Aussies on Tour: Davis denied top-10 at The Sentry - PGA of Australia

A rules blunder four holes from the finish denied Cam Davis a top-10 to start the year as Cameron Smith’s scoring record fell at The Sentry in Hawaii.

Hideki Matsuyama birdied the final hole to finish the week at 35-under par, the PGA TOUR all-time record low for score in relation to par.

Smith had held the record since 2022 when he shot 34-under in a duel with Jon Rahm at Kapalua Resort, Matsuyama setting a new benchmark in claiming a three-stroke victory worth $US3.6 million.

As Matsuyama counted his cash, Davis was left to rue the cost of a rules infraction he and playing partner Will Zalatoris incurred at the par-5 15th.

Zalatoris was first to play the wrong ball with his third shot, Davis subsequently hitting Zalatoris’s ball before the mistake was brought to light prior to both players hitting what would have been their fourth shots.

As a result, Davis and Zalatoris both incurred two-stroke penalties and had to return to the spot where they played their third shots from, both getting up-and-down for bogey.

Davis would drop another shot at the par-4 17th but birdied the par-5 closer for a final round of 4-under 69 to finish at 22-under par and tied for 13th, taking home $US410,000 in an encouraging start to 2025 for the two-time PGA TOUR winner.

Adam Scott birdied all four par-5s in his round of 3-under 70 to finish one back of Davis in a share of 15th with Jason Day tied for 40th after also posting 70 in Round 4.

Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

The Sentry

Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui

1 Hideki Matsuyama 65-65-62-65—257 $US3.6m

T13 Cam Davis 73-64-64-69—270 $410,000

T15 Adam Scott 68-69-64-70—271 $292,000

T40 Jason Day 70-70-68-70—278 $81,000