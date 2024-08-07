Aussies on Tour: Crunch time for Min Woo - PGA of Australia

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the final event on the PGA TOUR regular season, with the top-70 players on the FedEx Cup standings making it through to the playoffs.

Min Woo Lee enters the week at No.62, with his position in the playoffs likely, but not guaranteed, the West Australian would not be playing the week after the Olympics if he didn’t have to.

Another number likely on Lee’s mind is the top-50, with players inside that number after the next two weeks advancing to the BMW Championship, and, more importantly, qualifying for next season’s Signature Events. The latter a status Lee did not have this season.

Jason Day (23rd) heads the Australians on the FedEx Cup standings followed by Cam Davis (41) and Adam Scott (42).

Further down the list are Aaron Baddeley (151) and Harrison Endycott (193).

Elsewhere, Lee’s sister Minjee and Hannah Green have their turn at Olympic glory as the women take on Le Golf National at the Paris Games.

“We all know what we need to do to get a podium finish,” Green said.

“I felt a little bit unlucky in a sense in Tokyo because of the weather delay we had and it kind of killed my momentum.

“I had to make birdie (on the final hole) to have any sort of chance, and I perhaps chose a more aggressive approach and didn’t pull it off and made bogey.”

Both Green and Lee have scored early round one tee times, so be sure to tune in over dinner tonight and cheer our Aussies on!

An incredible 18 Australians are in the field for the International Series England event on the Asian Tour, and Karl Vilips looks to continue his incredible run on the Korn Ferry Tour.

All times AEST*

Olympic Women’s Golf

Le Golf National, France

5:44pm Hannah Green

7:44pm Minjee Lee

8:06pm Lydia Ko (NZ)

Defending champion: Nelly Korda (USA)

Past Aussie winners: nil.

TV times: Wednesday-Saturday from 5pm (Nine, 9Now, Stan)

PGA TOUR

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

9:56pm* Cam Davis

10:40pm Aaron Baddeley

10:40pm* Ryan Fox (NZ)

2:32am Min Woo Lee

Defending champion: Lucas Glover (USA)

Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1990)

Prizemoney: US$7,900,000

TV times: Thursday and Friday 8:30pm-5am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 2am-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 9:30pm-8am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Asian Tour

International Series England

Foxhills Country Club (Longcross Course), Chertsey, UK

3:40pm* Travis Smyth

4pm* Ben Campbell (NZ)

4:15pm Maverick Antcliff, Nick Voke (NZ)

4:20pm* Scott Hend

4:30pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

4:45pm Jordan Zunic

4:55pm Jed Morgan

5pm* Todd Sinnott

5:05pm Andrew Dodt

5:15pm Jack Thompson

5:20pm* Douglas Klein (NZ)

8:35pm* Justin Warren

8:55pm* Aaron Wilkin

9:05pm* Jeff Guan

9:10pm Wade Ormsby

9:25pm* Sam Brazel

9:50pm Kevin Yuan

9:55pm* Harrison Crowe

10:05pm* Zach Murray

10:20pm Deyen Lawson

10:35pm* Lachlan Barker

Defending champion: Andy Ogletree

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$2,000,000

TV times: Thursday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 505 and Kayo. Friday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 506 and Kayo. Saturday 10:30pm-2am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. Sunday 10pm-2am Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic

The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Washington, USA

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Vijay Singh (FIJI), Michael Wright

Defending champion: Stephen Ames (CAN)

Past Aussie winners: Rod Pampling (2021)

Prizemoney: US$2,200,000

TV times: Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8am-10am Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse

The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

10:18pm Brett Drewitt

10:18pm* Dimi Papadatos

3:32am Rhein Gibson

3:43am Karl Vilips

Defending champion: Alejandro Tosti (ARG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: US$1,000,000

Challenge Tour

Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by the R&A

Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Australasians in the field: Elvis Smylie, Sam Jones (NZ), Hayden Hopewell, Connor McKinney.

Defending champion: Sam Bairstow (ENG)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €230,000

Japan Golf Tour

Yokohama Minato Championship

Fujiki Centennial, Japan

8:50am* Anthony Quayle

Defending champion: Keita Nakajima (JPN)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: ¥120,000,000

LET Access Series

Ahlsell Nordic Golf Tour

Ahlsell Trophy by Destination Jonkoping

Gränna Golfklubb, Gränna, Sweden

5pm Kelsey Bennett

5:10pm Stephanie Bunque

5:40pm Kristalle Blum

7:20pm Munchin Keh (NZ)

Defending champion: Sara Kouskova (Czech)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prizemoney: €40,000