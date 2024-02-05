 Aussies on Tour: Day denied tilt at Pebble Beach title - PGA of Australia

Jason Day’s hopes of a maiden win at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links have been dashed due to wild weather lashing the California coastline.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – the second Signature event of the PGA TOUR season – was initially scheduled for a Monday finish due to “inclement weather and safety concerns”, players and commentators posting videos showing the veracity of the conditions.

Yet in consultation with Monterey County emergency authorities who have implemented a ‘Shelter in Place’ order until Monday morning for the greater Pebble Beach community, PGA TOUR officials decided to cancel the final round “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all constituents“.

As a result, tournament results are final through the conclusion of 54 holes.

Runner-up in 2018 and with a total of eight top-10s from 13 appearances, Day has continually shown he has the game to be victorious at Pebble Beach.

On the back of a 9-under 63 in Round 3 on Saturday, Day was hopeful that he would have an opportunity to launch a Round 4 assault.

“I’m hoping we play 72 holes, that would be nice, especially because it’s a Signature event and you want to finish the tournament,” said Day.

“It would be disappointing to play 54 holes.”

Tied for 10th at The Sentry to open his 2024 campaign, Day is looking more and more like the player who rose to No.1 in the world in 2015.

It is also giving validity too to his claims that after period of back injuries he can yet again climb to the very top of world golf.

Now 36 years of age, Day acknowledges that his experience on Tour is a tool he can use to add to his tally of 13 career PGA TOUR wins.

“It’s surprising because this is my 17th season on the Tour,” Day added.

“I’m getting older and the guys that come out every single year, the new faces are getting younger.

“With that being said, watching these young guys play knowing that they’re hitting it further and they’re full of confidence and they’re big and strong, I feel like I’ve got the experience on my side to be able to handle certain situations, pressure situations.

“I just have to make sure that I do everything I possibly can to make sure that I’m healthy, I don’t lose any speed and I mentally want to.

“If I can do those few things, I should have a decent second half of my career.”

With one round to play at Pebble Beach, all three Aussies are inside the top 20, Adam Scott and Cam Davis four back of Day in a tie for 20th.

With a limited field at Pebble Beach, Sydney’s Harrison Endycott took his talents to the DP World Tour where he finished tied for 16th at the Bahrain Championship.

Endycott shared top Aussie honours with reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi, who posted 68 in the final round for his third top-20 finish on the DP World Tour in the past year.

In the opening event of the LIV Golf season, Cameron Smith’s tie for eighth was the best of the Aussie contingent as 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open champion Joaquinn Niemann took out LIV Golf Mayakoba on the fourth hole of a playoff with Sergio Garcia.

Results

PGA TOUR
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California
Reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather
1          Wyndham Clark           72-67-60—199
T6        Jason Day                    69-71-63—20
T20      Cam Davis                   70-69-68—207
T20      Adam Scott                  72-67-68—207

DP World Tour
Bahrain Championship
Royal Golf Club, Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain
1          Dylan Fritelli                 67-68-69-71—275       €390,779.85
T16      Harrison Endycott        69-68-73-73—283       €28,832.33
T16      David Micheluzzi          70-74-71-68—283       €28,832.33
T43      Haydn Barron               71-73-76-67—287       €12,183.14
T56      Jason Scrivener            71-73-74-72—290       €7,011.05
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            77-73—150

Korn Ferry Tour
The Panama Championship
Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama
1          Isaiah Salinda               70-65-68-65—268       $US180,000
T52      Curtis Luck                   73-65-70-77—285       $4,180
MC       Brett Drewitt                75-71—146
MC       Dimi Papadatos           69-79—148
MC       Rhein Gibson               80-71—151

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Mayakoba
El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
1          Joaquin Niemann         59-72-70—201 $US4m
Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff
T8        Cameron Smith            69-70-67—206 $457,500
T21      Lucas Herbert               70-70-71—211 $215,000
T25      Matt Jones                   73-73-66—212 $190,000
T25      Marc Leishman            68-74-70—212 $190,000
48        Danny Lee (NZ)            71-73-75—219 $120,000

Challenge Tour
SDC Open
Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa
1          Rhys Enoch                  66-66-66-66—264       €51,008.26
T52      Hayden Hopewell        70-68-71-71—280       €1,705.64


