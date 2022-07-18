Aussies on Tour: Green wins second Legends Tour title - PGA of Australia

Victorian Richard Green has edged Englishman Phillip Archer at the fifth playoff hole to claim the WINSTONgolf Senior Open, his second Legends Tour title of the season.

A week out from The Senior Open at The King’s Course, Gleneagles, Green added to his Jersey Legends victory in his Legends Tour debut with a second playoff triumph.

Buoyed with the belief that he can contend in any senior event that he plays, the 51-year-old said it was nice to capitalise on his recent good form with yet another win.

“On top of the world; it feels fantastic,” Green said.

“I’ve not won twice in a season before. Its usually taken me a decade to get another win under my belt but to win twice this year is fantastic.

“I loved it in Jersey, and I’ve loved here too.

“I’m pleased that I went home after the US Senior Open worked on a few things and got them right and I’ve come back.

“I feel like I’ve got it where I want it to be to contend again.”

Green began the day one shot back from the leader and home favourite Bernhard Langer but posted a four-under par round of 68 to head into a play-off with Phillip Archer (67).

Green and Archer parred the first four holes – playing 18 three times and the 10th once. At the fifth playoff hole Green made birdie, sinking a five-foot putt as patience prevailed in the key moments.

“If it doesn’t happen really quickly – say the first hole – it just comes down to patience,” said Green, who defeated 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie in the playoff at Jersey.

“I just kept telling myself you’re good enough to do this just be patient just wait for your opportunity. Keep hitting good golf shots which I was fortunate enough to do.

“I had a couple of shaky putts but was fortunate enough to make the next one so I kept myself in it and that opportunity at the last was a great wedge shot.

“I just thought, I am standing over this putt I’m just going give this a go. You’ve got to give this a go. It’s just patience when it’s going on like that for a long time but your adrenaline’s pumping and you’ve just got to try and remain focused.”

While Green was winning fellow Aussies Cam Davis and Whitney Hillier were adding to their 2022 top-10 tallies on the PGA TOUR and Ladies European Tour respectively.

As Cameron Smith etched his name into golf’s history books with a one-stroke win at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, Davis and Hillier were both chasing wins of their own.

The leader through 36 holes, Hillier began the final round of the Big Green Egg Open in The Netherlands three shots back of Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist.

Birdies at three, four and six elevated the West Australian back into contention for her maiden Let win.

A double-bogey at the par-4 10th and further bogeys at 11, 12 and 14 brought her title aspirations undone, however, closing with a round of one-over 73 for a share of seventh.

It was Hillier’s fifth top-10 finish in her past eight starts and moves her to eighth in the Race to Costa Del Sol standings.

Chasing a second PGA TOUR title little more than a year since his first, Davis too entered the Barracuda Championship with hopes of adding a second win by an Aussie called Cameron.

Nine points back of American Chez Reavie in the Modified Stableford format that offers rich rewards for eagles and birdies, Davis wrote off the two points he earned for a birdie at the first with bogeys at three and four.

Three straight birdies from the sixth hole gave him a Round 4 total of six points at the turn but that’s as far as he would progress, bogeys at 14 and 17 and a birdie at 16 giving him a total of 34 points and a share of sixth.

It is Davis’s fourth top-10 finish in his past seven starts and will see him move up to 78th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Partnering Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea, Gold Coaster Karis Davidson earned the first top-10 finish of her LPGA Tour career at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with Sarah Kemp and Karrie Webb also ending the week inside the top-15.

'With a score of 268, the winner of the Gold Medal and the Champion Golfer of the Year is Cameron Smith' 🥇🏆#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/XinZ7c9DO8 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 17, 2022

Results

The Open Championship

St Andrews (Old Course), St Andrews, Scotland

Winner Cameron Smith 67-64-73-64—268 €2,494,370

T15 Lucas Herbert 70-68-73-67—278 €165,210.44

T15 Anthony Quayle 74-69-68-67—278 €165,210.44

T15 Adam Scott 72-65-70-71—278 €165,210.44

T21 Min Woo Lee 69-69-73-68—279 €120,014.83

T53 Brad Kennedy 68-72-72-72—284 €35,575.26

T53 Jason Scrivener 72-71-71-70—284 €35,575.26

MC Ben Campbell 74-71—145 €10,476.35

MC Ryan Fox 71-75—146 €8,480.86

MC Matthew Griffin 74-72—146 €8,480.86

MC Marc Leishman 76-74—150 €6,984.24

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 77-74—151 €6,984.24

MC Jediah Morgan 79-76—155 €6,984.24

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California

Winner Chez Reavie 9-19-9-6—43 $US666,000

6 Cam Davis 8-8 -12-6—34 $134,125

T50 Cameron Percy 8-3-2-4—17 $9,109

MC Greg Chalmers 5-1—6

MC Justin Warren (-3)-8—5

MC Scott Hend (-2)-6—4

MC Brett Drewitt 5-(-1)—4

MC Aaron Baddeley (-1)-(-7)—(-8)

MC Geoff Ogilvy (-4)-(-5)—(-9)

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

Winners Jennifer Kupch/Lizette Salas 68-61-64-61—254

T8 Karis Davidson/Daniela Darquea 71-63-67-62—263

T10 Sarah Kemp/Alena Sharp 69-61-72-62—264

T15 Karrie Webb/Marina Alex 69-62-69-65—265

T21 Katherine Kirk/Amy Olson 68-67-71-61—267

T28 Sarah Jane Smith/Mariajo Uribe 74-59-69-67—269

Ladies European Tour

Big Green Egg Open

Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Netherlands

Winner Anna Nordqvist 72-70-67-72—281

6 Momoka Kobori 73-70-69-72—284

7 Whitney Hillier 68-68-76-73—285

Korn Ferry Tour

Memorial Health Championship

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Illinois

Winner Paul Haley II 65-67-61-64—257 $US135,000

T49 Nick Voke 70-65-71-65—271 $3,202

T71 Rhein Gibson 69-67-73-67—276 $2,888

MC Ryan Ruffels 68-71—139

MC Curtis Luck 69-70—139

MC Harrison Endycott 71-73—144

Challenge Tour

Euram Bank Open

GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria

Winner Marc Hammer 68-70-66-66—270 €40,000

T7 Daniel Hillier 74-66-63-71—274 €7,500

T9 Josh Geary 66-68-69-72—275 €5,500

MC Austin Bautista 70-72—142

MC Blake Windred 71-73—144

Legends Tour

WINSTONgolf Senior Open

WINSTONgolf, Vorbeck, Germany

Winner Richard Green 68-72-68—208 €52,500

Won on the fifth hole of sudden death playoff

T14 Michael Long 70-74-70—214 €5,368.13

T41 Peter Fowler 72-78-72—222 €1,890