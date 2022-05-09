 Aussies on Tour: Day rallies for top-15 finish - PGA of Australia

A drought-breaking win again proved elusive yet Jason Day has recorded his best finish in three months at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland.

A three-shot leader through 54 holes, Day’s tournament aspirations took a fatal hit with a third-round 79 in atrocious conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm but he bounced back with a closing 70 to earn a tie for 15th.

It is his best result since another near miss at the Famers Insurance Open in January and provides a timely boost in confidence in the countdown to the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills starting May 19.

Making the turn in one-over, Day birdied the par-5 10th to get back to square and then picked up another birdie when he drove the green at the par-4 14th.

A failure to get up-and-down at the par-4 15th resulted in a second bogey for the round in what was an emotional occasion for the Day family.

The first mother’s day since the passing of his mother Dening, Day wrote a moving column for Golfweek celebrating the influence she had on his life and that of his own family.

“When she was first diagnosed, I was so angry that lung cancer threatened to take my mum from us early,” Day wrote.

“Today, I am grateful for the additional memories we’ve built throughout her lung cancer journey. From weeknight dinners, painting classes and vacations to my mum being there for those priceless moments during holidays with our children, her diagnosis helped us realise that our time as a family should never be taken for granted.”

Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his strong season on the DP World Tour, rising to 13th on the DP World Tour Rankings with a top-10 finish at the Betfred British Masters in England.

Tied for the lead after the first round, an eagle at the par-5 17th on Sunday elevated the Ras Al Khaimah Classic champion to a tie for eighth and will deliver a lift on his current Official World Golf Ranking of 110.

It was a strong finish too for Stuart Appleby at the Champions Tour’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Georgia, a Sunday 67 resulting in a 20-spot climb up the leaderboard and into a tie for 14th, seven shots back of champion Steve Flesch.

Results

PGA TOUR
Wells Fargo Championship
TPC Potomac at Avenal Farm, Potomac, Maryland
Winner Max Homa         67-66-71-68—272           $US1.62m         
T15        Jason Day           63-67-79-70—279           $141,750
MC        Danny Lee          68-73—141
MC        Cam Davis          67-75—142
MC        Cameron Percy  70-72—142
MC        Marc Leishman 68-75—143
MC        Brett Drewitt     72-72—144
MC        Matt Jones         73-72—145
MC        Aaron Baddeley 74-84—158

DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
Winner Thorbjørn Olesen            66-70-69-73—278           €369,213
T8          Ryan Fox             66-73-72-71—282           €40,477
T45        Jason Scrivener 70-74-73-71—288           €11,076
MC        Maverick Antcliff             73-72—145
MC        Zach Murray      74-73—147
MC        Wade Ormsby   73-75—148

Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
The Grove, College Grove, Tennessee
Winner Brent Grant       69-65-69-69—272           $US135,000
T48        Harrison Endycott           71-67-71-76—285           $3,300
MC        Nick Voke           69-74—143
MC        Curtis Luck         69-76—145
MC        Ryan Ruffels      73-75—148
MC        Rhein Gibson     77-72—149

Asian Tour
The 41st GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Namseoul Country Club, Korea
Winner Bio Kim 67-68-68-72—275           $US255,536
T50        Won Joon Lee    70-72-73-76—291           $5,025
MC        Junseok Lee       71-76—147
MC        Kevin Yuan         72-75—147
MC        Travis Smyth      75-72—147
MC        Cory Crawford  75-74—149
MC        Scott Strange     77-75—152
MC        Will Heffernan  83-76—159

Ladies European Tour
Madrid Ladies Open
Jarama-RACE Golf Club, Madrid, Spain
Winner Ana Pelaez         69-67-63-66—265           €45,000
T60        Kristalle Blum    71-70-75-78—294           €1,005

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Quito Open
Quito Tenis y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador
Winner Manav Shah       63-69-68-66—266
T21        Denzel Ieremia  72-67-66-73—278
MC        Charlie Hillier     75-72—147

Champions Tour
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia
Winner Steve Flesch       67-73-65—205  $270,000
T14        Stuart Appleby  73-72-67—212  $28,058
T39        John Senden      71-72-74—217  $8,280
T47        Rod Pampling    70-73-75—218  $5,940
T61        Stephen Leaney 74-72-75—221  $2,790
WD        Robert Allenby  76


