D Cse), Hua Hin, Thailand
A&B Course
11am               Todd Sinnott
11:10am*         Lawry Flynn
11:30am          Lachlan Barker
11:40am          Zach Murray
12pm               Jack Thompson
3:10pm            Andrew Campbell
3:20pm            Jason Norris
3:20pm*          Jasper Stubbs
3:30pm            Jordan Zunic
3:40pm*          Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
4:10pm            Josh Greer

C&D Course
11am               Darcy Brereton
11:30am          Marcus Fraser
11:40am*         Brett Rankin
11:50am          James Marchesani
12:10pm*         Zach Maxwell
3:20pm            Andre Lautee
3:40pm            Phoenix Campbell
3:30pm*          Tyler Wood (NZ)
3:40pm*          Brady Watt
4:10pm*          Will Florimo
4:20pm*          Andrew Martin


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Burns claims rain-shortened Queensland Senior PGA
Aussies on Tour: Duo secure status for 2025
How to follow the Sandbelt Invitational
Henkel goes wire-to-wire in Gippsland
Media Centre