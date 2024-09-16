 Aussies on Tour: Bennett wins, Green second again - PGA of Australia

There was playoff pleasure and pain as Kelsey Bennett broke through on the LET Access Series but Richard Green was denied yet again on the PGA TOUR Champions.

Forced to endure the worst of the conditions that resulted in the Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open being reduced to a 36-hole tournament, Bennett drained a 35-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole to record her first international professional win.

The champion at The Athena in February, Bennett has now moved up to ninth in the LET Access Series Order of Merit with the top six to earn promotion to the Ladies European Tour in 2025.

“This win means a lot,” said Bennett.

“I missed the cut at the Rose Ladies Open last week and I was wanting the week off.

“I spoke to my team and they pushed me to come and play this week because a win can give you so many points on the leaderboard.

“So now I’ve done it, it feels really good.”

Green is still chasing that winning feeling in the US after yet another heartbreaker at the Sanford International in South Dakota.

Fellow Aussie Michael Wright led the field into the final round yet it would once again be Green who was fighting it out late on the final day.

Tied for the lead with Steve Stricker shortly after the turn, Green dropped shots at both 13 and 14 to fall two shots back.

Stricker’s bogey on 18 gave Green a glimmer of hope, the Victorian piloting home his birdie putt from outside 20 feet to force extra holes.

He narrowly missed what would have been a winning birdie putt at the first extra hole and lipped out for birdie at the third, Stricker taking the title for a third straight year with birdie at the fourth playoff hole.

A three-time winner on the Legends Tour in Europe, it is Green’s fourth runner-up finish this season which includes three top-three finishes in major championships. He remains fourth on the Schwab Cup standings with total prize money this year of $US1.66 million.

Lucas Herbert’s tie for sixth was the pick of the Aussies at LIV Golf’s final individual tournament of the year in Chicago while Cassie Porter dropped to 10th in the Race For The Card despite finishing tied ninth at the Epson Tour’s Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic.

Photos: Federico Capretti/LETAS (Bennett); Alex Goodlett/Getty Images (Green)

Results

PGA TOUR
Procore Championship
Silverado Resort (North Cse), Napa, California
T32      Min Woo Lee                68-69-73-71—281      
T50      Aaron Baddeley           68-73-72-72—285      
MC       Jeffrey Guan                 69-75—144
MC       Tim Wilkinson (NZ)       76-74—150

DP World Tour
Amgen Irish Open
Royal County Down GC, Co Down, Northern Ireland
1          Rasmus Hojgaard        71-68-71-65—275       €920,329.68
T52      Jason Scrivener            74-69-77-70—290       €19,272.79
66        Sam Jones (NZ)            71-73-79-72—295       €12,451.52
MC       Ryan Fox (NZ)               73-72—145
MC       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         75-70—145
MC       David Micheluzzi          79-72—151

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Chicago
Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook, Illinois
1          Jon Rahm                     69-64-66—199 $US4 million
T6        Lucas Herbert               68-69-68—205 $534,500
T23      Matt Jones                   71-72-67—210 $190,715
T30      Danny Lee (NZ)            73-68-70—211 $162,500
T34      Marc Leishman            74-70-68—212 $144,000
52        Cameron Smith            73-73-74—220 $50,000

Japan Golf Tour
ANA Open Golf Tournament
Sapporo Golf Club (Watatsu Cse), Hokkaido
1          Akira Iwasaki                66-67-69-66—268       ¥30m
T23      Brad Kennedy              69-71-70-68—278       ¥1.33m
MC       Anthony Quayle           75-68—143
MC       Brendan Jones             72-72—144

Korean PGA Tour
Golf Zone Doray Open
Golf Zone County Seonsan
1          Ham Jeong-woo          65-65-67-66—263
T14      Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          64-70-65-69—268
T40      Kevin Chun (NZ)           67-68-71-67—273
MC       Wonjoon Lee                71-68—139
MC       Junseok Lee                  68-72—140
MC       Changgi Lee                 74-71—145

Korn Ferry Tour
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
Vanderbilt Legends Club (North Cse), Franklin, Tennessee
1          Paul Peterson               64-63-67-66—260       $US270,000
T55      Rhein Gibson               70-66-70-69—275       $6,270
MC       Brett Drewitt                69-69—138
MC       Karl Vilips                     74-68—142                

Epson Tour
Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic
Ol’ Colony Golf Complex, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
1          Ingrid Lindblad            67-66-67—200 $US35,625
T9        Cassie Porter                71-66-70—207 $5,070
T37      Fiona Xu (NZ)               74-69-69—212 $1,589
T63      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      73-70-75—218 $798

Challenge Tour
Open de Portugal at Royal Óbidos
Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort, Vau Óbidos, Portugal
1          Matt Oshrine                70-65-69-69—273       €43,200
T25      Hayden Hopewell        68-70-69-73—280       €2,295

LET Access Series
Hauts de France Pas de Calais Golf Open
Golf Saint Omer, Lumbres, France
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1          Kelsey Bennett             67-73—140     €6,400
Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T45      Wenyung Keh (NZ)       73-77—150

PGA TOUR Champions
Sanford International
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1          Steve Stricker               67-68-67—202 $US315,000
Won on fourth hole of sudden-death playoff
2          Richard Green              68-65-69—202 $184,800
T5        Steven Alker (NZ)         70-67-67—204 $92,400
T5        Michael Wright            67-65-72—204 $92,400
T13      Stuart Appleby             70-67-70—207 $40,950
T15      John Senden                73-68-67—208 $33,642
T15      Greg Chalmers             70-68-70—208 $33,642
T15      Steve Allan                   67-70-71—208 $33,642
T37      Rod Pampling              69-71-73—213 $11,130
T42      Mathew Goggin           70-71-73—214 $8,610
T68      Jason Norris                 78-71-71—220 $1,848
76        David Bransdon           75-78-72—225 $1,218
WD      Mark Hensby               71       

Legends Tour
European Legends Cup
Golf Almerimar, Andalucia, Spain
1          Adilson Da Silva           71-68-68—207
Won at the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T8        Scott Hend                   69-73-69—211
T11      Michael Campbell (NZ) 71-73-68—212
T28      Michael Long (NZ)        76-73-67—216


