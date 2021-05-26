Aussies on Tour: Burns finally gets his Major moment

Twelve months after receiving the “gut-wrenching” news that his Champions Tour debut had been cancelled for a second time Brad Burns will this week join golf’s greatest names at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.
As the world still comes to terms with 50-year-old Phil Mickelson’s US PGA Championship triumph, his fellow senior tour alumni have assembled for their second Major of the year, the field headlined by Major champions including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh and Darren Clarke.
There are six Australians in the field and while the usual names such as Rod Pampling, Peter Fowler, Stephen Leaney, John Senden and David McKenzie are all present, it is the inclusion of Burns that represents the realisation of a lifelong dream.
A three-time winner of the PGA of Australia Professionals Championship from 2003-2005, Burns has topped the PGA Tour of Australasia Legends Tour Order of Merit in each of the past four seasons.
His victory in 2017 earned him a place at the $US2 million Insperity Invitational in Texas in 2018 only to be denied two months out from the tournament due to a late change to the qualifying criteria, money invested in flights and accommodation all lost.
When he won the 2019 Legends Tour Order of Merit it guaranteed Burns a place in the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, only for the COVID-19 pandemic to force its cancellation 12 months ago.
“I’d already paid for the accommodation and the airfares so that’s two years running,” Burns said at the time.
But now his time has arrived and he will spend the first two rounds playing alongside 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner Matt Gogel and Brown Deer Golf Club Professional Jeff Schmid.
Close friends Rod Pampling and John Senden have been drawn together for the opening two rounds with McKenzie to play alongside Jeff Maggert and Bob Sowards and Leaney with Thai legend Thongchai Jaidee and Mark Mielke.
The first of the 47 Aussies in action this weekend are the women on the LPGA Tour in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play.
In the round robin format Hannah Green has drawn Gerina Piller in the opening round, Minjee Lee is up against Jaye Marie Green, in-form Sarah Kemp faces 2020 major champion Patty Tavatanakit and Su Oh has been drawn to play two-time Major champion Sung Hyun Park.
Round 1 tee times AEST
Champions Tour
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma
12.16am* Peter Fowler, Paul Claxton, Bill Breen
3.25am* David McKenzie, Bob Sowards, Jeff Maggert
3.36am* Brad Burns, Matt Gogel, Jeff Schmid
3.58am* Stephen Leaney, Thongchai Jaidee, Mark Mielke
4.09am* Rod Pampling, John Senden, John Pillar
Defending champion: Ken Tanigawa (2019)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling
TV schedule: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503
PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
10.54pm Matt Jones, Corey Conners, Patton Kizzire
11.38pm* Cam Davis, Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris
3.22am Danny Lee, Jhonattan Vegas, Denny McCarthy
4.28am* Cameron Percy, Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown
Defending champion: Daniel Berger
Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1965), Bruce Devlin (1966), Ian Baker-Finch (1989), Adam Scott (2014)
Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones
TV schedule: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-9am Sunday; Live 3am-8.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503
European Tour
Made in HimmerLand
HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark
4.50pm Scott Hend, Morten Ørum Madsen, Adrian Otaegui
5pm* Jason Scrivener, Joost Luiten, Pablo Larrazabal
6pm Maverick Antcliff, Pep Angles, Joakim Lagergren
9.40pm* Jake McLeod, Oliver Farr, Ben Evans
10pm* Wade Ormsby, Matt Ford, Jordan Smith
11pm* Ryan Fox, David Howell, Alvaro Quiros
11.10pm* Min Woo Lee, Richard Mansell, Sean Crocker
11.20pm Jarryd Felton, Josh Geary, Garrick Porteous
Defending champion: Bernd Wiesberger (2019)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener
TV schedule: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9.30pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503
LPGA Tour
Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play
Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada
Round 1
12.30am Hannah Green v Gerina Piller
12.50am Minjee Lee v Jaye Marie Green
3.30am Sarah Kemp v Patty Tavatanakit
4am Su Oh v Sung Hyun Park
Defending champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee
TV schedule: Live 4am-7am Thursday; Live 9am-12pm Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 7.30am-10.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; 8.30am-11.30am Monday on Fox Sports 505
Japan Golf Tour
Gate Way To The Open Mizuno Open
JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama
8.20am Todd Sinnott, Panuphol Pittayarat, Kunihiro Kamii
9am* Adam Bland, Toru Taniguchi, Yosuke Tsukada
9.20am* David Bransdon, Scott Vincent, Hiroyuki Fujita
9.40am* Andrew Evans, Naoto Takayanagi, Shun Murayama
12.55pm Scott Strange, Yusuke Sakamoto, David Oh
1.25pm Brad Kennedy, Yoshitaka Takeya, Shingo Katayama
1.35pm Anthony Quayle, Yoshinori Fujimoto, Taihei Sato
1.45pm Matthew Griffin, Hyun-Woo Ryu, Akio Sadakata
1.05pm* Dylan Perry, Tomohiro Kondo, Min-Gyu Cho
1.45pm* Michael Hendry, Koki Shiomi, Juvic Pagunsan
Defending champion: Yuta Ikeda (2019)
Past Aussie winners: Brian Jones (1990), Roger Mackay (1991), Brendan Jones (2004, 2013), Chris Campbell (2005), Brad Kennedy (2012)
Top Aussie prediction: David Bransdon
Korn Ferry Tour
Evans Scholars Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
10.06pm Brett Drewitt, Rob Oppenheim, Brett Stegmaier
11.30pm Nick Voke, Conrad Shindler, Alex Chiarella
11.40pm Ryan Ruffels, Mark Blakefield, John VanDerLaan
3.10am Curtis Luck, Brandon Crick, Jim Knous
3.20am* Aaron Baddeley, Austin Smotherman, John Chin
3.31am Mark Hensby, Dawie van der Walt, Jimmy Stanger
4.55am Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Shad Tuten
Defending champion: Curtis Thompson
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Aaron Baddeley
KPGA Tour
KB Financial Live Championship
Black Stone Icheon GC, Icheon-si, South Korea
08.20am Kevin Chun
1pm Wonjoon Lee
1pm* Junseok Lee
Defending champion: Seo Hyeong-seok
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Wonjoon Lee
Challenge Tour
Irish Challenge
Portmarnock Links, Co. Dublin, Ireland
Aussies in the field: Blake Windred, Deyen Lawson
Defending champion: Emilio Cuartero Blanco (2019)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred
Symetra Tour
Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship
Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida
Aussies in the field: Stephanie Na, Robyn Choi, Julienne Soo, Soo Jin Lee, Hira Naveed
Defending champion: Matilda Castren
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Top Aussie prediction: Robyn Choi
Ladies European Tour
Ladies Italian Open
Golf Club Margara, Piemonte, Italy
Aussies in the field: Stephanie Kyriacou, Whitney Hillier, Amy Walsh
Defending champion: Florentyna Parker (2014)
Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1991, 1994), Denise Booker (1995)
Top Aussie prediction: Whitney Hillier
* Starting from 10th tee