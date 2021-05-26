Aussies on Tour: Burns finally gets his Major moment

Twelve months after receiving the “gut-wrenching” news that his Champions Tour debut had been cancelled for a second time Brad Burns will this week join golf’s greatest names at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

As the world still comes to terms with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s US PGA Championship triumph, his fellow senior tour alumni have assembled for their second Major of the year, the field headlined by Major champions including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh and Darren Clarke.

There are six Australians in the field and while the usual names such as Rod Pampling, Peter Fowler, Stephen Leaney, John Senden and David McKenzie are all present, it is the inclusion of Burns that represents the realisation of a lifelong dream.

A three-time winner of the PGA of Australia Professionals Championship from 2003-2005, Burns has topped the PGA Tour of Australasia Legends Tour Order of Merit in each of the past four seasons.

His victory in 2017 earned him a place at the $US2 million Insperity Invitational in Texas in 2018 only to be denied two months out from the tournament due to a late change to the qualifying criteria, money invested in flights and accommodation all lost.

When he won the 2019 Legends Tour Order of Merit it guaranteed Burns a place in the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to force its cancellation 12 months ago.

“I’d already paid for the accommodation and the airfares so that’s two years running,” Burns said at the time.

But now his time has arrived and he will spend the first two rounds playing alongside 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Matt Gogel and Brown Deer Golf Club Professional Jeff Schmid.

Close friends Rod Pampling and John Senden have been drawn together for the opening two rounds with McKenzie to play alongside Jeff Maggert and Bob Sowards and Leaney with Thai legend Thongchai Jaidee and Mark Mielke.

The first of the 47 Aussies in action this weekend are the women on the LPGA Tour in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.

In the round robin format Hannah Green has drawn Gerina Piller in the opening round, Minjee Lee is up against Jaye Marie Green, in-form Sarah Kemp faces 2020 major champion Patty Tavatanakit and Su Oh has been drawn to play two-time Major champion Sung Hyun Park.

Round 1 tee times AEST

Champions Tour

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma

12.16am* Peter Fowler, Paul Claxton, Bill Breen

3.25am* David McKenzie, Bob Sowards, Jeff Maggert

3.36am* Brad Burns, Matt Gogel, Jeff Schmid

3.58am* Stephen Leaney, Thongchai Jaidee, Mark Mielke

4.09am* Rod Pampling, John Senden, John Pillar

Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503

PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

10.54pm Matt Jones, Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire

11.38pm* Cam Davis, Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris

3.22am Danny Lee, Jhonattan Vegas, Denny McCarthy

4.28am* Cameron Percy, Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown



Defending champion: Daniel Berger

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1965), Bruce Devlin (1966), Ian Baker-Finch (1989), Adam Scott (2014)

Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones

TV schedule: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-9am Sunday; Live 3am-8.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

Made in HimmerLand

HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

4.50pm Scott Hend, Morten Ørum Madsen, Adrian Otaegui

5pm* Jason Scrivener, Joost Luiten, Pablo Larrazabal

6pm Maverick Antcliff, Pep Angles, Joakim Lagergren

9.40pm* Jake McLeod, Oliver Farr, Ben Evans

10pm* Wade Ormsby, Matt Ford, Jordan Smith

11pm* Ryan Fox, David Howell, Alvaro Quiros

11.10pm* Min Woo Lee, Richard Mansell, Sean Crocker

11.20pm Jarryd Felton, Josh Geary, Garrick Porteous

Defending champion: Bernd Wiesberger (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV schedule: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9.30pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

Round 1

12.30am Hannah Green v Gerina Piller

12.50am Minjee Lee v Jaye Marie Green

3.30am Sarah Kemp v Patty Tavatanakit

4am Su Oh v Sung Hyun Park

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 4am-7am Thursday; Live 9am-12pm Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 7.30am-10.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; 8.30am-11.30am Monday on Fox Sports 505

Japan Golf Tour

Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama

8.20am Todd Sinnott, Panuphol Pittayarat, Kunihiro Kamii

9am* Adam Bland, Toru Taniguchi, Yosuke Tsukada

9.20am* David Bransdon, Scott Vincent, Hiroyuki Fujita

9.40am* Andrew Evans, Naoto Takayanagi, Shun Murayama

12.55pm Scott Strange, Yusuke Sakamoto, David Oh

1.25pm Brad Kennedy, Yoshitaka Takeya, Shingo Katayama

1.35pm Anthony Quayle, Yoshinori Fujimoto, Taihei Sato

1.45pm Matthew Griffin, Hyun-Woo Ryu, Akio Sadakata

1.05pm* Dylan Perry, Tomohiro Kondo, Min-Gyu Cho

1.45pm* Michael Hendry, Koki Shiomi, Juvic Pagunsan

Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Brian Jones (1990), Roger Mackay (1991), Brendan Jones (2004, 2013), Chris Campbell (2005), Brad Kennedy (2012)

Top Aussie prediction: David Bransdon

Korn Ferry Tour

Evans Scholars Invitational

The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois

10.06pm Brett Drewitt, Rob Oppenheim, Brett Stegmaier

11.30pm Nick Voke, Conrad Shindler, Alex Chiarella

11.40pm Ryan Ruffels, Mark Blakefield, John VanDerLaan

3.10am Curtis Luck, Brandon Crick, Jim Knous

3.20am* Aaron Baddeley, Austin Smotherman, John Chin

3.31am Mark Hensby, Dawie van der Walt, Jimmy Stanger

4.55am Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Shad Tuten

Defending champion: Curtis Thompson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Aaron Baddeley

KPGA Tour

KB Financial Live Championship

Black Stone Icheon GC, Icheon-si, South Korea

08.20am Kevin Chun

1pm Wonjoon Lee

1pm* Junseok Lee



Defending champion: Seo Hyeong-seok

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wonjoon Lee

Challenge Tour

Irish Challenge

Portmarnock Links, Co. Dublin, Ireland

Aussies in the field: Blake Windred, Deyen Lawson

Defending champion: Emilio Cuartero Blanco (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

Symetra Tour

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida

Aussies in the field: Stephanie Na, Robyn Choi, Julienne Soo, Soo Jin Lee, Hira Naveed

Defending champion: Matilda Castren

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Robyn Choi

Ladies European Tour

Ladies Italian Open

Golf Club Margara, Piemonte, Italy

Aussies in the field: Stephanie Kyriacou, Whitney Hillier, Amy Walsh

Defending champion: Florentyna Parker (2014)

Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1991, 1994), Denise Booker (1995)

Top Aussie prediction: Whitney Hillier

* Starting from 10th tee