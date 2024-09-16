Aussies on Tour: Bennett wins, Green second again - PGA of Australia

There was playoff pleasure and pain as Kelsey Bennett broke through on the LET Access Series but Richard Green was denied yet again on the PGA TOUR Champions.
Forced to endure the worst of the conditions that resulted in the Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open being reduced to a 36-hole tournament, Bennett drained a 35-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to record her first international professional win.
The champion at The Athena in February, Bennett has now moved up to ninth in the LET Access Series Order of Merit with the top six to earn promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2025.
“This win means a lot,” said Bennett.
“I missed the cut at the Rose Ladies Open last week and I was wanting the week off.
“I spoke to my team and they pushed me to come and play this week because a win can give you so many points on the leaderboard.
“So now I’ve done it, it feels really good.”
Green is still chasing that winning feeling in the US after yet another heartbreaker at the Sanford International in South Dakota.
Fellow Aussie Michael Wright led the field into the final round yet it would once again be Green who was fighting it out late on the final day.
Tied for the lead with Steve Stricker shortly after the turn, Green dropped shots at both 13 and 14 to fall two shots back.
Stricker’s bogey on 18 gave Green a glimmer of hope, the Victorian piloting home his birdie putt from outside 20 feet to force extra holes.
He narrowly missed what would have been a winning birdie putt at the first extra hole and lipped out for birdie at the third, Stricker taking the title for a third straight year with birdie at the fourth playoff hole.
A three-time winner on the Legends Tour in Europe, it is Green’s fourth runner-up finish this season which includes three top-three finishes in major championships. He remains fourth on the Schwab Cup standings with total prize money this year of $US1.66 million.
Lucas Herbert’s tie for sixth was the pick of the Aussies at LIV Golf’s final individual tournament of the year in Chicago while Cassie Porter dropped to 10th in the Race For The Card despite finishing tied ninth at the Epson Tour’s Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.
Results
PGA TOUR
Procore Championship
Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California
T32 Min Woo Lee 68-69-73-71—281
T50 Aaron Baddeley 68-73-72-72—285
MC Jeffrey Guan 69-75—144
MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 76-74—150
DP World Tour
Amgen Irish Open
Royal County Down GC, Co Down, Northern Ireland
1 Rasmus Hojgaard 71-68-71-65—275 €920,329.68
T52 Jason Scrivener 74-69-77-70—290 €19,272.79
66 Sam Jones (NZ) 71-73-79-72—295 €12,451.52
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 73-72—145
MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 75-70—145
MC David Micheluzzi 79-72—151
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Chicago
Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois
1 Jon Rahm 69-64-66—199 $US4 million
T6 Lucas Herbert 68-69-68—205 $534,500
T23 Matt Jones 71-72-67—210 $190,715
T30 Danny Lee (NZ) 73-68-70—211 $162,500
T34 Marc Leishman 74-70-68—212 $144,000
52 Cameron Smith 73-73-74—220 $50,000
Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open Golf Tournament
Sapporo Golf Club (Watatsu Cse), Hokkaido
1 Akira Iwasaki 66-67-69-66—268 ¥30m
T23 Brad Kennedy 69-71-70-68—278 ¥1.33m
MC Anthony Quayle 75-68—143
MC Brendan Jones 72-72—144
Korean PGA Tour
Golf Zone Doray Open
Golf Zone County Seonsan
1 Ham Jeong-woo 65-65-67-66—263
T14 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 64-70-65-69—268
T40 Kevin Chun (NZ) 67-68-71-67—273
MC Wonjoon Lee 71-68—139
MC Junseok Lee 68-72—140
MC Changgi Lee 74-71—145
Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
Vanderbilt Legends Club (North Cse), Franklin, Tennessee
1 Paul Peterson 64-63-67-66—260 $US270,000
T55 Rhein Gibson 70-66-70-69—275 $6,270
MC Brett Drewitt 69-69—138
MC Karl Vilips 74-68—142
Epson Tour
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
1 Ingrid Lindblad 67-66-67—200 $US35,625
T9 Cassie Porter 71-66-70—207 $5,070
T37 Fiona Xu (NZ) 74-69-69—212 $1,589
T63 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 73-70-75—218 $798
Challenge Tour
Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos
Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal
1 Matt Oshrine 70-65-69-69—273 €43,200
T25 Hayden Hopewell 68-70-69-73—280 €2,295
LET Access Series
Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open
Golf Saint Omer, Lumbres, France
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1 Kelsey Bennett 67-73—140 €6,400
Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T45 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 73-77—150
PGA TOUR Champions
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1 Steve Stricker 67-68-67—202 $US315,000
Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff
2 Richard Green 68-65-69—202 $184,800
T5 Steven Alker (NZ) 70-67-67—204 $92,400
T5 Michael Wright 67-65-72—204 $92,400
T13 Stuart Appleby 70-67-70—207 $40,950
T15 John Senden 73-68-67—208 $33,642
T15 Greg Chalmers 70-68-70—208 $33,642
T15 Steve Allan 67-70-71—208 $33,642
T37 Rod Pampling 69-71-73—213 $11,130
T42 Mathew Goggin 70-71-73—214 $8,610
T68 Jason Norris 78-71-71—220 $1,848
76 David Bransdon 75-78-72—225 $1,218
WD Mark Hensby 71
Legends Tour
European Legends Cup
Golf Almerimar, Andalucia, Spain
1 Adilson Da Silva 71-68-68—207
Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T8 Scott Hend 69-73-69—211
T11 Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-73-68—212
T28 Michael Long (NZ) 76-73-67—216