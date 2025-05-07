Aussies on Tour: Herbert stuns with 62 in Japan - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert shapes as the rising son again in Japan after a stunning opening round of 9-under 62 at the International Series Japan.
Winner of the DP World Tour’s ISPS HANDA Championship in Japan just over two years ago, Herbert is one of 16 Australasian players in the field at the Asian Tour event at Caledonian Golf Club.
He sits alone at the top of the leaderboard late in Round 1 courtesy of a superb round of 62, coming little more than a week after shooting 61 in the final round of LIV Golf Mexico City.
Herbert wasted no time in establishing his class, racing out of the blocks to be 7-under through seven holes with an eagle at the par-5 second and five straight birdies.
That surge stalled somewhat with a string of five consecutive pars, but back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 – and not a single bogey – ensuring the Victorian will start Friday’s second round with a handy buffer.
The Aussie influence is strong too at the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open while three of our best men will endeavour to win a unique cricket bat trophy at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia.
All nine of the LPGA-exempt Australians are teeing it up at the spectacular Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, world No.7 Hannah Green hoping to go one better after finishing second to Nelly Korda during the American’s record-equalling run of wins.
With regular host venue Quail Hollow preparing for next week’s US PGA Championship, the Truist Championship moves to the Philadelphia Cricket Club, the oldest country club in the US and founded by a group of English students who had played cricket while at the University of Pennsylvania.
Kirsten Rudgeley, Kelsey Bennett and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard return to action as the Ladies European Tour season resumes with the Aramco Korea Championship and Kristalle Blum has made a strong start in her first LET Access Series event of the year, tied for 16th through two rounds of the Super Bock Ladies Open in Portugal.
Photo: Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images
Round 1 tee times AEST
PGA TOUR
Truist Championship
The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course), Philadelphia
1:42am* Adam Scott
1:53am Cam Davis
2:15am Min Woo Lee
Past champion: Rory McIlroy
Past Aussie winners: Jason Day (2018)
Prize money: $US20m
TV times: Live 1am-8am Friday, Saturday; Live 10:30pm-8:30am Saturday; Live 9:30pm-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
9:12pm Ryan Fox (NZ)
9:45pm* Aaron Baddeley
Past champion: Chris Gotterup
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US4m
TV times: Live 12am-2am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 507; Live 5am-7am Sunday on Fox Sports 506; Live 5am-7am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
LPGA
Mizuho Americas Open
Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City
9:15pm Gabriela Ruffels, Sarah Kemp
9:26pm Hira Naveed
9:26pm* Karis Davidson
9:48pm Stephanie Kyriacou
10:32pm* Minjee Lee
10:43pm Fiona Xu (NZ)
3:10am* Cassie Porter
3:21am* Hannah Green
3:32am* Lydia Ko (NZ)
3:43am Grace Kim
Past champion: Nelly Korda
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US3m
TV times: Live 1am-4am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 506; Live 6:30am-9:30am Sunday; Live 2am-5am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
DP World Tour
Turkish Airlines Open
Regnum Carya, Antalya, Turkey
2:35pm* Daniel Gale
8:40pm* Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
8:50pm* Danny List
Past champion: Tyrrell Hatton (2019)
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US2.75m
TV times: Live 8:30pm-1:30am Thursday, Friday; Live 8:45pm-1am Saturday; Live 8pm-1am Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
Asian Tour
International Series Japan
Caledonian Golf Club, Japan
7:05am Brett Rankin
7:15am Aaron Wilkin
7:25am Jack Buchanan
7:35am Kevin Yuan
8am* Nick Voke (NZ)
8:10am* Michael Hendry (NZ), Wade Ormsby
8:30am* Scott Hend
8:40am* Maverick Antcliff
8:50am* Todd Sinnott
8:55am Lawry Flynn
12:10pm Denzel Ieremia (NZ)
12:30pm Travis Smyth
12:50pm Lucas Herbert
1:15pm* Jack Thompson
1:40pm Jed Morgan
Past champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US2m
TV times: Live 2pm-6pm Thursday, Friday; Live 1pm-5pm Saturday; 6pm-8pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Korea Championship
New Korea Country Club, Korea
11:14am Kirsten Rudgeley
11:26am* Kelsey Bennett
11:38am* Maddison Hinson-Tolchard
12:07pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)
12:55pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ)
Past champion: Hyo Joo Kim
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US2m
TV times: Live 3:30pm-7:30pm Friday on Fox Sports 507; Live 5pm-7:30pm Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5pm-7:30pm Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
LET Access Series
Super Bock Ladies Open
Vidago Palace Golf, Portugal
Round 2 scores
T16 Kristalle Blum 72-69—141
Past champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: €50,000
PGA TOUR Americas
Bupa Championship
Club de golf Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico
12:10am* Charlie Hillier (NZ)
5am Grant Booth
Past champion: Clay Feagler
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: $US225,000
Epson Tour
Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic
TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona
1:10am* Su Oh
Past champion: Ruixin Liu
Past Aussie winners: Gabriela Ruffels (2023)
Prize money: $US225,000
Korea PGA Tour
KPGA Classic
Cypress Golf & Resort, Seogwipo
9:51am* Wonjoon Lee
12:51pm Changgi Lee (NZ)
2:19pm* Sungjin Yeo (NZ)
2:30pm Junseok Lee
Past champion: Kim Chan-woo
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize Money: KRW700m