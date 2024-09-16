Aussies on Tour: Bennett wins, Green second again - PGA of Australia

There was playoff pleasure and pain as Kelsey Bennett broke through on the LET Access Series but Richard Green was denied yet again on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Forced to endure the worst of the conditions that resulted in the Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open being reduced to a 36-hole tournament, Bennett drained a 35-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to record her first international professional win.

The champion at The Athena in February, Bennett has now moved up to ninth in the LET Access Series Order of Merit with the top six to earn promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2025.

“This win means a lot,” said Bennett.

“I missed the cut at the Rose Ladies Open last week and I was wanting the week off.

“I spoke to my team and they pushed me to come and play this week because a win can give you so many points on the leaderboard.

“So now I’ve done it, it feels really good.”

Green is still chasing that winning feeling in the US after yet another heartbreaker at the Sanford International in South Dakota.

Fellow Aussie Michael Wright led the field into the final round yet it would once again be Green who was fighting it out late on the final day.

Tied for the lead with Steve Stricker shortly after the turn, Green dropped shots at both 13 and 14 to fall two shots back.

Stricker’s bogey on 18 gave Green a glimmer of hope, the Victorian piloting home his birdie putt from outside 20 feet to force extra holes.

He narrowly missed what would have been a winning birdie putt at the first extra hole and lipped out for birdie at the third, Stricker taking the title for a third straight year with birdie at the fourth playoff hole.

A three-time winner on the Legends Tour in Europe, it is Green’s fourth runner-up finish this season which includes three top-three finishes in major championships. He remains fourth on the Schwab Cup standings with total prize money this year of $US1.66 million.

Lucas Herbert’s tie for sixth was the pick of the Aussies at LIV Golf’s final individual tournament of the year in Chicago while Cassie Porter dropped to 10th in the Race For The Card despite finishing tied ninth at the Epson Tour’s Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.

Photos: Federico Capretti/LETAS (Bennett); Alex Goodlett/Getty Images (Green)

Results

PGA TOUR

Procore Championship

Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California

T32 Min Woo Lee 68-69-73-71—281

T50 Aaron Baddeley 68-73-72-72—285

MC Jeffrey Guan 69-75—144

MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 76-74—150

DP World Tour

Amgen Irish Open

Royal County Down GC, Co Down, Northern Ireland

1 Rasmus Hojgaard 71-68-71-65—275 €920,329.68

T52 Jason Scrivener 74-69-77-70—290 €19,272.79

66 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-73-79-72—295 €12,451.52

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 73-72—145

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 75-70—145

MC David Micheluzzi 79-72—151

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Chicago

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois

1 Jon Rahm 69-64-66—199 $US4 million

T6 Lucas Herbert 68-69-68—205 $534,500

T23 Matt Jones 71-72-67—210 $190,715

T30 Danny Lee (NZ) 73-68-70—211 $162,500

T34 Marc Leishman 74-70-68—212 $144,000

52 Cameron Smith 73-73-74—220 $50,000

Japan Golf Tour

ANA Open Golf Tournament

Sapporo Golf Club (Watatsu Cse), Hokkaido

1 Akira Iwasaki 66-67-69-66—268 ¥30m

T23 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-68—278 ¥1.33m

MC Anthony Quayle 75-68—143

MC Brendan Jones 72-72—144

Korean PGA Tour

Golf Zone Doray Open

Golf Zone County Seonsan

1 Ham Jeong-woo 65-65-67-66—263

T14 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 64-70-65-69—268

T40 Kevin Chun (NZ) 67-68-71-67—273

MC Wonjoon Lee 71-68—139

MC Junseok Lee 68-72—140

MC Changgi Lee 74-71—145

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

Vanderbilt Legends Club (North Cse), Franklin, Tennessee

1 Paul Peterson 64-63-67-66—260 $US270,000

T55 Rhein Gibson 70-66-70-69—275 $6,270

MC Brett Drewitt 69-69—138

MC Karl Vilips 74-68—142

Epson Tour

Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic

Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

1 Ingrid Lindblad 67-66-67—200 $US35,625

T9 Cassie Porter 71-66-70—207 $5,070

T37 Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-69-69—212 $1,589

T63 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-70-75—218 $798

Challenge Tour

Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos

Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal

1 Matt Oshrine 70-65-69-69—273 €43,200

T25 Hayden Hopewell 68-70-69-73—280 €2,295

LET Access Series

Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open

Golf Saint Omer, Lumbres, France

Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain

1 Kelsey Bennett 67-73—140 €6,400

Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T45 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 73-77—150

PGA TOUR Champions

Sanford International

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

1 Steve Stricker 67-68-67—202 $US315,000

Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff

2 Richard Green 68-65-69—202 $184,800

T5 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-67-67—204 $92,400

T5 Michael Wright 67-65-72—204 $92,400

T13 Stuart Appleby 70-67-70—207 $40,950

T15 John Senden 73-68-67—208 $33,642

T15 Greg Chalmers 70-68-70—208 $33,642

T15 Steve Allan 67-70-71—208 $33,642

T37 Rod Pampling 69-71-73—213 $11,130

T42 Mathew Goggin 70-71-73—214 $8,610

T68 Jason Norris 78-71-71—220 $1,848

76 David Bransdon 75-78-72—225 $1,218

WD Mark Hensby 71

Legends Tour

European Legends Cup

Golf Almerimar, Andalucia, Spain

1 Adilson Da Silva 71-68-68—207

Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T8 Scott Hend 69-73-69—211

T11 Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-73-68—212

T28 Michael Long (NZ) 76-73-67—216