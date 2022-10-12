Aussies on Tour: Davis wants a win before heading home - PGA of Australia

He has one eye on a long-awaited return to Australia but Cam Davis wants to close his calendar year on the PGA TOUR with a win before heading home.

This week’s ZOZO Championship in Japan is Davis’s penultimate PGA TOUR event of the season, next week’s CJ Cup in South Carolina the last before he tees it up in both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

Riding the high of a breakout performance on debut at the Presidents Cup, the 27-year-old is making his first appearance in the ZOZO Championship and believes the elements of his game are in such a position that he can contend for the title.

“Every year I’ve been feeling like I’m getting better and better, so that’s a good overall view, but I would love to win again,” said Davis, whose victory at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic is his only PGA TOUR win to date.

“I’m trying to win every year. I think that’s the kind of goal I’m trying to set for myself and this year hasn’t quite got over the line yet.

“I’ve got a couple more opportunities to see if I can make that happen.

“Last week at Shriners (Children’s Open), most of the game was going OK. The wedges were a little off, the putting was a little off in the final round, but for the most part everything’s been pretty good.

“Feels like it’s just a matter of time before a week comes along where everything matches up and goes well at the same time and that’s the week where I’m looking to make a good push.

“I would love everything to click starting tomorrow and have a great week here because that would be a lot of fun.”

The 2017 Australian Open champion, it has been three years since Davis has been able to return home to Sydney.

Although he has had his parents by his side for his debut at The Masters and the Presidents Cup, he is craving the opportunity to once again play on home soil.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing all the sounds of the kookaburras in the morning and playing the golf courses in front of the fans that I know,” Davis added.

“It’s really exciting. It’s been way too long.

“I always wanted to come back every single year, so it’s been really tough the last three years not being able to get back there comfortably.

“This year has been a lot more excitement about the end of the year than it has been than the last couple knowing that I can get back and I’m going to be able to experience playing those tournaments again.

“I’m just really excited.”

Another big name heading home this summer is Min Woo Lee.

He and older sister Minjee Lee were confirmed as Australian Open starters on Wednesday and the 24-year-old’s recent form will make him a major drawcard.

Third at last week’s Open de Espana on the DP World Tour, Lee is this week teeing it up in the Andalucia Masters where he finished second behind Matt Fitzpatrick 12 months ago.

He arrives in Sotogrande full of confidence, despite seeing one of European golf’s most difficult tests in front of him.

“Around the greens you have to have good short game, you have to hit it good off the tee and your approach play has got to be on,” he said.

“The greens are pretty small and tiny so you’ve got to be pretty precise. If your short game is not on, it’s a test. Everyone knows that from experience.

“What I really love about this course is if you are just a little bit on and most of the field are struggling a little bit you can gain a lot from that.

“I think that’s why it’s such a good track. It separates the really good players from the players that aren’t playing too well whereas at some courses it can happen that you can get away with it.

“Last week was more attack, attack, attack and this week it’s a bit more strategic. You’ve got to play a bit more passive aggressive and just be smart and go at pins when you can.”

Stephanie Kyriacou and Whitney Hillier are the two Aussies in action at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series – New York tournament while the Australian LIV Golf contingent – Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby and Jediah Morgan – are playing the LIV Golf Invitational – Jeddah in Saudia Arabia.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

ZOZO Championship

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

10.50am* Danny Lee (NZ), Adam Long, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12.40pm Cam Davis, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

12.40pm* Lucas Herbert, K.H. Lee, Joel Dahmen

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Lucas Herbert

TV times: Live 2pm-6pm Thursday, Friday; Live 1.30pm-5.30pm Saturday; Live 2pm-5pm Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

DP World Tour

Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters

Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

6pm* Jason Scrivener, Jonathan Caldwell, Francesco Laporta

6.30pm Scott Hend, Shubhankar Sharma, Santiago Tarrio

6.30pm* Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox (NZ), Matt Fitzpatrick

6.50pm Maverick Antcliff, Connor Syme, Rikard Karlberg

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Min Woo Le

TV times: Live 11pm-4am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3am Saturday; Live 10.30pm-1.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

Challenge Tour

English Trophy presented by Rocket Yard Sports Marketing

Frilford Heath, Abingdon, England

6.40pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ), Ross McGowan, Martin Simonsen

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Australasian prediction: Daniel Hillier

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – New York

Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York City, New York

Aussies in the field: Stephanie Kyriacou, Whitney Hillier

Defending champion: Charley Hull

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Australasian prediction: Stephanie Kyriacou

TV times: Live 4am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-7am Sunday on Fox Sports 505.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Invitational – Jeddah

Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudia Arabia

Aussies in the field: Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan, Wade Ormsby, Cameron Smith

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Marc Leishman

Champions Tour

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Robert Allenby, Stuart Appleby, Rod Pampling, John Senden

Defending champion: Lee Janzen

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV times: 9.30am-11.30am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5.30am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505.

Legends Tour

Farmfoods European Senior Masters

La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain

Australasians in the field: Michael Campbell (NZ), Michael Long (NZ)

Defending champion: Markus Brier

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Australasian prediction: Michael Campbell