Aussies on Tour: Dodt seeking more success at Black Mountain - PGA of Australia

He’s chipped away at the rust and now Queenslander Andrew Dodt is eyeing off a second tournament triumph at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand at this week’s International Series Thailand.

Winner of the True Thailand Classic at Black Mountain in 2015, Dodt is one of 14 Australians teeing it up on the Asian Tour along with Kiwi pair Ben Campbell and Denzel Ieremia. Aussies are also in action at two PGA TOUR events, the LPGA and Epson Tours, DP World Tour and Champions Tour.

A two-time winner on the DP World Tour, Dodt was second behind Jed Morgan at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in January and is coming off a top-25 finish a week ago at the Royal’s Cup.

“I like my game at the moment, maybe a little rusty,” Dodt said.

“It’s just great to be back playing again. I have only played six events in the last two years. I am getting some momentum now and finding some form.

“I am 36, I know my game reasonably well now. If something goes wrong, I know how to fix it pretty quick. Wish I knew that when I was 25.”

Now based at Newcastle, Dodt’s experience playing in the wind is sure to come in handy again this week at a course renowned for challenging the strength of a player’s ball flight.

“You have got to be good in the wind,” Dodt added.

“The mountain makes the wind swirl. You have holes that play up, you have holes that play down, and there are cross winds swirling around the mountain, so that’s tricky.

“And the greens get really firm. You really have to have all parts of your game on song.”

Runner-up at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore a year ago, Hannah Green is chasing her third tournament win in succession in her first LPGA Tour start of the year.

The 25-year-old received worldwide attention for her triumph in the mixed TPS Murray River event a fortnight ago and has set her sights on a spot within the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Rankings by year’s end.

Fellow West Australian Minjee Lee has also set herself a lofty target, telling AAP that she wants to win the career grand slam after breaking through for her first major at last year’s Amundi Evian Championship.

“Having won Evian, I have a little bit more motivation to win every other major because my ultimate goal is to be in the Hall of Fame,” said the world No.7.

Jason Day’s withdrawal due to personal reasons leaves the Australian contingent at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at six, Min Woo Lee again receiving an opportunity to show his skills on the PGA TOUR.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

LPGA Tour

HSBC Women’s World Championship

Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Cse), Singapore

11.35am* Sarah Kemp, Carlota Ciganda, Mel Reid

12.52pm Hannah Green, Brooke M. Henderson, Inbee Park

12.59pm* Su Oh, Stacy Lewis, Jasmine Suwannapura

1.04pm Minjee Lee, Sei Young Kim, Hinako Shibuno

1.28pm Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2011)

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 1.30pm-6.30pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; 10.30pm-11.45pm Saturday on Fox Sports 505; 2.30am-3.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

PGA TOUR

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Florida

11.43pm* Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Keith Mitchell

12.16am Cam Davis, Sebastián Muñoz, Henrik Stenson

12.27am* Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy

4.02am Danny Lee, Aaron Wise, Rory Sabbatini

4.24am* Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

4.46am Marc Leishman, David Lipsky, Tyrrell Hatton

5.19am Min Woo Lee, Alex Smalley, John Pak

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

Past Aussie winners: Rod Pampling (2006), Jason Day (2016), Marc Leishman (2017)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 6am-10am Friday, Saturday; Live 4.30am-10am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Puerto Rico Open

Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

10.21pm* Cameron Percy, Carl Pettersson, John Rollins

10.32pm Aaron Baddeley, D.A. Points, D.J. Trahan

11.27pm Brett Drewitt, Curtis Thompson, Austin Connelly

2.40am Mark Hensby, Parker McLachlin, Josh Teater

2.40am* Greg Chalmers, J.J. Henry, David Lingmerth

Defending champion: Branden Grace

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

TV schedule: Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6.30am-9am Sunday; Live 6am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 508

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi, Kenya

10pm Blake Windred, Adrien Saddier, Jens Fahrbring

Defending champion: Justin Harding

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

TV schedule: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 11.30pm-1am Saturday; Live 8.30pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Asian Tour

International Series Thailand

Black Mountain Golf Club, Prachaubkhirikhan, Thailand

10.50am Cory Crawford, Sangchai Kaewcharoen, Denwit Boriboonsub

11am Andrew Martin, Yosuke Asaji, Angelo Que

11.10am Jake Higginbottom, Chanachok Dejpiratanamongkol, Ben Leong

11.20am* Scott Hend, Scott Vincent, Phachara Khongwatmai

11.30am Ben Eccles, Christoffer Baumann, Mardan Mamat

11.40am Ben Campbell, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Lu Wei-chih

11.40am* Daniel Fox, Aadil Bedi, Mathiam Keyser

12pm Denzel Ieremia, William Harrold, Masanori Kobayashi

12.20pm Will Heffernan, Aman Raj, Naoki Sekito

3.30pm Andrew Dodt, Settee Prakongvech, Paul Peterson

4.10pm Wade Ormsby, Berry Henson, Neil Schietekat

4.10pm* Josh Younger, Abdul Hadi, Nirun Sae-Ueng

4.30pm Todd Sinnott, Kosuke Hamamoto, Keith Horne

4.40pm Scott Strange, Danny Masrin, Tanapat Pichaikool

4.40pm* Travis Smyth, Sarit Suwannarut, Jarin Todd

5.10pm* Kevin Yuan, Witchayapat Sinsrang, Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

TV schedule: Live 6.30pm-pm Thursday, Friday; 3.30am-4.30am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Epson Tour

Florida’s Natural Charity Classic

Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida

Australasians in the field: Hira Naveed, Gabriela Ruffels, Amelia Garvey, Soo Jin Lee

Defending champion: Janie Jackson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Gabriela Ruffels

Champions Tour

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker, Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Ernie Els

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 10am-12pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 9am-11am Sunday; Live 8am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 508